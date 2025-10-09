Packers-Bengals Injury Update: ‘Major Concern’ with Critical Player
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers kicker Brandon McManus was injured at practice on Wednesday, leaving his status for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in question.
“That’s a major concern right now,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Thursday’s practice. “So, we’ll see how he’s doing today and tomorrow, and then we’ll have a plan ready to go.”
McManus made a couple tackles in last week’s game at Dallas and appeared to wince his way through the game-tying field goal in overtime. But this injury happened at practice and is not a carryover from the game.
The only other kicker on the team is Mark McNamee, the Irish-born rookie who is on the practice squad as the team’s International Player Pathway player. He made 1-of-2 field goals and 2-of-3 point-after attempts in the preseason in the first American football games of his life.
“It’s never the situation you want to be in regards to, like, hey, first time going out there,” LaFleur said. “But I think Mark has shown some good progress.”
Among the veterans who are available are Anders Carlson, a sixth-round pick by Green Bay in 2023 who has not kicked this year, Greg Joseph, who competed with Carlson for the job in 2024, and Brayden Narveson, who opened the 2024 season as the kicker but was replaced by McManus.
Other veteran options are led by Younghoe Koo, a Pro Bowler in 2020 with the Falcons who kicked in one game for Atlanta this season and is on the Giants’ practice squad. Zane Gonzalez was 5-of-7 on field goals in six games for the Commanders last season. Dustin Hopkins made 92.3 percent of his field-goal attempts for the Browns in 2023 but just 66.7 percent in 2024. Rodrigo Blankenship hasn’t kicked in the NFL since 2022 but was all-UFL this year.
McManus was a lifesaver for the Packers last season in getting them through the kicking wilderness after they moved on from veteran Mason Crosby and bombed with Carlson in 2023 and Narveson to start 2024. He wound up leading the NFL in field-goal percentage last season, going 20-of-21 for 95.2 percent.
The Packers re-signed him before the start of free agency.
He’s 7-of-9 this year, including the block at Cleveland that probably cost the team a victory over the Browns in Week 3. He had an extra point blocked in Week 4 at Dallas, but the unit bounced back to allow him to make tying kicks at the end of regulation and overtime.
“It was perfect,” McManus said. “Matt had a great snap, Dan (Whelan) had a great hold and the offensive line did a great job blocking and securing, giving me a great pocket to kick it.”
Right tackle Zach Tom, who has been limited to only 31 snaps in two games, got through Wednesday’s full-pads practice, leaving LaFleur at least slightly encouraged that his premier offensive lineman could return on Sunday. He was inactive for Week 2 against Washington, played only one snap in Week 3 against Cleveland and was inactive at Dallas.
“I’d say he did pretty good,” LaFleur said. “The fact that he’s out there, I’m encouraged. So, we’ll see. We’ll give him the week and see how he performs today before we make any decisions.”
Meanwhile, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt, whose absence was felt when he dropped out of the Dallas game with a knee injury, didn’t practice on Monday and Wednesday.
“He’s not going to practice today” either, LaFleur said. “The closer it gets to gametime, the harder it is to envision him out there.”
Wyatt is tied for second on the team with 13 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
Coming off their bye, the Packers listed 14 players on their first injury report of the week on Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: OT Anthony Belton (ankle), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee).
Limited: LG Aaron Banks (groin), DE Kingsley Enagbare (ankle), CB Nate Hobbs (concussion), K Brandon McManus (right quad), C/G Jacob Monk (hamstring), RT Zach Tom (oblique), LT Rasheed Walker (quad), WR Christian Watson (knee), WR Savion Williams (groin).
Full: TE Tucker Kraft (elbow), QB Jordan Love (left thumb/ankle), T/G Jordan Morgan (knee).
Note: Watson and Monk have been designated to return from injured lists and are within their 21-day practice windows.
Bengals Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: LG Dylan Fairchild (knee), TE Drew Sample (ankle).
Limited: WR Ja’Marr Chase (rest), WR/KR Charlies Jones (Achilles), G Lucas Patrick (calf), DE Shemar Stewart (ankle).
Full: DT B.J. Hill (ankle).