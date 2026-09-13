Packers’ Goal Is To Finish; Instead, They Imploded in Gory Loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS – The Green Bay Packers have preached “finish” for months. With a chance to finish the Minnesota Vikings, the Packers imploded in horrific fashion.

Even the Chicago Bears were probably impressed.

The Vikings, led by backup quarterback Carson Wentz but spearheaded by a blitzing defense that made mincemeat of Green Bay’s front, turned a 22-10 deficit in the third quarter into a 39-22 victory at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings scored the final 29 points in a nightmarish finish to a familiar story for the Packers, who blew big leads against Chicago late in the season and in the playoffs last year.

The tipping-point moment came early in the fourth quarter. After Matthew Golden dropped a pass on fourth-and-6, the Packers kicked a 40-yard field goal to make it 25-17 – an eight-point game. Dallas Turner was offside on the kick. Rather than counting on his defense to hold off Wentz, Packers coach Matt LaFleur sent the offense back on the field.

Jordan Love was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 sneak. So, rather than an eight-point lead, the Vikings had the ball. And momentum.

And they blew the Packers off the field for the rest of the game.

After LaFleur’s decision on the field goal, the Packers’ took out a shotgun and blasted away at their own feet. First, it was illegal-hands on Javon Bullard, which wiped out a third-and-11 sack by Edgerrin Cooper and Devonte Wyatt. The second was roughing the passer on Chris McClellan, which wiped out his third-and-3 sack. The third was defensive holding by Xavier McKinney, which wiped out a third-and-5 end-zone interception by Evan Williams.

On first-and-goal at the 3 after the last of those penalties, Aaron Jones ran around left end for the touchdown, which he punctuated with a leap in the stands. On the two-point play, Carson Wentz fired one to Justin Jefferson in the back of the end zone.

Just like that, the Vikings led 25-22.

But, with 6:33 on the clock, the Packers were fine. Love had been making a bunch of big plays. They only needed a field goal to tie the game.

Instead, on first down, MarShawn Lloyd was stuffed for a loss of 3. On second down, Love was sacked and stripped by Turner, with Zach Bako-Bewele recovering the fumble. On third-and-17, Love was sacked and stripped by unblocked blitzer Blake Cashman. The Vikings recovered at Green Bay’s 2 and scored on the next play.

Incredibly, the Vikings led 32-22 with 4:48 to go.

Still, Green Bay wasn’t dead.

Well, yes, it was dead. Finished, you might say.

After a short completion, Cashman blitzed free up the middle and might have deflected Jordan Love’s pass. It was almost intercepted by Harrison Smith but was deflected into the air for James Pierre, who did make the interception.

Moments later, Wentz bootlegged to the right and his Justin Jefferson in the flat. Jefferson did the rest, running through Carrington Valentine’s tackle for a 9-yard touchdown. It was Jefferson’s second touchdown of the game.

So, in the relative blink of an eye, the Packers went from a relatively solid lead – against a backup quarterback – to trailing 39-22.

Green Bay’s offensive line was turned into Swiss chesse. Green Bay’s secondary, without the benefit of Micah Parsons to rush the passer, was picked apart by Wentz.

It didn’t look like this would be the verdict at the start of the game.

The Packers led 19-10 at halftime and extended the lead to 22-10 with 5:09 left in the third quarter on Trey Smack’s chip-shot field goal, which was highlighted by Love’s 43-yard completion to tight end Jonnu Smith, which included 24 yards after the catch.

But the Vikings answered immediately. Myles Price returned the ensuing kickoff 69 yards as Evan Williams was pancaked at the point of attack. On third-and-8, Wentz hit wide-open tight end T.J. Hockenson for a 16-yard touchdown. So, with 17 minutes left in the game, it was 22-17.

That set the stage for the field goal that LaFleur turned down.

Entering the season, the question was whether Love could carry the load on offense. The first half, at least, was encouraging.

With Brian Flores sending relentless pressure, including multiple edge blitzes by veteran safety Harrison Smith, Love made enough big plays to give the Packers a 19-10 halftime lead.

The game started with bang. On the first play, Keisean Nixon buried Aaron Jones for a tackle for loss. On the second play, the Vikings somehow didn’t block linebacker Zaire Franklin – it was clear as day he was coming between the center and right guard. Murray’s pop-fly pass was intercepted by Nixon.

Starting at their 49, the Packers parlayed Nixon’s interception into a 59-yard field goal by Trey Smack, who raised his index finger to the roof of U.S. Bank Stadium before the ball was to the uprights.

Green Bay’s next possession resulted in Love’s 81-yard touchdown pass to Watson. Watson caught the crossing route at the 35 and went the distance. Matthew Golden’s glancing block against cornerback Isaiah Rodgers resulted in a penalty – but only for a moment, as the officials talked it over and picked up the flag. Smack missed the extra point, so it was 9-0.

With starting quarterback Kyler Murray ruled out with a concussion, Green Bay was up 12-3 in the second quarter but wasted great field position and an opportunity to extend the lead. The Vikings didn’t waste anything on the ensuing possession. Wentz drew Lukas Van Ness offside and threw it up to Justin Jefferson. His late adjustment on the ball against Brandon Cisse resulted in a 39-yard touchdown at the 2-minute warning.

The Packers needed an answer. And got one.

First, Love hit Tucker Kraft up the seam for 23 yards; Chris Brooks’ block against blitzing linebacker Blake Cashman was big. Love was almost intercepted on the next play, an up-for-grabs deep shot forced by unblocked blitzing safety Harrison Smith.

After Love hit Bo Melton at the sideline for a first down, Love went deep to Watson again just as he was about to get hit again by Smith. The ball hung in the air and Isaiah Rodgers talked Watson. Two flags were thrown, but they were unnecessary as Watson made a 32-yard catch at the 7.

One play later, Watson motioned inside, got free through the secondary and made a 2-yard touchdown catch to make it 19-10 at halftime.

Love was just 9-of-19 in the first half but for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Watson caught five passes for 131 yards and the two scores. Watson’s career-high game was 150 yards against Chicago in 2024.

Packers game and season predictions?



Me and @JacobWestendorf got you covered. ⬇️https://t.co/E7HhKdYwAG — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 13, 2026

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