Packers-Cardinals Injury Report: Brandon McManus Updates Injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last week, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said kicker Brandon McManus’ quad injury was a major concern. McManus disagreed and said he’d kick in Sunday’s game against the Bengals, but he was inactive. After the win, LaFleur with a smirk said he was right.
On Thursday, a day after McManus didn’t practice because of the injury, LaFleur repeated himself.
“But just like I said last week, I am concerned about it,” LaFleur said.
Never mind the status of McManus and what it means for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. What’s up with the needling? Is there a feud?
“No, no, we laugh about it,” McManus said with a smile.
“He explained his thing, just like if a quarterback had something with his arm or shoulder, no matter how small or big it is, it would be a major concern because that’s his main tool just like my main tool is my leg,” McManus said after not practicing on Thursday.
“Just like a worker, if their hammer was broken, it would be hard for them to work. So I understood what it was. It's just being tongue-in-cheek with it.”
McManus, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (knee) and defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot) were the three players who did not practice for the Packers on Thursday.
Right tackle Zach Tom (oblique/hip), who got through Sunday’s win over Cincinnati but didn’t practice on Wednesday, was limited participation for Thursday’s padded practice. He was one of five offensive linemen who were limited.
Starting nickel Javon Bullard (concussion evaluation) is off the injury report.
Tom and Bullard were the only changes on Green Bay’s report.
The Cardinals are dealing with a couple key injuries, too. Starting quarterback Kyler Murray was sidelined for last week’s loss against the Colts by a foot injury. He was limited participation on Thursday, but signs suggest Jacoby Brissett could start for a second consecutive game.
“He’s been in there for a little minute, so he’s seen a lot of different things,” Packers safety Xavier McKinney said of Brissett, who threw for 320 yards against the Colts. “He’s played good ball in this league. He’s a good quarterback, so we’ve got to be prepared and ready to go. I think he played well – he always plays well, though, when he gets in the game and gets his opportunities.”
Brissett is in his 10th season. The 32-year-old has started 54 games.
“He’s similar to (Joe) Flacco, plays with intentions to get the ball out, wants to be decisive, understands the game at a high level, so it’s going to be a good game,” defensive end Micah Parsons said.
Receiver Marvin Harrison (concussion) was limited participation, as well.
Back to McManus, he was understanding of the decision to sit him down last week in favor of Lucas Havrisik, even though he performed well during a pregame kicking routine.
“I don’t know if I was frustrated I didn’t get the opportunity to kick. I’d never missed a game, so I was frustrated that I did miss a game,” McManus said. “Like I said, it ended up being a group decision there that we didn’t want me playing with pain too much to really aggravate it more.
“The warmup is one thing because it’s in a short time but kicking for over 3, 4 hours in a game, depending on the detriment it could be, they didn’t want to make it worse, they didn’t want to make it a three-, four-week type injury. Am I feeling better? Yes. And it’s kind of a similar process of what we’re game-planning to try to get up to.”
Will McManus kick on Friday? And does he need to so he can get a handle on the level of pain?
“I don’t personally need to kick,” he said. “Obviously, it’s good on Friday if it makes them feel more comfortable going into it, so that will be discussed. I’ll just continue to do my rehab and building strength back up to try to get closer to where I was.”
Receiver Christian Watson was limited again as he comes back from his torn ACL.
“It’s still a process,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “He’s been looking good. Every day, he’s taken a few more reps.”
Packers Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: K Brandon McManus (quad), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee).
Limited: LG Aaron Banks (groin/knee), OT Anthony Belton (ankle), RB Josh Jacobs (illness), C/G Jacob Monk (hamstring), T/G Jordan Morgan (knee), RT Zach Tom (oblique/hip), WR Christian Watson (knee), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle).
Full: DT Warren Brinson (abdomen, neck), WR Matthew Golden (shoulder).
Off the injury report: S Javon Bullard (concussion evaluation).
Monk and Watson remain on injured reserve and are within his 21-day practice windows.
Cardinals Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: S Kitan Crawford (ankle), RB Emari Demercado (ankle), WR Zay Jones (knee).
Limited participation: CB Darren Hall (quad), WR Marvin Harrison (concussion), QB Kyler Murray (foot), DT Walter Nolen (calf), DT Darius Robinson (pectoral).
Full participation: OT Kelvin Beachum (rest), LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (foot), RB Zonovan Knight (knee), S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ankle), WR Michael Wilson (foot).
Off the injury report: DT Bilal Nichols (rest).