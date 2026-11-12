Packers-Vikings Thursday Injury Report: Three Promising Updates for Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Javon Bullard, the Green Bay Packers’ standout nickel defender, missed a second consecutive day of practice on Thursday. Does that put his status for Sunday’s showdown against the Minnesota Vikings in doubt?

“I ain’t missing no game. I ain’t missing no game, man,” Bullard said after practice. “I care about this team. I care about my brothers, man. So, I’m definitely going to play Sunday. For sure.”

After the team conducted a job-through practice on Wednesday, Bullard was one of five starters who did not practice on Thursday – the big workday of the week with the players in pads.

The Packers lost to the Vikings in Week 1 but enter Sunday’s game having won five of their last six games to improve to 6-3. The Vikings started 6-0 but have lost two consecutive games, though they acquired quarterback Kirk Cousins on Tuesday to perhaps right the ship.

“I think, honestly, that’s a good football team over there,” Bullard said. “They well coached and got a lot of good players. I think they’re out of rhythm right now, just truthfully from what we’re seeing on film, and I think we got to capitalize on it. I think we got to capitalize on them not being in-sync right now.

“I think offensively it’s all about rhythm. If you clicking and moving on the offensive side of the ball, it’s really all about rhythm. Because at one point of time, our offense wasn’t clicking and now look at them. So, it’s all about rhythm. We know they got the players to do so. I think it’s all about one play at a time, dialing into our job and doing what we need to do. We don’t take them lightly at all. That’s a good football team over there, despite their offensive struggles and recent happenings, but that’s a great football team there so we can’t take them lightly.”

Two More Positive Updates

Along with Bullard’s optimism, kicker Trey Smack progressed from limited participation to full participation due to an injured right calf. He was the only change on the injury report.

Finally, with the team working in pads, Micah Parsons was on the field. The plan was for him to be integrated into team drills this week. That happened, as Tucker Kraft happened to mention when talking about the growth of the offense.

Micah Parsons races Dani Dennis-Sutton. pic.twitter.com/Ibaf1Ss4dG — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 12, 2026

“I'd say our offensive line, for sure. We've come together as a unit a lot more – a lot more gel now with these reps and some of the guys we brought in,” Kraft said. “Going to get Sean (Rhyan) back soon, but John (Williams has) been playing great. I'd say our defense right now is on a roll, and we're awaiting the comeback of Micah.”

And then came the money line.

“It's been good out there pressing against Micah. Took on a bull rush from him today. He's trying to back me into Jordan (Love's) lap. … No comment. Maybe it was a stalemate. I'm going to say it's a stalemate. Yeah, he'll be making his return soon. He's looking great, but our defense is rolling, and we just hope that they can remain consistent.”

Four More Starters Didn’t Practice

Along with Bullard, linebacker Zaire Franklin (shin), running back Josh Jacobs (finger), center Sean Rhyan (ankle) and edge Lukas Van Ness (back) did not practice. Those five players aren’t just starters but important starters.

Franklin, who was inactive for the last three games, and Rhyan, who was inactive the last two games, would seem to be long shots to get ready for Sunday given their extended absences. Jacobs will have surgery on Friday, at which point the team will have a more definitive timeline.

The wild card is Van Ness; coach Matt LaFleur gave him a chance to practice on Thursday. That didn’t happen, obviously, but it signals that he is perhaps close.

What Will Packers Do at Running Back?

Josh Jacobs won’t play, but the expectation is Chris Brooks will be activated from injured reserve.

That will be a key return. He’s carved out his niche in the NFL as a pass-protecting back, and that obviously will be vital against a Vikings defense that will blitz from the first game to the last.

However, Kaleb Johnson gave the Packers a breakthrough rushing performance against the Patriots, when MarShawn Lloyd was inactive with a knee injury. Lloyd isn’t on the injury report this week. Plus, Pierre Strong’s versatility has been an asset.

“I think the running game, especially the later you go in the season, the more important it is,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “As the weather turns, especially at home, you better be able to run the football.”

MarShawn Lloyd is not on the injury report. pic.twitter.com/dsfjl3UgvF — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 12, 2026

Vikings Update

One of the Vikings’ best players, linebacker Blake Cashman, did not practice against due to a concussion.

Cashman was one of four Vikings who did not practice. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and safety Theo Jackson were the others. Versatile backup Kyle Van Noy did not practice, either.

Their injury report was unchanged from Wednesday.

Packers Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: S Javon Bullard (ankle/knee), LB Zaire Franklin (shin), RB Josh Jacobs (finger), C Sean Rhyan (ankle), edge Lukas Van Ness (back), TE Josh Whyle (concussion).

Limited participation: LG Aaron Banks (knee/hip), RB Chris Brooks (ankle), G/T Travis Glover (knee), LB Ty’Ron Hopper (illness), WR Skyy Moore (ankle), edge Micah Parsons (knee/illness), WR Savion Williams (groin), G Kevin Zeitler (ankle).

Full participation: WR Bo Melton (gameday concussion evaluation), K Trey Smack (right calf).

Note: Brooks, Moore and Parsons have been designated to return and are within their 21-day practice window.

Same as yesterday, Packers not practicing today:



Bullard

Jacobs

Franklin

Rhyan

Whyle

Van Ness



Here is Micah Parsons. pic.twitter.com/xHScvBXWhK — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 12, 2026

Vikings Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: LB Blake Cashman (concussion), TE T.J. Hockenson (wrist/chest), DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (ankle), WR Jauan Jennings (calf), QB Kyler Murray (hamstring), OLB Kyle Van Noy (calf).

Limited participation: S Jay Ward (knee), QB Carson Wentz (ankle).

Full participation: S Theo Jackson (quad).

It will be a big game this week for the Packers. It also will be a big draft for the Packers. Here's a look at their potential draft selections after what might be a comp-pick double whammy. ⬇️https://t.co/LC1VmKbcv2 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 12, 2026

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