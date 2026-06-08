Packers Aced Receiver Transition; Did They Do It Again?

Nothing stays the same in any facet of life, and that’s especially true for an NFL depth chart.

In 2021, Davante Adams was first-team All-Pro for the Packers for a second consecutive year after a season in which he caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns.

After the season, general manager Brian Gutekunst traded Adams to the Raiders for first- and second-round draft picks. That set off an impressive rebuild. He drafted six receivers in 2022 and 2023, including Christian Watson in the second round and Romeo Doubs in the fourth round in 2022 and Jayden Reed in the second round and Dontayvion Wicks in the fifth round in 2023.

The results have been “impressive,” wrote Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer . Will this offseason’s decisions be just as impressive?

Coming off a torn ACL, Watson’s 17-game pace from last season would have pushed him past 1,000 yards. Reed led the team in receptions and yards in each of his first two seasons. Doubs never put up dominant production in the regular season, but his two career 100-yard games came in the playoffs. In three seasons, Wicks had three games of 90-plus yards and three games with two touchdowns.

Putting a bow on it in his notebook, Breer wrote:

“Four years later, Watson was signed first to a one-year, $13.25 million extension (after the torn ACL), then a four-year, $92 million extension and Reed got locked up as well on a three-year, $50.25 million extension .

“Meanwhile, Wicks was dealt for a fifth-round pick (153rd overall) that became Kentucky center Jager Burton in April, and a sixth-rounder next year – then signed a one-year, $12.5 million extension with the Eagles. And Doubs got a three-year, $51 million deal in New England , which will bring the Packers a comp pick.”

These four former Senior Bowl WRs made some serious cheese this offseason 🧀💰#TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/CvimB5DhIc — Panini Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) June 8, 2026

After sticking with the status quo in the 2024 draft, Gutekunst in 2025 drafted Matthew Golden in the first round and Savion Williams in the third round.

Added together, the Packers will move into this season with Watson, Reed and Golden as the primary receivers for the upcoming season and beyond.

Watson’s extension keeps him contractually tied to the Packers through 2030. Details have not been made public, but he received a $31 million signing bonus.

It’s important to note, as Breer did , that $18.5 million of the hyped total of $110.5 million is “tied up in incentives related to Pro Bowls, catches, receiving yards and touchdowns. The base value of the deal: $97.5 million over the next five years.”

Reed’s extension keeps him under contract through 2029. Along with a $16.75 million signing bonus, he has base salaries of $1.23 million in 2026, $1.3 million in 2027, $9.05 million in 2028 and $10.05 million in 2029. There are a total of $5.85 million in per-game roster bonuses in 2027, 2028 and 2029, so Reed will have to stay healthy to maximize his earnings.

Golden’s rookie contract will keep him with the Packers through the 2028 season, with the fifth-year option perhaps extending that through 2029.

Williams’ rookie contract runs through 2028.

That’s three seasons for that group to potentially develop into a fearsome receiver foursome.

Between the old group of Watson, Doubs, Reed and Wicks, Gutekunst made the right decisions on who to keep and who to let go. Doubs’ suspension in 2024 made it practically a foregone conclusion that the Packers would keep Watson over Doubs. Reed personifies the “we” not “me” approach at receiver.

“It’s really just a blessing from my standpoint, but it doesn’t change the way I work,” he said last week. “I honestly think it has more to me being a good teammate than even being the player I am. I think I’m a better teammate. If you look at the tape, I’m always around the ball, I’m always picking my teammates up.

“I think that’s one of the biggest reasons why I’m at this point with this organization. So, it’s just the little things, man. That’s kind of how I look at it.”

Time will tell whether doling out big money for Watson and Reed was the right decision.

Last season, for instance, a 32-year-old Adams played 635 snaps for the Rams. His median season is about 790 snaps. In four seasons, Watson’s never played more than 555 snaps with an average of 482. Reed played 578 snaps as a rookie and 685 in 2024, but last year’s foot and collarbone surgeries limited him to 170. His three-year average is 478.

Golden, of course, had a quiet rookie season. Some of that was his place on a veteran-laden depth chart. Some of that was his own injuries. In 452 snaps in 14 games, he caught 29 passes and scored zero touchdowns.

The Packers not only are counting on a leaner receiver corps being a meaner receiver corps for Jordan Love, but that they’ll stay healthy and provide game-winning production with increased snaps and targets.

“Losing Rome, losing Wicks, wish those guys nothing but the best in their new journey on a new team,” Love said last week. “It’s always tough. You never want to see guys go, especially guys that were such impactful players like those two, but we’ve still got a very deep receiver room.

“We’ve got Christian, we’ve got J. Reed, we’ve got M.G., guys who are all going to continue to keep building, keep taking those steps. So, we’ve still got a great room and it’s just about getting back to work right now, building the foundation and setting ourselves up for when we get back to training camp.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER