GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL on Friday announced that Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs will be removed from the Commissioner’s Exempt List on Monday.

Jacobs spent the first five games of the season on the exempt list, where he was paid while the legal process ran its course and the league conducted its own investigation. Sunday’s home game against the Dallas Cowboys will mark the sixth and final game on the list.

“The National Football League today notified Josh Jacobs of the Green Bay Packers that he will be removed from the Commissioner Exempt List on Oct. 19. He will be eligible to play in the Packers’ Week 7 game on Oct. 25 after missing six games,” the league said in a statement.

“The NFL initiated an investigation under the Personal Conduct Policy following Jacobs’ arrest in May. The league’s review remains ongoing and is not affected by this change to Jacobs’ roster status.

What’s Next for Josh Jacobs?

With Jacobs coming off the exempt list on Monday, he could practice on Wednesday and be available for next Sunday’s game at the Detroit Lions.

Jacobs has been around the team and working out; he has not been allowed to practice. That means he presumably will be in good shape and would not need much of a ramp-up period, which would be the case for a player coming off an injury.

However, as noted by the NFL in the statement, the matter has not been settled.

In fact, it’s not impossible that Jacobs could play in a game or games with the Packers and then be suspended. That, however, would require new evidence – evidence the league would like to see.

Suspension Expected for Josh Jacobs

That investigation is ongoing, it is important to note, meaning it’s possible that Jacobs could face a suspension. In fact, that is the expectation. The question is whether it will be a six-game suspension, meaning Jacobs’ time on the exempt list would serve as the punishment, or for additional games if additional evidence is uncovered if more information is revealed.

Jacobs was paid while on the exempt list; any suspension would be unpaid.

That new evidence would be video evidence of the incident. The NFL has been trying to see the video of the incident. Both Jacobs and the victim filed lawsuits against the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department to prevent the release of that video.

“Plaintiff joins ANM’s position and supports her request to protect her privacy, dignity, personal security, emotional well-being, and ability to participate safely in the criminal justice process,” reads the suit by Jacobs’ legal team, with ANM being the initial of the victim.

“ANM is a crime victim who seeks closure, not public attention. ANM is not publicly known by her identity and has deliberately avoided public discourse concerning the underlying incident. Public release of records that identify, depict, locate, or disclose sensitive information concerning ANM would force unwanted exposure upon her and risk revictimizing her through renewed public scrutiny.

“Plaintiff requests that Defendant be prohibited from publicly releasing information that directly or indirectly identifies, locates, depicts, or reveals private or sensitive information concerning ANM.”

In a statement, Jacobs’ attorneys, Clarence F. Duchac III, David Z. Chesnoff and Richard A. Schonfeld, said: “Josh has dedicated the last several months to bettering himself, and he accepts responsibility for his actions. He is excited to get back to work and on the field with his teammates. Josh is grateful for the support he is receiving from his teammates, coaches, the Packers organization, and the greatest fans in the world. Since there are ongoing legal matters, he will not have any further comment.”

Jacobs was booked on Tuesday, May 26 , due to an incident that occurred on Saturday, March 23. On Sept. 10, he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property. He had to pay a $1,000 fine plus court costs for the battery charge.

On-the-Field Impact

Asked before the season-opening game against Minnesota whether that court ruling changed how he felt about his former Pro Bowl running back and team captain, coach Matt LaFleur said no.

Why?

“Well, because I know the guy and I know the character of the guy,” he said. “I’ve said that many times. And, unfortunately, situations occur in life and it’s just an unfortunate situation.”

The locker room voiced its support, as well.

“It’s my brother. It’s my brother. No matter what, that’s my brother forever,” fellow running back MarShawn Lloyd said. “I don’t know what’s going on, but that’s my brother, so I just got to stay on that, forever. Like I said, he’s helped me when I was in the worst part of my life, really, those last two years, coming in early as a rookie. I don’t know everything but, at the end of the day, he’s my brother.”

Without Jacobs, Green Bay’s running game has been terrible. The Packers enter Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys ranked last in the NFL with 60.4 rushing yards per game – worst in the league by almost 20 yards – and 31st with 3.05 yards per carry.

Lloyd leads the team with 112 rushing yards but on a woeful 2.8-yard average. Jacobs had two games with more yards during his debut season with the team in 2024.

The run game has at least had a handful of open-field runs in back-to-back wins over the Bucs and Bears.

“What’s improved, I think, is the consistency,” LaFleur said before Friday’s practice. “I think our backs are doing a better job of pressing and cutting. I think they’re running with better pad level. I just think from an efficiency standpoint, that’s where we need to see the best jump. It’s cool to have explosive runs. We’re all for that, but can you stay ahead of the sticks, can you stay out of get-back-on-track situations and third-and-long situations.”

Publicly, the Packers have remained in Jacobs’ corner due to what he’s meant on and off the field.

“I fully anticipate him being a member of our team,” LaFleur said after the final preseason game. “I think you've got to let everything play out [in the courts], but I anticipate him being a member of our football team.”

The Packers have had to count on a lot of backups to get through the onslaught of injuries.



Here are our next-man-up rankings. ⬇️https://t.co/8Vw6mF4FBs — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 16, 2026

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER