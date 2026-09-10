Packers-Vikings Wednesday Injury Report: One Unit Is Healthy; One Is Not

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It might be much ado about nothing, but three-fifths of the Green Bay Packers’ starting offensive line was limited participation on Wednesday as they get ready for Sunday’s season-opening game at the Minnesota Vikings.

The Vikings’ No. 1 offensive line, on the other hand, is completely healthy.

“I think it's one thing for them to be healthy, but then it's the work that's been done,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters on Wednesday. “Like I told the team today, all of that and the work that's been put in has been to set you up to have confidence.”

O’Connell went on to say it would be a physical game against a Packers defense coordinated by Jonathan Gannon, who’s “been a really tough guy to go up against. He's going to do some things that make life hard, especially knowing the unscouted nature of very, very limited information of what the Green Bay Packers version of J.G.’s defense is going to be.”

And that’s where the health of Minnesota’s offensive line comes into play – and where the injuries limiting Green Bay’s offensive line could be a significant factor against Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and his aggressive, blitz-happy scheme.

As expected, right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele (knee) and left guard Aaron Banks (knee) were limited participation. So was left tackle Jordan Morgan (ankle).

Bako-Bewele said his plan is to start and go the distance.

“I think it has,” he said when asked if his limited training camp has him ready for the season. “I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s been perfect. There’s been some ups and downs, but I think with where we’re at right now, yeah, I think I’m about as ready as I can feel to play a game. Obviously, like you said, not going to find out ‘til we actually go out and play, but I feel good about where I’m at.”

Minnesota has one of the better offensive lines in the NFL with left tackle Christian Darrisaw, left guard Donovan Jackson, center Blake Brandel, right guard Will Fries and right tackle Brian O’Neill. None of them are on the injury report.

The chemistry built through training camp should help them sort through the myriad of pressures Gannon will send on Sunday.

“The key thing for me,” O’Connell said, “is applying and trusting the foundation that got built from the fundamentals and technique and then the overall scheme mentality and how we want to play offensively.”

The Packers had two players who did not practice: defensive tackle Warren Brinson (calf) and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper (Achilles). Don’t be scared about the word “Achilles” for Hopper; he was up and moving with the rehab group at the start of practice.

Really, the noteworthy development at practice was the absence of practice-squad running back Pierre Strong. Because he’s on the practice squad, he’s not on the injury report, so it’s not clear if the team’s most experienced running back will be available for Sunday.

If not, Kaleb Johnson, who was acquired from the Steelers during the roster cutdown, will have to play in a backfield that will include Marshawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks but, presumably, not Josh Jacobs.

“I feel like I can make a whole change to the offense, and I’m saying that confidently in myself and confidently in Coach Sirmans, too,” Johnson said of running backs coach Ben Sirmans. “We’ve been working every day. Josh has been helping me. ‘Shawn has been helping me. It’s been love all around. I’m just excited.”

Meanwhile, 37-year-old safety Harrison Smith, who returned to the team this week instead of starting his retirement, practiced for the Vikings.

“Obviously, really, really excited to have ‘Harry’ back in house here,” O’Connell said. “I know our team was really excited. We get better as a team when you have that guy in your building, your locker room, on your field, with your defense. So, he's just working through, kind of getting his cleats back underneath him.

“Don't know quite yet where we'll be at as far as his availability for this week's game but, obviously, it was a move made with clear-cut intentions on his role. When that begins will be when he's ready to go.”

The Packers have eight players on their injury report. Bako-Bewele, Banks, Morgan, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (knee), defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (ankle) and edge Barryn Sorrell (foot) are listed as starters on the team depth chart.

The Vikings have three players on their injury report. None of them are starters.

Packers Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: DT Warren Brinson (calf), LB Ty’Ron Hopper (Achilles).

Limited participation: RT Zach Bako-Bewele (knee), LG Aaron Banks (knee), DT Javon Hargrave (knee), LT Jordan Morgan (knee), edge Barryn Sorrell (foot), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Full participation: None.

Vikings Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: S Jakobe Thomas (illness).

Limited participation: S Jacob Thomas (ankle), T Caleb Tiernan (ankle).

Full participation: None.

ICYMI, here are 6⃣ reasons why this season will be a dumpster fire: ⬇️https://t.co/Oo1D4y9oc0



And 5⃣ reasons why they'll win the Super Bowl: ⬇️https://t.co/rv3WdnVR4B — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 9, 2026

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER