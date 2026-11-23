GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur continues to play it close to the vest regarding the progress and availability of Micah Parsons.

“He did well,” is all LaFleur would say on Monday about Parsons’ practice on Sunday, a full-pads session that served as the last big test standing between Parsons and his presumptive debut against the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday night.

Asked if he was confident that Parsons would play, LaFleur before Monday’s practice said, “We’ve still got another day of practice, so we’ll see.”

Perfect Practice Week for Packers

For the third consecutive day, all 52 players on the roster participated in practice. While the Packers have been hit hard by injuries this season, the mini-bye has them in relatively good shape to face the Rams.

Not only did Parsons join his teammates for the start of practice inside the Don Hutson Center, but so did everybody else. Cornerback Brandon Cisse (rib), linebackers Zaire Franklin (shin) and Isaiah McDuffie (rib), receivers Bo Melton (thigh) and Skyy Moore (ankle), center Sean Rhyan (ankle), right guard Kevin Zeitler (triceps) and running back Josh Jacobs (finger) were limited participation at Sunday’s practice.

Will this be the week for Rhyan and Zeitler to join the starting offensive line? Rhyan missed the last three games with an ankle injury but returned to practice this week. Zeitler, who was signed after Week 3, would have made his starting debut last week if not for a triceps injury sustained at practice.

“They’ve done some nice things,” LaFleur said when asked about Rhyan and Franklin, the defensive captain who missed the last three games. “I wouldn’t stamp them that they’re 100 percent going to be in the lineup. Again, just like Micah and all these other guys, we’ll let them work today and then make a decision.”

Cisse dropped out of Sunday’s loss to the Vikings but is practicing with “no” limitations, LaFleur said.

Backfield in Motion for Packers

One starter who probably will not play is Jacobs, who sustained a broken right ring finger early in the win at New England, had surgery and was inactive against Minnesota. He is practicing this week so he can remain sharp for a potential return next week.

Without Jacobs, the Packers for the second consecutive week will roll with Kaleb Johnson, Chris Brooks and MarShawn Lloyd as a three-man backfield. Johnson played only 14 snaps against the Vikings but carried the ball on 10.

Everybody is practicing again for the Packers. Josh Jacobs is not expected to play, LaFleur said, potentially leaving Kaleb Johnson atop the depth chart. pic.twitter.com/FdnB8XxF4O — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 23, 2026

That’s not sustainable going forward, though, because defenses will quickly figure out that No. 26 is going to get the ball if he’s on the field.

“That can be a huge tell, absolutely,” LaFleur said. “You spend a lot of time with these defensive guys, they’re trying to find any nugget they can, whether it’s certain tight ends in the game, certain backs. So, you absolutely have to be conscious of that.”

Big-Time Help for Both Defenses

Micah Parsons suffered a torn ACL with meniscus damage at Denver on Dec. 14. So, his return to the field will be about 49 weeks after the injury.

The Rams know he’s playing.

“We’re expecting him to play,” Rams offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase told reporters on Sunday. “I think from the word out there, it seems like it’s his time to come back into the fold. I have a lot of respect for him. I feel like we saw him a couple times through joint practices against Dallas and stuff. I respect him as a player. He seems like an enjoyable dude to be around as a football player so I’m sure they’re excited to get him back. We have to be prepared for him.”

The Packers released running back Pierre Strong late last week to create a spot on the roster for Parsons.

The Packers are getting back one of their defensive stars. So are the Rams with defensive lineman Kobie Turner, who had a total of 24 sacks during his first three seasons. He had none this season before a groin injury sent him to injured reserve.

“He’s awesome,” Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula told reporters. “I said, ‘He’s the best assistant D-line coach maybe we’ve ever had, but I’d much rather have him out on the field.’ He’s been awesome at the games. He’s been locked in in the meetings. You felt like he’s there. Obviously, he’s a great player and we want him out on the field. He’s a huge leader for us and just a big energy boost for us.”

This is as close to a football video as we get to shoot on Friday. Or Monday. Packers-Rams on Wednesday night. pic.twitter.com/3u2vsOZD2p — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 23, 2026

Packers-Rams Injury Reports

The Packers and Rams will reveal updated injury reports after Monday’s practice, the final practice of the week. So, for now, here are the injury reports from Sunday. While this is a Friday in the NFL world, the teams will not have to produce their final injury reports until Tuesday.

Packers Sunday Injury Report

Did not participate: None.

Limited participation: CB Brandon Cisse (rib), LB Zaire Franklin (shin), RB Josh Jacobs (finger), LB Isaiah McDuffie (rib), WR Bo Melton (thigh), WR Skyy Moore (ankle), edge Micah Parsons (knee), C Sean Rhyan (ankle), G Kevin Zeitler (triceps).

Full participation: G Aaron Banks (knee).

Rams Sunday Injury Report

Did not participate: LG Steve Avila (hamstring), S Kam Curl (toe), TE Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring), C Coleman Shelton (hamstring).

Limited participation: OLB Myles Garrett (knee), RB Kyren Williams (toe).

Full participation: TE Davis Allen (oblique), LS Joe Cardona (ankle), G Justin Dedich (hand), LB Nate Landman (toe), CB Trent McDuffie (back), TE Colby Parkinson (ribs), QB Matthew Stafford (right elbow), DE Kobie Turner (groin).

Note: Turner and Dedich have been designated for return from injured reserve and are in their 21-day practice windows.

The Packers didn't get much help yesterday but they did get a message.



Here's the latest from the NFC playoff race.https://t.co/uAeOulBzF1 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 23, 2026

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