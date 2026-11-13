GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Thursday, Green Bay Packers standout slot Javon Bullard proclaimed he “definitely” would play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

“I ain’t missing no game. I ain’t missing no game, man,” Bullard said after missing a second consecutive day of practice. “I care about this team. I care about my brothers, man.”

Sure enough, Bullard was suited up and went out for the start of Friday’s practice, the last one of the week before Sunday’s rivalry rematch. Also returning to practice after missing the first two days was starting edge Lukas Van Ness.

However, new questions emerged.

Six Players Didn’t Go Out for Start of Practice

On Fridays, reporters only get to watch the players go through their lengthy pre-practice routine. Two players who had practiced on Wednesday and Thursday did not participate.

One was star safety Xavier McKinney. The NFL co-leader with five interceptions stretched in the back a bit and talked with a trainer but did not go through warmups. He was not on the injury report to start the week.

If any player can play while missing one day of practice, it’s the two-time All-Pro.

“Honestly, I think it’s just the way I prepare,” he said after picking off two passes against the Patriots. “Every day, I try to give these guys in this locker room my best self, the best version of me, whether that’s in the meeting room, the practice field and then, obviously, when we get out here on gameday, I go out there and you see the product I put out there.

“But that’s throughout the week something that I’ve worked on. I think it’s me getting into a feel of things and just me playing free, being an instinctual player that I am and going out there and making plays.”

The other was right guard Kevin Zeitler, who was in the conversation to start this week after making his Packers debut last week against New England. He had been limited participation this week with an ankle injury. Zeitler did have a practice jersey on, so it’s possible he went out later.

If Zeitler is too banged up to go, the Packers could revert back to Aaron Banks at left guard and Laken Tomlinson at right guard – the duo the past two weeks. Mekhi Becton would be an option, too, and Travis Glover returned to practice this week after missing the last two games with a knee injury.

Four more players didn’t practice on Friday, missed the full practice week and almost certainly won’t play on Sunday.

Linebacker Zaire Franklin will miss a fourth consecutive game with a shin injury. Fortunately for the Packers, Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper practiced all week after dropping out of the New England game.

Center Sean Rhyan will miss a third consecutive game with an injured ankle, with John Williams getting thrown into the fire against the blitzing Vikings.

Running back Josh Jacobs was scheduled to have surgery on Friday to repair his broken right ring finger.

Tight end Josh Whyle will miss a second consecutive game with the concussion he sustained during the Thursday night game against Carolina.

Will Micah Parsons Play vs. Vikings?

Star edge Micah Parsons was back on the practice field after going through team drills during Thursday’s padded practice. He looks great, LaFleur said, but said the team wants to “continue to build him up” before returning him to game action.

So, no, he will not play against the Vikings.

Lukas Van Ness, Javon Bullard Return

The status of Lukas Van Ness and Javon Bullard, obviously, will be critical given the stakes of the game.

Bullard, a second-round pick in 2024, is having his best season. He had a total of four passes defensed during his first two seasons but has seven this season.

“I know he’s going to do everything in his power to be there,” LaFleur said of Bullard before Friday’s practice. “We’ll see how he’s feeling today. It’s always concerning when a guy doesn’t practice twice but if I know Bull the way I think I do, he’s going to do everything in his power to be out there.”

Van Ness leads the team with 4.5 sacks. He ranks 13th among edge defenders in pass-rush win rate, according to Pro Football Focus, just behind the Vikings’ Dallas Turner and the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

Also, running back Chris Brooks and receiver/returner Skyy Moore, who have been designated for return from injured reserve, completed 3-for-3 practice weeks and “definitely” have a chance to play on Sunday.

“We’ll get through today and then see where they’re at and make a decision,” LaFleur said.

Packers-Vikings Injury Report

The final injury reports of the week will be released after Friday’s practices. For now, here are the reports from Thursday.

Packers Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: S Javon Bullard (ankle/knee), LB Zaire Franklin (shin), RB Josh Jacobs (finger), C Sean Rhyan (ankle), edge Lukas Van Ness (back), TE Josh Whyle (concussion).

Limited participation: LG Aaron Banks (knee/hip), RB Chris Brooks (ankle), G/T Travis Glover (knee), LB Ty’Ron Hopper (illness), WR Skyy Moore (ankle), edge Micah Parsons (knee/illness), WR Savion Williams (groin), G Kevin Zeitler (ankle).

Full participation: WR Bo Melton (gameday concussion evaluation), K Trey Smack (right calf).

Note: Brooks, Moore and Parsons have been designated to return and are within their 21-day practice window.

Vikings Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: LB Blake Cashman (concussion), TE T.J. Hockenson (wrist/chest), DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (ankle), WR Jauan Jennings (calf), QB Kyler Murray (hamstring), OLB Kyle Van Noy (calf).

Limited participation: S Jay Ward (knee), QB Carson Wentz (ankle).

Full participation: S Theo Jackson (quad).

No team has ever blitzed as much as this year's Vikings, and they have blitzed Packers QB Jordan Love with even greater frequency.



How can the Packers survive the world of chaos from which the Vikings thrive? ⬇️https://t.co/LJbnZ5pJd9 pic.twitter.com/62IrmGGXfR — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 13, 2026

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