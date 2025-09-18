Packers-Browns Week 3: How to Watch, Five Things to Watch
The Green Bay Packers will take their undefeated record on the road this week against the 0-2 Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The Packers will look to keep their dominant streak alive while the Browns dormant offense fights to show signs of life.
Here is how to watch the game as well as five things to watch.
How to Watch Packers-Browns
The game will be televised by Fox Sports. Kevin Kugler will be on the call doing play-by-play, joined by analyst Daryl Johnston and sideline reporter Allison Williams. The game also will be available on NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube.
Will the game air where you live? Here’s this week’s broadcast map.
The game will be broadcast on the 54-station Packers Radio Network, with the longtime broadcasting duo of Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call.
The Packers are 7.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Five Things to Watch in Packers-Browns
1. Myles Garrett vs. Everyone
In his ninth season, all of which has been spent with the Browns, defensive end Myles Garrett is still one of the strongest and most dominant players in the NFL, just as he has been for nearly a decade now. He is off to a hot start once again, tied for the league lead in sacks with 3.5 and leading the league in tackles for losses with six.
“He’s a very good player, you’re exactly right,” offensive line coach Luke Butkus said. “But when it comes down to it, it’s about us. It’s about our play style.”
Garrett mostly lines up across from the left tackle, and the Packers have a strong one with Rasheed Walker, but Garrett no doubt will get his chance against whoever lines up at right tackle, either injured starter Zach Tom or rookie Anthony Belton.
Aside from Garrett, the Browns’ defensive front has been nearly silenced for the first two games of the season. Without his production, the Browns have just two sacks, not counting the sack he shared with Cameron Thomas, and seven TFLs.
The Packers’ offensive line has been able to take opposing team’s best pass rushers out of games, such as Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson in Week 1 and Washington’s Daron Payne in Week 2, both of whom had no sacks or TFLs. Look for them to focus heavily on Garrett and have him double teamed on most passing plays.
2. Jordan Love’s Deep Ball
While he’s had a few completed deep throws this season, such as a 48-yard pass to Romeo Doubs in Week 1 and a 57-yard pass play to Tucker Kraft in Week 2, Jordan Love’s deep-ball accuracy has left something to be desired.
Most notably, he missed two deep passes to rookie Matthew Golden last week against the Commanders, one of which was a sure touchdown and the other had the makings of a touchdown unless Golden was caught from behind, which is unlikely with his speed.
Love has been known to take risks when it comes to pushing the ball downfield, and while he has done a great job at protecting the ball, having yet to commit a turnover, he has missed some opportunities this season.
“We were close on a couple,” Love said on Wednesday. “I’m always trying to put it out there for them, let them go get it, but it’s a game of inches. We were right there.”
The Browns’ secondary is the perfect candidate to get Love back on track. They were picked apart last week by Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, giving up four touchdowns through the air, including connections of 15, 23 and 24 yards.
With the Browns defense having so many holes and Love being a known risk taker, expect him to try to push the ball down the field early and get on the board.
3. The Battle in the Trenches
The Browns are seemingly the perfect opponent for the Packers’ defense, which has been so dominant already. The Packers come into Week 3 tied for second in the NFL in sacks and tied for eighth in the NFL in tackles for losses. Browns quarterback Joe Flacco has been sacked only four times but he’s one of the most immobile passers in the league.
The Browns came into the season ranked as one of the worst offensive lines in football, according to Pro Football Focus. They have not been much better than advertised, allowing four sacks and 11 TFLs this season. Right tackle Jack Conklin returned to practice this week but left guard Joel Bitonio did not practice on Wednesday.
With Flacco’s age, it will be difficult for him to navigate around a quickly collapsing pocket and outrun the Packers’ pass rushers. He is averaging only 5.4 yards per attempt, and that number will only decrease against a strong pass rush. With the Packers being such a good tackling team, the pass rush getting home and forcing out quick throws is a recipe for a great defensive game.
4. Browns Star TE Needs to Get Going
David Njoku has been a staple of this Browns offense since he was drafted by the team in the first round in 2017. Since then, he has been a great option for them in the passing game, scoring 11 touchdowns over the last two seasons.
So far this year, he hasn’t had as many opportunities in the passing game as he needs to be dominant. He has only seven receptions for 77 yards, making him fourth on the team in catches and second among its tight ends. He is tied for third with third-string running back Dylan Sampson in receiving yards and has not found the end zone.
For an offense that is struggling to put points on the board and win games, one of the best things it can do is get the ball in the hands of one of its most reliable pass catchers. If it wants to have any success against the Packers’ secondary, it needs to get the ball in his hands and let him try to break off big plays with his legs.
5. Can Josh Jacobs Have Breakout Game?
Josh Jacobs established himself as the centerpiece of the Packers’ offense last season, rushing for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns in his first season with the team. Despite the offensive success the Packers have been enjoying, Jacobs has been relatively quiet on the stat sheet, rushing for only 150 yards over both games and managing just 3.6 yards per carry and just one reception for 4 yards. On the bright side, he has kept his touchdown streak alive.
Jacobs will have a tough task ahead of him as he looks for a breakout game, and not just because he popped up on the injury report with an ankle injury. The Browns have the best run defense in the league through the first two weeks of the season, allowing only 45.5 yards per game. Cleveland held Derrick Henry to only 23 rushing yards on 11 attempts last week.
After losing Jayden Reed to a broken collarbone, the responsibilities will shift on the offense without one of their top receivers. While it doesn’t automatically mean Jacobs will have eight more carries because Reed is out, there is a chance he could see more work with one less receiver to throw the ball to.