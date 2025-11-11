Packers, Inept on Third Down, Tied 0-0 Against Eagles at Halftime
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles battled to a 0-0 draw through one half at Lambeau Field on Monday night.
Both teams wasted excellent scoring opportunities.
At the 2-minute warning, Philadelphia’s Braden Mann pinned the Packers at the 8 with a superb punt. A rare holding penalty by the kicking team, though, meant a re-do. Romeo Doubs picked up a bouncing punt and returned it 10 yards to the 32, meaning a 24-yard gain of field possession.
So, the Packers were in business. A completion of 8 yards to Luke Musgrave preceded a 5-yard run by Josh Jacobs and a 5-yard catch by Jacobs. On second-and-5, Jordan Love seemingly was going to get sandwiched between Jalyx Hunt and Jalen Carter for a killer sack. Instead, Love found a seam for a 9-yard run. A 9-yard completion to Jacobs and a 5-yard completion to Doubs gave the Packers a first down at the 27 with 38 seconds left.
However, disaster struck in short order. First, Love ran himself into a 0-yard sack, taking out center Elgton Jenkins as he was taken to the turf. On the next play, blitzing linebacker Nakobe Dean wrapped up Love for a sack. Love tried to dump it off to Jacobs but instead fumbled it away, giving the Eagles the ball at their 35 with 23 seconds to go.
Boos filled the stadium.
The Eagles, who will get the ball to start the second half, lead 125-83 in yards. The Packers are 0-for-5 on third down.
On the final play of the first quarter, Love dropped back to pass on third-and-13 but found clear sailing to the right. With a block by Musgrave, Love dove forward for a gain of about 12 1/2. On the first play of the second quarter, Love took an old-school quarterback sneak for a first down but left guard Aaron Banks was flagged for a false start.
The call was correct but rather incredible considering the Eagles were guilty of a false start on a first-quarter Tush Push but weren’t flagged. So, the Packers punted.
The Packers’ three possessions produced 1 net yard of passing – 2-for-4 for 12 yards through the air and a loss of 11 on one sack.
Green Bay’s defense held firm, though. Midway through the second quarter, after Hurts’ 8-yard completion to Dallas Goedert, Keisean Nixon broke up his 12th pass of the season – good for second in the NFL – and Carrington Valentine was a step away from a pick-six on third down. After a shanked punt, the Packers started at their 41 with 7:25 to go in the half.
The Packers couldn’t do anything with it. Doubs didn’t get a bit of separation on a first-down pass that was deflected by Quinyon Mitchell. On third down, Moro Ojomo crunched Love and Carter batted down the pass.
Through four possessions, the Packers had three first downs, were 0-for-5 on third down and were averaging 2.5 yards per play.
Green Bay’s defense was superb, though. The Eagles’ opening drive of the game went 16 plays, with Edgerrin Cooper’s forced fumble, preventing Philadelphia from scoring. That drive gained five first downs; the Eagles’ final four drives of the half gained one first down.
The Eagles, with their 6-2 record, started Week 10 in first place in the NFC. The Packers, at 5-2-1, were atop the NFC North but as close to first place in the conference as out of the playoff chase. Green Bay’s spot in the division wasn’t helped by Detroit and Chicago improving to 6-3 with victories.
