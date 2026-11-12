Packers-Vikings Wednesday Injury Report: Huge List Filled With Big Names

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers kicked off their biggest week of the season with their longest injury report of the year.

Officially, the Packers did not practice on Wednesday as they get ready for Sunday’s showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. If they would have, five starters would not have practiced and a total of 16 players were dealing with one issue or another.

Nickel Javon Bullard (ankle/knee), linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin), running back Josh Jacobs (finger), center Sean Rhyan (ankle), edge Lukas Van Ness (back) and tight end Josh Whyle (concussion) would not have practiced.

Rhyan was injured during the opening series at Detroit. So, he missed most of that game and then the next two games. Coach Matt LaFleur said Rhyan could “potentially” return this week, but that he would not have practiced on Wednesday might not be a good sign for Sunday.

That means John Williams could be in line for his third career start – and his first against the most aggressive defense in the league.

“Banked reps and experience, you can't beat that,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “If we were on a away game, it would be even more critical because sometimes John having his head between his legs, those are the guys that got to communicate a lot of looks. So, it'll be good for John to be at home, he'll be able to see everything and make all those calls.”

Franklin has missed the last three games due to an injury sustained at practice before the Detroit game.

Finally, Van Ness was a noteworthy addition. He played 32 of the 63 snaps against New England and contributed one tackle. He leads the team with 4.5 sacks.

More Starters Were Limited

The questions on the offensive line run deeper than center. Left guard Aaron Banks (knee/hip) would have been limited participation, a continuation of a season filled with injuries. He’s played only 137 snaps. Of his three starts, he was unable to go the distance against the Jets in Week 2 or the Patriots last week.

When Banks was knocked out of the New England game, Kevin Zeitler made his Packers debut. Well, he would have been limited participation, as well, with an ankle injury.

Linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper, who played only two defensive snaps vs. the Patriots due to a pregame chest injury, would have been limited due to illness; the chest is not mentioned on the injury report.

Kicker Trey Smack (right calf) and receiver Savion Williams (groin) were listed as limited participation, as well.

One starter not on the injury report is Love. He was knocked to the turf at one point last week and got up flexing his left hand.

“It was just one of those weird ones where it just get hits, so it’s fine,” he said.

Skyy Moore Designated for Return

Receiver Skyy Moore was designated for return after missing the last four games with an ankle injury. He is averaging 16.0 yards per punt return, highlighted by a 63-yarder against the Jets, and 27.5 yards per kickoff return. Both figures lead the team.

On offense, he caught seven passes for only 35 yards.

“He's been such a great returner for us,” Love said. “It'll definitely be huge to get him back and I'm grateful that we're able to get him back this week.”

Running back Chris Brooks (ankle) and edge Micah Parsons (knee/illness), who are entering their second week of practice after being designated for return, would have been limited. Brooks would be a big addition against the Vikings’ blitzing defense.

Vikings Injury Update

The big news in Minnesota – other than trading for Kirk Cousins – is that star linebacker Blake Cashman is in the concussion protocol. That’s never good news for any team or player, but that’s especially noteworthy considering the Vikings are coming off a Monday night game, so Cashman will have a day less to recover.

“He had the stinger evaluation going on and then did end up taking a hit, or more than likely giving a hit, later on in that game. He is currently in the concussion protocol,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters. “Obviously, short week. He's doing really, really well, but I'll keep you guys posted on him as we go through the week.”

Cashman leads the Vikings with 76 tackles, including seven tackles and two tackles for losses in Week 1. He’s in the top three on the team with 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for losses, 10 quarterback hits and seven passes defensed. Cashman is 10th in the league in tackles. From that group, nobody has more sacks, tackles for losses, quarterback hits or pass breakups.

In fact, no player with even 50 tackles has 10 quarterback hits. Cashman and Tampa Bay’s Josiah Trotter (70 tackles) are the only players with 60-plus tackles and seven PBUs. He is an elite player.

“Cash is an important part of our defense,” defensive coordinator Brian Flores said last season. “He’s a big part of what we do defensively from a communication standpoint, just an athleticism, football acumen. Getting other guys in the right positions, leadership. He does a great job.”

Packers Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: S Javon Bullard (ankle/knee), LB Zaire Franklin (shin), RB Josh Jacobs (finger), C Sean Rhyan (ankle), edge Lukas Van Ness (back), TE Josh Whyle (concussion).

Limited participation: LG Aaron Banks (knee/hip), RB Chris Brooks (ankle), G/T Travis Glover (knee), LB Ty’Ron Hopper (illness), WR Skyy Moore (ankle), edge Micah Parsons (knee/illness), K Trey Smack (right calf), WR Savion Williams (groin), G Kevin Zeitler (ankle).

Full participation: WR Bo Melton (gameday concussion evaluation).

Note: Brooks, Moore and Parsons have been designated to return and are within their 21-day practice window.

Vikings Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: LB Blake Cashman (concussion), TE T.J. Hockenson (wrist/chest), DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (ankle), WR Jauan Jennings (calf), QB Kyler Murray (hamstring), OLB Kyle Van Noy (calf).

Limited participation: S Jay Ward (knee), QB Carson Wentz (ankle).

Full participation: S Theo Jackson (quad).

They say dynamite comes in small packages. The Packers' draft class was small but has been dynamic.



Here's a midseason stock report and regrade of the 6⃣-player draft class. ⬇️https://t.co/Re0uAy3ZwV — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 11, 2026

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