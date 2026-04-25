Packers Draft Jager Burton: Reach or Steal In Fifth Round?

GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers used their fifth-round pick on Kentucky offensive lineman Jager Burton, who fits the team’s mold with more than 500 snaps at each of the interior positions.

“He’s played both, so he’s really, truly versatile. Big, fast, strong. You guys will really enjoy him. He’s a really good kid,” director of college scouting Matt Malaspina said.

“He’s got really good size, speed, flexibility, toughness – the traits that you look for in an offensive lineman. Obviously at our level, versatility, because it’s a smaller roster, [is important]. He played well at guard, played well at center. He’s a big man. It wasn’t that hard to figure out, I guess, for me. Add another guy to the mix in that group that you always need to add to every year.”

The versatility made him an obvious solution to Green Bay’s 18 percent problem on the line .

Where Is Jager Burton Ranked by Experts?

Burton was the 153rd pick of the draft, a fifth-round selection acquired in the recent trade for Dontayvion Wicks.

For what it’s worth, here is where he ranked on various media draft boards.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah : Not in his Top 150.

Separately at NFL.com , Lance Zierlein graded Burton as an “average” backup. As part of his extensive scouting report, he wrote, “Burton is built to play center but could offer swing potential at guard. …. Burton’s best fit will be with a zone-heavy running game as a late draft pick or undrafted free agent signee.”

ESPN.com’s Mel Kiper : Not in his Top 150 but was his 10th-ranked center.

Pro Football Focus : No. 141.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler : Not in his Top 100 but his ninth-ranked center.

“Burton needs to continue developing his sustain skills and the mental aspects of the position, but he is a quick-win blocker with position flexibility across the interior. He offers intriguing value for zone-based schemes on Day 3.”

Consensus Big Board : 179th.

Bleacher Report : 271st.

Wrote Brandon Thorn: “Jager Burton is a quick-twitch center prospect who excels reaching landmarks on combo blocks, reaches, pulls and climbs. However, limited play strength and sturdiness create inconsistent contact balance, often compromising his posture and leaving him vulnerable to being pried open when isolated. His positional versatility and movement skills project best to a swing interior backup role in the NFL.”

ESPN.com’s Jordan Reid : No. 214.

Tankathon : No. 156.

Sports Info Solutions : No. 124.

“Burton is a smart, technically-sound interior offensive lineman with true position flexibility who currently lacks the power, COD skills, and the ability to finish blocks with intent to be an NFL starter.”

Pro Football Network : No. 155.

The Verdict: Reach or Steal?

Of the boards we used for this story, he was ranked in seven with an average of 177. The Packers, from that perspective, took him 24 spots early, making it a reach. But not much of one. He was a steal on three and a reach on four, with the Bleacher Report rank skewing things.

“I think the thing with him is he always does his job,” Malaspina said. “He does it at a comfort level, not a panic level. He’s a big dude. He’s a big guy, which is what we love. I was very pleased that he was there. I never, ever would have thought he would be there. It was a win for us.”

Burton, whose nickname is “Moose,” was a four-star recruit who was born in Lexington and stayed in-state to play at Kentucky.

“I’m just stoked,” he said after being drafted. “It’s one of the most historically successful and well-known teams in the NFL. Just to be able to put on that jersey and compete with that team and go out and win games, it’s something I’m super-excited and stoked for the opportunity.

“As far as players, I’m excited to meet everybody. I’m a big NFL fan. I’ve been watching it growing up and all the great players that play with the Packers I’m super-excited to call those guys teammates now.”

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