NFL Free Agency Preview: Potential Linebacker Targets for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Entering the offseason, there’s no bigger mystery for the Green Bay Packers than linebacker.

That starts with numbers. Will new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon employ a 3-4 defense, like he did with the Cardinals the past three seasons, or stick with the 4-3, which Jeff Hafley ran with the Packers and Gannon ran with the Eagles in 2021 and 2022?

A 3-4 defense includes two off-the-ball linebackers. A 4-3 requires three. That will impact how general manager Brian Gutekunst builds his roster.

The next question is whether Quay Walker will return. The 2022 first-round pick is one of only six linebackers with 100-plus tackles and five-plus TFLs each of the last four years.

Part 8 of our Packers-centric previews of free agency focus on the linebackers. The coverage numbers are based on 87 linebackers who played at least 130 coverage snaps. Walker ranks 76th, according to Pro Football Focus.

Any Packers in Free Agency?

Quay Walker will be one of the top linebackers in free agency. A defensive captain in 2025, Walker in 14 games led the team with a career-high 128 tackles. He had eight tackles for losses and tackled with efficiency.

The problem is, for all his size, length and athleticism, the whole has never quite added up to the sum of its parts. He’s an average-at-best player in coverage, with the Bears targeting him throughout their playoff comeback. The last three seasons, Walker had one interception and zero forced fumbles.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) makes a catch against Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Walker was the first linebacker off the board in 2022. Devin Lloyd was the second. From linebackers selected in 2022, Walker was No. 1 with 469 tackles (Lloyd was next with 436 and nobody else had more than 334). Walker also was No. 1 sacks (9.0; Lloyd had 3.5) and tackles for losses (29; Lloyd had 15).

Lloyd, however, had nine interceptions to Walker’s one and 26 passes defensed to Walker’s 17.

“He’s obviously played very well for us in his time here and been an exceptional leader, and losing him would be tough,” Gutekunst said at the Scouting Combine. “I think we have guys in house that can play and fill in if that’s not the case, but a lot of respect for Quay and if we’re able to get him back, I would be all for that.”

Walker, for what it’s worth, deleted Packers references from his Instagram.

Packers Free Agent Outlook

While general manager Brian Gutekunst minimized the difference between a 4-3 and 3-4 defense – and he’s right to do so – the reality is sticking with the 4-3 will require three linebackers in the base defense and moving back to the 3-4 will require two.

Regardless of Walker’s future, the depth chart will include standout Edgerrin Cooper, part-time starter Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper. It’s time for Hopper – a third-round pick in the same 2024 draft that delivered Cooper in the second round – to play.

Special teams ace Nick Niemann and longtime veteran special-teamer Kristian Welch will be unrestricted free agents, too. Before suffering a torn pectoral in Game 7, Niemann had 11 tackles on special teams, which put him on a blistering pace .

Free Agent Linebackers Who Could Interest Packers

Whether it’s Quay Walker or some other veteran, the Packers are expected to sign a linebacker in free agency. It’s a strong group, including a couple street free agents. (Ages as of Sept. 1 are in parentheses).

Devin Lloyd, Jaguars (27): Compared to Quay Walker, Lloyd was the more accomplished college prospect coming out of Utah. The Packers took Walker, who had better overall production the past four seasons, but Lloyd had at least 115 tackles in each of his first three seasons and intercepted five passes in 2025 to be second-team All-Pro. He ranked 63rd among linebackers in coverage snaps per reception allowed. He’s going to get a huge payday and probably will not be an option for the Packers.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Leo Chenal, Chiefs (25): A third-round pick in 2022, the native of Grantsburg, Wis., and former Wisconsin star would be an intriguing multitasking addition. He started 44 games the past three seasons and averaged about 60 tackles and four tackles for losses. He had six sacks during that span. He is an adept blitzer and cover man, ranking 36th among linebackers in coverage snaps per reception. He is young and might not get a budget-busting contract, which could make him a real option.

Tremaine Edmunds, Bears (28): A first-round pick by the Bills in 2018, Edmunds topped 100 tackles all eight seasons. In three seasons with Chicago, he had four interceptions in 2023 and again in 2025 and averaged eight passes defensed but was released this week. He ranked 66th among linebackers in coverage snaps per reception allowed and gave up three touchdowns but made up for it with so many big plays. He’s what the Packers were hoping they were getting with Quay Walker.

Bobby Okereke, Giants (30): Okereke is a tackling machine with some proven playmaking ability who was released this week. During the five seasons from 2021 through 2025, he had at least 132 tackles in four seasons. He had 11 tackles for losses, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed and four forced fumbles in 2023, three forced fumbles in 2024 and two interceptions in 2025. He ranked 17th among linebackers in coverage snaps per reception allowed and 22nd in yards allowed per completion.

Nakobe Dean, Eagles (25): Dean was a third-round pick by the Eagles in 2022, when Jonathan Gannon was their defensive coordinator. Injuries limited him to five games in 2023 and 10 games in 2025. In 15 games (all starts) in 2024, he showed what he can do with 128 tackles, nine tackles for losses and four pass defensed. In 2025, he ranked 19th among linebackers in coverage snaps per reception allowed but yielded three touchdowns and 11.8 yards per catch.

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) makes a reception against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bobby Wagner, Commanders (36): Wagner during his age-33 season with Seattle in 2023 led the NFL with 183 tackles. With Washington in 2024, he was second-team All-Pro, giving him first- or second-team All-Pro for an 11th consecutive season. In 2025, he started all 17 games and had 162 tackles, two interceptions, 4.5 sacks and eight tackles for losses but didn’t force any fumbles. He ranked 10th among linebackers in coverage snaps per reception allowed but gave up three touchdowns and a linebackers-worst 13.1 yards per catch. He’s missed only one game (and started all but two) the past 10 seasons.

Devin Bush, Browns (28): Bush was a first-round pick in 2019. He picked a great time to have his best season. In 17 games (all starts) in 2025, he had 125 tackles, two forced fumbles and three interceptions – two of which he returned for touchdowns. He ranked 20th among linebackers in coverage snaps per reception allowed and allowed just 7.5 yards per catch.

Kaden Elliss, Falcons (31): The son of former NFL defensive lineman Luther Elliss, Kaden Ellis started all 51 games in three seasons with the Falcons with a total of 380 tackles, 29 tackles for losses, 12.5 sacks, 12 passes defensed, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. He ranked 40th among linebackers in coverage snaps per reception allowed and yielded only 7.9 yards per catch but allowed four touchdowns.

Demario Davis, Saints (37): Davis spent his last eight seasons with the Saints, which included five consecutive seasons of first- or second-team All-Pro. In 2025, he started all 17 games and had 143 tackles. He had zero interceptions, three pass breakups, a half-sack and six tackles for losses but forced two fumbles. He tied for 25th among linebackers in coverage snaps per reception allowed and gave up only 8.1 yards per catch. He’s missed only two games in 14 seasons.

Alex Singleton, Broncos (32): The former undrafted free agent started all 16 games in 2025, when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. He had 135 tackles, three tackles for losses, four pass breakups and one forced fumble. He tied for 25th among linebackers in coverage snaps per reception allowed. He played under Jonathan Gannon with the Eagles in 2021, when he had 137 tackles. A reunion definitely would not be a surprise.

Quincy Williams, Jets (30): Williams was first-team All-Pro in 2023, when he had 139 tackles, 15 tackles for losses and 10 passes defensed. He had a career-high four forced fumbles and added 14 TFLs in 2024. His streak of four consecutive seasons of 100-plus tackles was snapped in 2025, when he had 83 tackles and eight TFLs in 13 games. He ranked 66th among linebackers in coverage snaps per reception allowed, 76th with 11.7 yards per completion and gave up five touchdowns, tied with Quay Walker (among others) for second-most at the position.

Eric Wilson (31), Vikings: Wilson spent three seasons with the Packers before returning to his first team, Minnesota. He was a perfect fit in the Vikings’ attacking scheme. In 17 games (16 starts), he had 115 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 17 tackles for losses and four forced fumbles. He ranked 72nd, though, among linebackers in coverage snaps per reception allowed.

Logan Wilson, Cowboys (30): The longtime Bengals standout was traded to the Cowboys at midseason. Wilson had at least 100 tackles in four consecutive seasons but settled for 70 in 15 games in 2025. He ranked 45th among linebackers in coverage snaps per reception allowed. He had four interceptions and nine passes defensed in 2023.

Alex Anzalone, Lions (31): Anzalone was the heart and soul of Detroit’s defense, though his production tapered off from 125 tackles in 2022 and 129 tackles in 2023 to 63 tackles (10 games) in 2024 and 95 tackles (16 games) in 2025. He hasn’t forced a fumble since 2018. In 2025, he was 11th in coverage snaps per reception allowed.

Justin Strnad, Broncos (30): Strnad spent all five seasons with the Broncos. The last two years, he played in 33 of a possible 34 games (16 starts) and had 131 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 13 tackles for losses, 12 quarterback hits and six passes defensed. He ranked second in coverage snaps per reception but 80th in yards allowed per completion.

Dennis Gardeck, Jaguars (32): Gardeck, who played under Jonathan Gannon in 2023 and 2024, has played linebacker and edge rusher in his career. His best season came with the Cardinals in 2023, when he had six sacks and four passes defensed. In 2025, he ranked 68th among linebackers in coverage snaps per reception allowed and next-to-last with 12.7 yards per completion.