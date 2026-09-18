Packers Friday Update From Practice: Good News for Both Teams

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have two of their defensive stalwarts in the concussion protocol. There was good news on one of those players at Friday’s practice.

Edge Lukas Van Ness, who played the final meaningful snaps of last week’s loss to the Vikings, completed a 3-for-3 practice week on Friday. Concussions can be tricky, but it would seem he’s trending toward playing in Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, however, hung out with the rehab group for the small portion of practice that was open to reporters. Hargrave, who was on the field for the final snaps at Minnesota, was limited participation at Wednesday’s practice but didn’t practice on Thursday or Friday.

“They’re working through the protocol, and we’ll see where they’re at,” is all coach Matt LaFleur would say before practice.

Big News From Jets

Speaking to reporters in New York before their Friday practice, Jets coach Aaron Glenn said safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, rookie receiver Omar Cooper and kickoff returner Kene Nwagwu would be out when he releases the final injury report.

Standout edge rusher Will McDonald, who popped up on the injury report on Thursday, will be good to go.

“Will had a smaller deal yesterday, but he'll be fine,” Glenn said.

Glenn said he’d be going with Jason Sanders as the kicker. That was up in the air after he missed a kick last week against Tennessee.

“I thought it was critical to see him go through that miss and then be able to come back and make two 50-something yarders, which I thought was impressive,” Glenn said. “And if you look at our team in general, including myself, we have a team of men that has went through some things, that's fought through some adversity.

“I'm attracted to people like that, because it's not just the physical toughness, but the mental toughness that shows up. He did a good job, and I like the way that he fought back, ending up making those field goals.”

Two Players Didn’t Practice for Packers

Moving back to the Packers’ side, left guard Aaron Banks, who was inactive last week, was limited participation on Wednesday and Thursday and practiced again on Friday. After speaking with some optimism about Banks’ availability last week, LaFleur wouldn’t touch a question about him on Friday.

“We’ll see,” he said. “We’ve got to see him through today and see where he’s at.”

Hargrave and fellow defensive tackle Warren Brinson (calf) were the only players who did not practice. Brinson almost certainly will be out on LaFleur’s final injury report. If Hargrave is out, too, the Packers would roll with Devonte Wyatt, Jonathan Ford, Karl Brooks, Chris McClellan and Anthony Campbell.

Ford made his first career start against Minnesota, McClellan made his NFL debut against Minnesota and Campbell would be making his debut.

After the team’s opening warm-up inside the Don Hutson Center, the team converged on the logo at midfield for a brief speech before heading outside for the final practice of the week.

The Packers will be leaning on their leaders – including linebacker Zaire Franklin – to get the page turned for a big game against the Jets. Franklin was acquired in a trade in March but, along with safety Xavier McKinney, was selected one of two defensive captains.

“I think he comes in by being himself and earning the respect of his teammates by his actions, and he’s done exactly that,” LaFleur said. “I think the more he’s been around these guys – I’d say early on you didn’t hear him a whole lot; I think he was just trying to feel it out and prove it through his work – but certainly I think the more he’s gotten to know these guys the more comfortable he’s been, and he is a grown-ass man.”

Packers-Jets Injury Report

The coaches will release their final injury report of the week after Friday’s practice. For now, here are the injury reports from Thursday.

Packers Injury Report

Did not participate: DT Warren Brinson (calf), DT Javon Hargrave (knee/concussion).

Limited participation: RT Zach Bako-Bewele (knee), LG Aaron Banks (knee), LB Ty’Ron Hopper (Achilles), edge Barryn Sorrell (foot), edge Lukas Van Ness (concussion), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Full participation: None.

Off the injury report: CB Brandon Cisse (cramps).

Jets Injury Report

Did not participate: WR Omar Cooper (ankle), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin), RB Kene Nwangwu (back), edge Joseph Ossai (foot).

Limited participation: Edge Will McDonald (ankle).

Full participation: CB Jarvis Brownlee (shoulder), DT David Onyemata (rest), CB D’Angelo Ponds (calf), LB Jamien Sherwood (knee).

In its annual review of Week 1 rosters, the NFL determined the Packers were:



🏈Young

🏈Inexperienced

🏈Beefyhttps://t.co/0qKKQtmF9R — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 18, 2026

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