GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst faced a draft with great challenges but great importance.

The challenge? The Packers didn’t have a first-round pick because of the Micah Parsons trade and had only one compensatory pick. The importance? Gutekunst had built a top-heavy roster, so there was a need for young, low-cost talent to come in and fill holes.

So far, so good.

The Packers wound up with only six draft picks. Three of them have played well in considerable playing time. Here’s a look at the draft class at the bye, with grades done on a curve relative to their draft positioning.

Second Round: CB Brandon Cisse

Even while missing most of Sunday’s loss to the Vikings with a rib injury, Brandon Cisse leads all rookie cornerbacks with 573 snaps. He hadn’t given up a touchdown since Week 2 until bouncing off Minnesota’s Myles Price on the play in which he was injured.

“He’s a smart player,” position coach Daniel Bullocks said on Tuesday. “Doesn’t make the same mistake twice. As a defensive back, you got to have a short memory because, JG’s right, you play this game long enough, you going to get beat. He has the resilience to not get beat twice by the same play and that goes with his preparation. That’s a credit to him getting better, working the technique each and every week.”

Green Bay Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse jogs onto the field for warmups prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The JG from that quote is, obviously, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Gannon was bullish on Cisse’s potential from the jump, which is why he worked with the No. 1 defense throughout training camp.

What Gannon needed to see was how Cisse would respond to adversity. That first taste came when he gave up a touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson in the opener.

“Remember you guys asked me where can he go, and I said I’ll tell you when I see some balls get caught on him,” Gannon said last week. “Week 1, he got a bomb caught on him and he responded the right way. So, that was huge to me. That was kind of the first measuring stick of when we get into the season how is this guy going to be? He’s got quite a bit of resilience about his game.”

Gannon said resiliency is the key for any cornerback. There is no such thing as a “shutdown cornerback.” Just go back to how the Packers beat up on Christian Gonzalez a couple weeks ago against New England. Even the best corners in the league get beat. Only seven are giving up a catch rate of less than 50 percent.

“You are going to get beat,” Gannon said. “They are going to make plays and they’re going to catch the ball on you. It doesn’t matter how talented, how good you are. I think there’s a mindset and a resiliency, there’s a focus, all that psych, that goes into being a good player, especially with that position.

“When you get back in the huddle, are you saying, you want the ball to come to you again or do you get back in the huddle and you say, ‘Man, I hope the ball doesn’t get thrown at me?’ The great ones I’ve been around want the ball thrown right to them again. So, I think that’s a huge thing.”

Grade: A.

Third Round: DT Chris McClellan

Chris McClellan leads all rookie defensive tackles with 315 snaps. He has not made a huge statistical impact with 19 tackles, zero sacks and zero tackles for losses in 10 games, but the Packers aren’t asking their defensive tackles to be game-wreckers.

Position coach Vince Oghobaase said McClellan has done well in playing multiple positions up front while helping the team overcome injuries that sent Javon Hargrave, Jonathan Ford and Warren Brinson to injured reserve.

“One of the hardest things is consistency as a defensive lineman,” Oghobaase said, “especially early on in a young guy’s career like that – taking on the double-teams, preparing a certain way every single week, making sure everything from a scouting standpoint, a rep standpoint, a practice standpoint, that he’s doing the same things over and over again. That way he can perform consistently on Sunday.

“That’s my biggest deal for him is just being consistent because he makes some plays when he’s out there. But sometimes he has those bad plays that kind of stand out and how do we get back from those.”

Grade: B.

Fourth Round: Edge Dani Dennis-Sutton

Green Bay Packers edge Dani Dennis-Sutton (51) and safety Javon Bullard (7) tackle Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dennis-Sutton ranks fourth among rookie edge players with 314 snaps even while being the 120th pick. He has three sacks, four tackles for losses and two passes defensed. According to PFF, he’s third among rookies with 23 pressures; only No. 2 overall pick David Bailey and second-round pick Gabe Jacas have more.

His strong play against the run should keep him on the field once Micah Parsons returns.

“I think his attention to detail in the classroom carries over to the practice field,” position coach DeMarcus Covington said. “His effort makes up for a lot of things where he can just win with effort and not giving up on plays. You see him on special teams running down, you see him trying to block a freakin’ punt. He’s doing whatever we ask him to do at a high level and with no hesitation. And he’s able to line up in different spots.

“So, of course, you’re going to have some rookie mistakes here and there, but he does a really good job playing with high effort, getting out the stack, rushing the passer, setting the edge and all the above. So, I’m excited about his development and where he’s going, trending upwards and as long as we continue to do that, I think he’ll be a find for the Green Bay Packers.”

He already has been a find.

Grade: A.

Fifth Round: C/G Jager Burton

Jager Burton made his first career start against Atlanta in Week 3. His struggles in that game led to the Packers signing Laken Tomlinson, Kevin Zeitler and Mekhi Becton in the following days.

“For me, it’s like how can you find a way to turn stuff into positive things, and now I have guys that have been doing it at a really high level for 10 years,” Burton said at the time. “It feels like, if you’re in the business world and you go to a conference and see all these other people and pick their brains. Now we’ve got all these guys here who have been everywhere and so it’s just awesome to get to talk to them.”

Grade: D.

Sixth Round: CB Domani Jackson

Domani Jackson is the only one of Green Bay’s six draft picks who did not make the 53-man roster. He’s spent the season on the practice squad and not gotten into a game.

His development this season will be important with Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine set to be free agents.

Grade: F.

Sixth Round: K Trey Smack

Trey Smack missed a 53-yarder against Minnesota on Sunday. Out of 30 kickers who have attempted more than 10 field goals, Smack is 28th in field-goal percentage (71.4) and 27th in extra-point percentage (87.5). He’s missed a league-high nine total kicks.

Special teams coordinator Cam Achord chalked some of it up to “rookie growing pains” on Tuesday. Among the three rookies with more than 10 field-goal attempts, Smack is last in field-goal accuracy and second in extra-point percentage.

“You look at the league right now, I think there’s a couple other rookies that may not be doing great, too,” Achord said. “Some of that is the rookie stuff, and some of it is the consistency of the contact, which I think we can improve. You hope the more you get through the season, like that continues to get better and improve, and you hope you’re on the trend of the upward part of it towards the end, that you’re playing your best football here, December, moving forward.”

Smack was the first kicker drafted this year. Over the last 20 drafts, 13 kickers were drafted in the sixth round and attempted at least one field goal as a rookie. Smack’s 71.4 percent ranks last.

Grade: A.

Typically, I'm a glass-half-empty kind of person. Today, let me bring some sunshine to a cloudy day. Yeah, the Packers got trounced on Sunday, but I've got six reasons why they can (and will) rebound. ⬇️https://t.co/YPVQLYyTHn — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 17, 2026

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