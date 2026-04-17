NFL.com’s Seven-Round Mock Draft Includes Speed, Size, Surprise, QB

Chad Reuter’s seven-round mock draft at NFL.com checked most of the boxes for the Green Bay Packers.

The first pick, at No. 52 of the second round, was at cornerback with the size and speed possessed by Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad. At 6-foot and 182 pounds, Muhammad at the Scouting Combine ran his 40 in 4.42 seconds. That might be a little light by Green Bay’s historic preferences, but he was up to 190 pounds (and down to 5-foot-11 3/4) at pro day.

Pro Football Focus charged him with a 60.0 percent completion rate but only 168 yards in 11 games. With one touchdown allowed and two interceptions, it was a passer rating of 57.8.

“(Scouts) didn't know how athletic, how fast I was,” Muhammad said at pro day . “So, when I checked that box, it was more so now we can just talk about football, where they think I can help them out. They think I'm a very versatile guy, inside and out. I can play pattern match, I can play man, I can play regular zone.”

The second pick, at No. 84 of the third round, provided the size with Florida State defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. He is an enormous individual at 6-foot-5 1/2 and 315 pounds with 34 3/4-inch arms and 11-inch hands. In 50 career games between Maryland (2021), Miami (2022) and Florida State, he started 38 games and recorded 7.5 sacks and 12 tackles for losses.

Like a lot of college defensive linemen, he will be a work in progress in the NFL before he’s ready for full-time duty against battle-tested blockers.

“The tape is uneven with a floor of average backup, but Jackson’s size and length could be considered unmined gold by some teams,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote as part of his scouting report.

The Packers have a big need for a defensive tackle. In his mock, Clemson’s Peter Woods, Georgia’s Christen Miller and Texas Tech’s Lee Hunter all went before Green Bay was up in the second round. On the other hand, Iowa State’s Domonique Orange was available.

In the fourth round at No. 120 overall came the surprise – Georgia State receiver Ted Hurst, who is No. 66 in Eric Edholm’s Top 100 at NFL.com, No. 80 in Dane Brugler’s Top 100 at The Athletic and No. 80 on the Consensus Big Board.

Hurst had a predraft visit with the Packers . A “Freaks List” selection with an elite-size speed combination (6-foot-3 7/8, 206 pounds, 4.42 40), he caught 71 passes for 1,004 yards (14.1 average) and six touchdowns in 2025 and scored 25 touchdowns in four seasons. He had a huge game against Vanderbilt in 2024.

“Hurst was a fun watch at the Senior Bowl, where the competition clearly was not too big for him,” Edholm wrote . “He moves well, is tough to jam and can get vertical. A potential star if provided with the proper development in the right environment.”

The picks in the fifth round were Central Michigan edge Michael Heldman and Texas-San Antonio running back Robert Henry.

Heldman also had a predraft visit with the Packers . He had a superb six-year season with 10.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles. He fits size-wise at 6-foot-3 7/8 and 268 pounds, and has played as a stand-up and hand-down edge rusher.

“I felt like I had some of the best testing numbers out of all the edges in this draft class,” Heldman said at pro day .

“I would love to get drafted,” he added, “but, you know what? Regardless, whatever team wants me, they're getting a dawg.”

The Packers didn’t address the offensive line until the sixth round, when Reuter provided some insurance at center with Indiana’s Pat Coogan.

“Coogs is just the voice of our offense, man,” tight end Riley Nowakowski told The Herald-Times after the game. “Without him, it doesn’t go.”

“He starts everything off from being the center, doing all the communication, his vocal leadership on the sideline throughout the game, he gives us a pre-game speech every single week and I'm ready to run through a wall for him.”

At Notre Dame, Coogan started at left guard in 2023 and center in 2024. At Indiana in 2025, he started all 16 games for the national champions. He did not allow a sack in almost 500 pass-protecting snaps last season.

Coogan was the MVP of the Rose Bowl. Yes, a center won game MVP.

The draft closed with Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar and Louisiana linebacker Jaden Dugger.

The Packers could be looking for an arm to throw into the fray in the backup battle to replace Malik Willis. Aguilar took a meandering path to the NFL. As a seventh-year senior, he landed at Tennessee and starred, completing 67.3 percent of his passes for 3,565 yards with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

There were 41 FBS-level quarterbacks in this draft class with at least 89 under-pressure dropbacks in 2025, with Aguilar ranking eighth in completion percentage and fifth in passer rating. He tied for the lead with 13 touchdown passes on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield.

Dugger’s unique path to the draft included a visit with the Packers.

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