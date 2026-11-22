GREEN BAY, Wis. – Sunday marked perhaps the last barrier standing between Micah Parsons and his first football game in more than 340 days.

The Green Bay Packers stayed inside the Don Hutson Center on Sunday for their one padded practice of the week before Wednesday night’s game at the Los Angeles Rams. Parsons, who has been building up his reps the last couple weeks, was on the field.

“I think it’s very important,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “I think it’s the next marker that you got to check off.”

The key for Parsons not only how he practices on Sunday but how he feels on Monday following the most rigorous practice of the week. At this point, Parsons seems to be all systems go to face the Rams. It would be his first game since Dec. 14, a span of 49 weeks.

LaFleur wouldn’t talk about snap counts or gameday limitations. For what it’s worth, Parsons played in 30 of a possible 67 snaps in his Packers debut last year against Detroit. Parsons didn’t participate in training camp for the Cowboys last year, so he essentially played about half the snaps following two weeks of practice.

He will have had three practices before Wednesday’s game.

“I’d love to answer that question, but I think that would be doing our team a disservice at this point, you know what I mean?” LaFleur said. “I’ll happily answer it after the game, but I don’t want to put our plan out there for everybody in terms of if he does clear all the hurdles and is available. But we will have a plan in place.”

LaFleur has seen some peak-level Parsons on the practice field but, like Parsons himself a few weeks ago, he tried to downplay expectations.

“He is an elite player,” LaFleur said. “He’s an elite athlete, but I do think, like you see with many of these guys [coming off major injuries] – and I never want to put limitations on anybody, but he hasn’t played football in a really long time. So, I think you’ve got to be conscious of that. And there’s probably going to be some plays that don’t look like him, and then there’s going to be some plays that do.”

Latest on Packers RB Josh Jacobs

All 52 players on the roster – 53, if you assume Parsons will fill that roster spot – practiced for a second consecutive day.

That includes running back Josh Jacobs, who is coming back from a broken ring finger that required surgery.

As was the case on Saturday, LaFleur downplayed the possibility of Jacobs playing on Wednesday, though he didn’t rule it out. These practice reps this week might be about keeping him sharp for the game against the Saints the following week.

“He did some individual, but he's going to have to show a lot of progress today and tomorrow to be available,” LaFleur said.

Everybody Practiced Again

Along with Parsons and Jacobs, cornerback Brandon Cisse (rib), receiver Bo Melton (quad), receiver/returner Skyy Moore (ankle), linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin), right guard Kevin Zeitler (triceps) and center Sean Rhyan (ankle) practiced again on Sunday. Those seven players either did not play against Minnesota last week or dropped out of the game.

With Rhyan and Zeitler trending the right way, the Packers might be rolling out their seventh starting unit this season.

“They’re making progress,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur said Aaron Banks, the team’s $77 million left guard, has been practicing at left guard and right guard this week. That would seem to indicate that Zeitler will be making his starting debut and Banks will be the swing guard.

The return of Franklin would be important considering the Rams’ two-headed monster in the backfield of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum. They’ve combined for 1,163 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“It was truly just a freak accident,” Franklin explained on Sunday . “Something that I really couldn’t even describe. I shoot the gap clean, somebody just kind of kneed me in a weird way. I’m thinking it’s just dead leg. I actually finished practice. I practiced two more periods on a broken leg. And then once I got the X-ray and it was broke, I was looking like, I almost couldn’t believe it. It just looked fake.”

Rams Update

The Rams will not have their two premier receivers, Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee).

So, the Rams will pivot to Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell and a bunch of tight ends.

Among the next men up at receiver, Mumpfield has 14 catches for 253 yards and one touchdown, Atwell has eight catches for 130 yards, Xavier Smith has two catches for 40 yards and one touchdown and C.J. Daniels has one catch for 22 yards.

With Nacua and Adams out last week against Arizona, Mumpfield caught three passes for 81 yards, Atwell had a 31-yard catch, Smith scored a 22-yard touchdown and Daniels had his 22-yard catch as quarterback Matthew Stafford threw for 249 yards with a 122.1 passer rating.

“What do these guys do best?” Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters on Saturday. “I thought Konata Mumpfield showed a lot of really cool stuff. We've been around Tutu for a while. We know what he can do. It was great for C.J. Daniels to get his first extended action, awesome for ‘X-Man’ [Smith] to be able to make plays. Brennan Presley was back there returning kicks.

“With the five guys that we do have up, I think they have good complementary skill-sets, but I think there are certain things that they do really well. We'll continue to lean into those things while also not pigeonholing ourselves into saying that they can't continue to add to what their game and their complementary skill sets are. … Those guys played with confidence. They enjoyed it. They played with a swagger. It was fun to watch those guys.”

The Rams designated defensive tackle Kobie Turner to return from injured reserve this week. He had no sacks in six games this season but nine as a rookie in 2023, eight in 2024 and seven in 2025.

What the heck happened to Zaire Franklin? The Packers' starting linebacker and defensive captain explained the "freak" injury at practice. ⬇️https://t.co/dAxWS8Bnzq — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 21, 2026

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