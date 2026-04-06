Seven Offensive Line Prospects Who Would Help Packers’ 18 Percent Problem

Sharp Football’s Warren Sharp posted this incredible stat from last season.

The Green Bay Packers’ most-used offensive line combination last season played 18 percent of the snaps together. Only two teams had a lower percentage. The league median was about 40 percent. The Seahawks and Patriots, who played in the Super Bowl, were in the top 10. The Bears, who won the NFC North, were at 42 percent.

% of snaps played together for the most frequent OL combination last year



96% - NYJ

80% - ATL

79% - BAL

71% - BUF

65% - IND

59% - NE

53% - MIA

52% - CIN

51% - PIT

49% - TEN

49% - SEA

48% - DEN

47% - NYG

42% - PHI

42% - CHI

40% - WAS

36% - JAX

36% - KC

35% - TB

33% - SF

33% - LAR… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 4, 2026

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The team’s starting left tackle from the past three seasons, Rasheed Walker, was not re-signed in free agency. The team’s most accomplished blocker, former Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins, was released. The Packers had in-house replacements with Jordan Morgan stepping in at left tackle and Sean Rhyan at center.

The starting five could be pretty good, so long as it stays healthy – which was the obvious problem last season based on that 18 percent statistic. With Morgan and Rhyan moving into full-time starting roles at left tackle and center, respectively, the depth is perilous with only Darian Kinnard having played more than 60 snaps in his career.

The Packers didn’t touch the position in free agency, meaning general manager Brian Gutekunst will be looking to the draft to add those critical reinforcements. He’s made it a habit to draft multiple blockers in a draft, but with only eight draft picks at his disposal, perhaps he’ll draft the most versatile prospect in hopes of hitting on a player who can solve multiple issues.

Here are seven versatile linemen to consider.

Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

Caleb Tiernan started at right tackle in 2022 and at left tackle for his final three seasons. PFF charged him with three sacks and 13 total pressures during each of his final two seasons.

At 6-foot-7 3/4 and 323 pounds, Tiernan has the size of a tackle. With 32 1/4-inch arms, he might be destined to play guard. That could put him on the same career trajectory of that of his former Northwestern teammate, Peter Skoronski, who has found his home at left guard for the Titans.

“I'm not in the position I am now if I don't have Pete in that room in those early years,” the team captain said last season . “Just seeing how he operated as far as at practice, watching film, in the weight room and how he was a leader [gave] great tools for me to watch and learn. A lot of that stuff is what I use today to help me out.”

Potential Round: 2nd.

Austin Barber, Florida

The Packers don’t have an obvious backup left tackle. Florida’s Austin Barber played 2,193 snaps at left tackle in four seasons but also played 497 snaps at right tackle in 2022.

At 6-foot-6 5/8 and 318 pounds with 33 1/8-inch arms, his Relative Athletic Score is 9.81 .

Barber, who gave up three sacks last season and is an excellent run blocker, was named the “best developmental pick” for the Packers by On SI’s Justin Melo.

“The first time I ever got on the field at Florida, it was at right tackle,” he told Melo before the Senior Bowl . “I started five games in 2022 at right tackle. I want to show that I can still play on that side. I want to prove to NFL teams that I can play both left and right tackle.”

Potential Round: Third.

Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III can potentially play all five positions. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Trey Zuhn was a four-year starting left tackle at Texas A&M. When the Aggies needed someone to play center against Missouri in 2025, Zuhn moved into the pivot. For his career, he played 3,153 snaps at left tackle, but it’s those 126 snaps at center in 2025 that would bring added appeal.

“My priorities were to improve on my lower-body strength, my foot speed and my hand placement, my upper-body strength,” he told Pro Football Network .

“But then also, [I wanted to] get some reps at center this past season, which I was able to do. I’m very thankful for the coaches to give me that opportunity in spring ball, fall camp, and during the season. That really helped me become a more well-rounded player to show that I’m able to play all five positions.”

At 6-foot-6 5/8 and 312 pounds, he’s got excellent athleticism, but his 32 1/2-inch arms could bring a move inside. His Relative Athletic Score when put at center is 9.99.

Potential Round: Third/Fourth.

Brian Parker, Duke

Brian Parker’s 2,335 snaps at Duke included 1,951 at right tackle and 379 at left tackle. At the East-West Shrine Bowl, he moved to center. That’s the position he played in high school.

“That’s actually why I’m here at the Shrine Bowl — is to show that I can play center,” Parker told The Charlotte Observer . “And so that’s all you’ll see me at this week. If you want to watch me play tackle, I’ve got 2,500 clips in college, you can go watch that. Right now, we’re here to play center and prove that I can play all five.”

With 32 7/8-inch arms, his RAS at center is 9.13 .

Potential Round: Third/Fourth.

Drew Shelton, Penn State

In four seasons at Penn State, Drew Shelton played 2,126 snaps at left tackle, 241 snaps at right tackle, 18 snaps at left guard and eight snaps at right guard. He allowed only one sack in 2025.

Shelton measured 6-foot-4 3/4 and 313 pounds and finished with a Relative Athletic Score of 8.50. Unlike Zuhn and Parker, Shelton has the arm length (33 3/8 inches) to merit a shot at tackle. As mentioned earlier, the Packers don’t have a clear-cut left tackle behind Jordan Morgan.

Potential Round: Fifth.

Jager Burton, Kentucky

Jager Burton is right out of Central Casting for the Packers. In five seasons at Kentucky, he played 1,158 snaps at left guard, 976 at center and 531 at right guard.

Most of the action at center came in 2025, when PFF did not charge him with a sack. He played much better at center than he did in 2023, when his inconsistent play resulted in him getting moved back to guard.

“Nobody likes to fail at something. I felt like I failed (at the first transition to center),” he told Kentucky.com before last season.

At 6-foot-3 7/8 and 312 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.94 with a RAS of 9.88 .

Potential Round: Fifth.

Travis Burke, Memphis

Travis Burke played left tackle and right tackle at Gardner-Webb, left tackle at Florida International and right tackle as a senior at Memphis, when he allowed three sacks. He’s 6-foot-8 3/4 with 34 1/4-inch arms.

He was coached at Memphis, in part, by former NFL lineman David Diehl.

“I learned a lot from them (Memphis coaches), especially Coach Diehl and coach (Jeff) Myers,” Burke told On3 . “They poured into me day and night, Monday through Sunday.”

Potential Round: Sixth/Seventh.

The Packers will host Anthony Smith on a predraft visit, as reported by @TomSilverstein. He used his speed to make a lot of big plays the last two seasons. Here's his story. ⬇️https://t.co/WZcusjWf3m — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) April 6, 2026