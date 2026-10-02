Packers-Buccaneers Final Injury Report: Four Linemen Out But Good News

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Not surprisingly, the Green Bay Packers ruled out starting left guard Aaron Banks, starting right guard Jacob Monk and backup defensive tackles Warren Brinson and Anthony Campbell for Sunday’s game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Will Three Practices Be Enough for Packers’ Kevin Zeitler? Here’s What He Said

The Packers were hoping to get Brinson back this week after he missed the first three games of the season with a calf injury initially sustained in the preseason. Instead, he suffered a groin injury during his return to practice on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, I think he’s going to miss a significant amount of time,” c oach Matt LaFleur said before practice . “All he did was slip and injuries occur, and a lot of times it’s noncontact.”

Without Banks and Monk, the Packers might pivot to their key veteran additions this week, left guard Laken Tomlinson and right guard Kevin Zeitler, though they’ll be tasked with helping rescue an offense they only ran for three days at practice.

“I think, kind of like I said earlier this week, being with so many teams, I’ve kind of experienced a lot of this in my own way, so I’ve been able to associate it with things that I’ve done in the past,” Zeitler said after practice . “So, I think if they need me out there right away, I think I’ll find a way and get it done.”

Good News for Packers

Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, who dropped out of Thursday’s loss to Atlanta with a concussion, progressed from limited participation at practice on Wednesday and Thursday to full participation on Friday.

While he’s questionable on the injury report, it was a big step forward and a good sign that he’ll be cleared to face Tampa Bay.

Even while missing part of last week’s game, Cooper is second on the team with 21 tackles and leads the way with six tackles for losses. Assuming he’s available, he’ll be a huge factor against undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, who ran for more than 1,000 yards during his final two seasons at Kansas.

Rookie offensive lineman Jager Burton also is questionable. Two starters on the defensive line, edge Lukas Van Ness (shoulder) and tackle Karl Brooks (illness), were limited participation on Friday and not given an injury status on the final injury report.

The News From Tampa Bay

Four players are out for the Buccaneers, including quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) and rookie first-round edge rusher Rueben Bain (groin/shoulder). So is backup cornerback Benjamin Morrison (quad).

Six starters are off the injury report: do-it-all running back Bucky Irving (glute), veteran receiver Chris Godwin (ankle), underrated edge rusher Yaya Diaby (calf/shoulder), standout defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson (rest), rookie linebacker Josiah Trotter (shoulder) and nickel Keionte Scott (toe).

Robinson is coming off three consecutive seasons of more than 60 tackles. He had one interception this year.

“Well, he's a beast,” defensive coordinator Larry Foote said of Robinson. “I know it [doesn't] get talked about [but those] D-tackles [are] in there mixing it up. I know a couple weeks ago we had a fourth-and-1 stop backed up. Just the leadership he's bringing to this building, he's an animal. He's mean.”

Trotter was inactive last week but still leads the team in tackles.

“Trotter, he’s a beast,” LaFleur said of the second round. “Obviously, had that pick-six versus Cincinnati, but I think he’s a really good young player. Very physical, he’s really active. I think he’s going to be a really good player.”

Packers Final Injury Report

Out: LG Aaron Banks (knee/toe), DT Warren Brinson (calf), DT Anthony Campbell (ankle), RG Jacob Monk (quad).

Questionable: G/C Jager Burton (groin), LB Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder/concussion).

Off the injury report: DT Karl Brooks (illness), edge Lukas Van Ness (shoulder).

Buccaneers Final Injury Report

Out: OLB Rueben Bain (groin/shoulder), TE Ko Kieft (elbow), QB Baker Mayfield (right thumb), CB Benjamin Morrison (quad).

Questionable: LB SirVocea Dennis (calf/personal), DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle/foot), CB Jacob Parrish (personal).

Off the injury report: DT DeMonte Capehart (thumb), OLB Yaya Diaby (calf/shoulder), WR Chris Godwin (ankle), RB Bucky Irving (glute), DT A’Shawn Robinson (rest), DB Keionte Scott (toe), LB Josiah Trotter (shoulder).

Will three practices be enough for Kevin Zeitler to start for the Packers on Sunday?



Here's what he said after practice today. ⬇️https://t.co/FMq8QvBIhP — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 2, 2026

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