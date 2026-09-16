How to Watch Packers at Jets (Good Luck!); Plus, Revenge Games

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (0-1) will play the New York Jets (1-0) on Sunday.

The Packers are coming off another fall-from-ahead division loss, a 39-22 meltdown at Minnesota after taking a 22-10 lead with 5 minutes left in the third quarter. They haven’t started 0-2 since 2006, their first season under former coach Mike McCarthy.

Here’s how to watch this week’s game and more notes.

What Time and What Channel for Packers-Jets?

Date and time: The Packers and Jets will kick it off at noon (Central) at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

TV: Fox will air the broadcast to a sliver of the country. Kenny Albert will be on the call with analyst Jonathan Vilma and sideline reporter Jenniffer Hale.

TV Map: From 506 Sports , here’s the Week 2 TV map. Back when the Packers were bad, only a small portion of the country would get to see them play. That’s the case this week.

Most of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula will get to watch, as will, obviously, most of the Northeast. So, too, will some of the Rocky Mountain region and South Florida. Instead, most of the nation will see Vikings at Bears.

If you’re not in those small windows, you can watch the game on NFL Sunday Ticket by YouTube.

Radio: The 54-station Packers Radio Network will have you covered, as well. This will be Year 28 for Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren. You can also listen to them on Sirius XM NFL Radio on Channel 175 or Channel 266 or in the app by finding the Packers Radio Network feed.

ESPN will have the national call with Steve Levy and Sal Paolantonio.

Looking for Revenge

There are some Packers-Jets ties.

Packers QB Tyrod Taylor signed in free agency. After spending the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Giants, he moved his belongings to the other home-team locker room at MetLife Stadium for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. With the Jets, he barely played in 2024 but started four games and threw 134 passes last season.

Jets C Josh Myers was a second-round pick by the Packers in 2021 who started 50 of 51 games during his final three seasons with the team. He signed with the Jets last offseason and started every game, and started again against the Titans on Sunday. PFF charged him with two pressures allowed vs. Tennessee. He pilots what Packers coach Matt LaFleur called one of the better lines they’ll face this season.

Jets edge Kingsley Enagbare spent his first four seasons with the Packers and signed with the New York in free agency. He had one sack and five total pressures against Tennessee.

“I think they've got good edge rushers and they're big inside,” LaFleur said. “(Will) McDonald and (David) Bailey [the No. 2 overall pick], obviously, are very talented. JJ (Enagbare) had a sack vs. Tennessee. So, I think they've definitely upgraded the talent on that defense. We saw them last year in the preseason, but it's really tough to get a great evaluation on that.

“But I think they're a complete football team. I don't see any glaring weaknesses.”

Jets special teams coordinator Chris Banjo is in his second year on the job. Under Banjo, who played in 37 games for the Packers from 2013 through the start of 2016, the Jets finished second in the Packers On SI Special Teams Rankings and first in EPA last season.

Also for the Jets, running back Braelon Allen, right guard Joe Tippmann and edge rusher Will McDonald either played at Wisconsin (Tippmann), grew up in Wisconsin (McDonald) or both (Allen).

Finally, Jets quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave is the uncle of injured Packers tight end Luke Musgrave.

The Last Time

The Jets lead the all-time series 9-5. At one point, the Jets won eight of nine games. Green Bay won in 2010, 2014 and 2018 but lost the last meeting, 27-10, at Lambeau in 2022. The Jets took a 17-3 lead midway through the third quarter when William Parks scooped up a blocked punt and ran 20 yards for a touchdown.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for 246 yards but was sacked four times. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson threw only 18 passes because Breece Hall ran for 116 yards and a 34-yard touchdown.

After the game, then-Jets coach Robert Saleh said: “The mindset to go 60 minutes and to give them 60 percent more. And just keep giving them body blow after body blow after body blow. And just keep hitting them, keep hitting them in the mouth. O-line just keep pushing and just keep leaning on them, and we felt like if we could just keep taking them down to deep water, they’ll find out they can’t swim.”

Four Downs

First down: The Jets trampled the Titans 23-10 in their opener. They rank second in total defense, 13th in total offense and first in EPA on special teams. They hogged the ball for almost 39 minutes.

Second down: Jordan Love threw for 387 yards last week against the Vikings, the highest total in an opening game in Packers history. It was the first game since at least the 1970 merger in which the Packers had two receivers and two tight ends with 50-plus receiving yards.

Third down: Under coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers have come out with their you-know-what hot. They are 28-15 in noon games, that .651 winning percentage ranking sixth in the league.

Fourth down: The Packers are only 4-4 in openers under coach Matt LaFleur but are 6-1 in Week 2. The Packers answered Week 1 losses with wins in 2021, 2022 and 2024. The Packers gave up a total of 37 points in those games.

Who's up? Who's down?



Here's our Packers stock report from Week 1 and what it means moving into Week 2. 📈📉https://t.co/vgylpG2P1k — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 16, 2026

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