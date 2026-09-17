Packers-Jets Thursday Injury Report: Two Key Wrinkles at Edge Rusher

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Lukas Van Ness, one of two players on the Green Bay Packers’ injury report with a concussion, practiced again on Thursday.

While concussions aren’t the same as sprained ankles, that he practiced for a second consecutive day would seem to be a promising sign for his availability for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.

While Van Ness was limited participation for the Packers for a second consecutive day, Will McDonald was added to the injury report as limited participation for the Jets due to an ankle injury.

McDonald, who is New York’s top edge player, was not on Wednesday’s injury report, so his status will be something to watch during the countdown to kickoff. McDonald had 10.5 sacks, 11 tackles for losses and 24 quarterback hits in 2024 and eight sacks, 10 tackles for losses and 19 quarterback hits last season.

In the Jets’ dominant win over the Titans last week, he had one sack. He is tied for ninth among edge players with five pressures, according to PFF.

“You saw the pass rush,” Jets defensive coordinator Brian Duker told reporters in New York on Thursday. “He had a great sack on that play. That’s who Will is. He's an explosive, dangerous rusher. He's shown that already. Does a great job setting edges, too, and has really improved in that area of his game, so I thought he had a really strong first week.”

For what it’s worth, the Packers swapped first-round picks in the Aaron Rodgers trade in 2023. The Packers took Van Ness at No. 13 and the Jets took McDonald at No. 15.

While Van Ness practiced again, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, who’s also in the concussion protocol, did not go through warmups and was not on the field for the start of practice.

Coach Matt LaFleur said Van Ness reported symptoms on Monday and Hargrave on Wednesday, though he believed both injuries happened during the loss to Minnesota. Van Ness, who had one sack against the Vikings, was on the field for the final meaningful series of the game and Hargrave played the final snaps.

At defensive tackle, Hargrave and Warren Brinson (calf) were the only players who did not practice for the Packers. If they aren’t ready to go for Sunday, the Packers would face the Jets with Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Jonathan Ford, Chris McClellan and Anthony Campbell. Campbel was inactive last week.

At edge, the Packers have only four players on the 53-man roster with Van Ness and Barryn Sorrell starting and Brenton Cox and Dani Dennis-Sutton in reserve. On the practice squad are undrafted rookie Nyjalik Kelly, who showed some pop as a pass rusher in the preseason, and Arron Mosby, a proven threat on special teams.

“I think those guys had great training camps,” LaFleur said. “So, in the event that he can’t go, I expect one of those guys to be ready to roll.”

Meanwhile, maybe Green Bay’s No. 1 offensive line will be on the field. Left guard Aaron Banks, who was inactive against Minnesota because of his knee, practiced again. Then again, he practiced all of last week but wasn’t ready for the game.

“He had a good day of work, so hopefully he can get back out there today and continue to build upon that,” LaFleur said.

Cornerback Brandon Cisse, who missed the end of Sunday’s game with cramps, was full participation on Wednesday and was taken off the injury report on Thursday.

Packers Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: DT Warren Brinson (calf), DT Javon Hargrave (knee/concussion).

Limited participation: RT Zach Bako-Bewele (knee), LG Aaron Banks (knee), LB Ty’Ron Hopper (Achilles), edge Barryn Sorrell (foot), edge Lukas Van Ness (concussion), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Full participation: None.

Off the injury report: CB Brandon Cisse (cramps).

Jets Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: WR Omar Cooper (ankle), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (groin), RB Kene Nwangwu (back), edge Joseph Ossai (foot).

Limited participation: Edge Will McDonald (ankle).

Full participation: CB Jarvis Brownlee (shoulder), DT David Onyemata (rest), CB D’Angelo Ponds (calf), LB Jamien Sherwood (knee).

Who's up? Who's down?



Here's our Packers stock report from Week 1 and what it means moving into Week 2. 📈📉https://t.co/vgylpG2P1k — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 16, 2026

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