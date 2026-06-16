Packers RB Chris Brooks: Offense Might Depend on No. 23 Player in 2026

Packers On SI is counting down the Green Bay Packers’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 23 player, Chris Brooks.

Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2023. In three seasons, he has rushed for 395 yards and one touchdown.

Still, he is one of the team’s most important players entering the upcoming season. Here’s a closer look as our Top 25 Packers series continues.

Why Chris Brooks Is So Important

This offseason, the Packers’ Nos. 2 and 3 running backs from the past two years, Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks, were scheduled to be restricted free agents. The Packers opted to re-sign Brooks and let Wilson go.

Just like that, Brooks moved up to No. 2 on the depth chart, meaning the potential of a greatly expanded role.

“Chris runs hard. I like how he runs,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said at the start of the offseason. “He runs with a great mindset, and he’s ready. The one thing about him is he can wear all the different hats that you need to with playing running back. He can protect, he can run the ball. He does a really nice job when we play with two tailbacks in there, him blocking, him carrying the ball.

“So, yeah, he’s a pretty versatile player, which is cool, and I’m glad we have him back this year.”

A few weeks later, over Memorial Day weekend, star running back Josh Jacobs was arrested and booked on five alleged crimes , including strangulation and suffocation. Charges were not filed and the state of the investigation is unknown.

At this point, it’s anyone’s guess on whether Jacobs will be on the field for Week 1 at Minnesota. The NFL doesn’t need a guilty verdict to suspend a player. Heck, the NFL doesn’t need charges to suspend a player.

Chris Brooks’ Strengths and Weaknesses

Brooks has proven his mettle in a dirty-work role. He plays frequently on third down because of his prowess in pass protection. The Packers don’t have a fullback on offense, so Brooks has filled that niche in two-back sets, as well. Plus, he tied for the team lead with 14 tackles on special teams last season.

“Chris is one of those guys, whether it’s offensively or wherever we need him on special teams, he fills a lot of roles for us,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “We use him sometimes more along the lines of a tight end and doing some cross-sifting and things of that nature. What I love about Chris is his mentality. He’s not afraid to work. He comes in every day with a great attitude, and he always is giving his best effort.”

In his infrequent opportunities with the rock in his hands, Brooks carries the football like he protects Jordan Love: with physicality.

Last season, according to Pro Football Focus, Brooks averaged 3.15 yards after contract. That was slightly better than Jacobs and Wilson (3.06 apiece). Brooks broke a tackle on every 4.5 rushing attempts, better than Jacobs (5.0) and Wilson (7.4).

Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks carries the ball against the Vikings last season. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The issue for Brooks is sample size. Wilson had 140 touches last season. Brooks has 106 touches in three seasons.

The past two seasons, Wilson had nine games with 10-plus touches, including 28 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns in the home victory over Minnesota last season. Brooks, on the other hand, has gotten 10 touches in a game only once, which was last year’s finale at Minnesota, when he was impressive with 13 carries for 61 yards.

Jacobs or no Jacobs, the No. 2 back is going to play a significant role. There’s no reason to believe Brooks can’t handle it, but he’s got to prove it.

“Chris Brooks, another guy that doesn’t get talked about too much in the running back room, but he does great things whenever his name is called upon,” quarterback Jordan Love said.

Brooks is tremendous in pass protection but not so much as a receiver with 24 career catches and three drops.

What Happens If Chris Brooks Gets Hurt

Green Bay’s backfield depth chart is steeped in mystery.

Will Jacobs be on the field for Week 1? Will he stay healthy after hobbling through the second half of last season, which resulted in his rushing production plunging from 1,329 yards to 929?

Will MarShawn Lloyd finally contribute after two seasons lost to injuries? He was one of the big stories of the offseason by participating in every practice. He not only has to prove he can get on the field – and stay on the field – but he’s got to show what he’s capable of doing.

The depth chart is rounded out by Pierre Strong, Damien Martinez and Jaden Nixon. Strong and Martinez didn’t play in a game last season and Nixon is an undrafted rookie.

Added together, at this point, Brooks is the closest thing to a sure thing in the backfield. Whatever the status of Jacobs, the Packers need Brooks to be a factor.

Why We Ranked Chris Brooks Here

This is sort of a split-the-difference ranking. If Jacobs doesn’t face any discipline from the league this season and carries the load of the running game, like he has the last two seasons, Brooks probably would have been closer to No. 30 in these rankings.

But Jacobs’ status is obviously a big wild card. The running game could rest on Brooks’ shoulders. And given how coach Matt LaFleur wants to run the offense, the entire offense could rest on Brooks’ shoulders. That would probably make him a top-10 player on this year’s roster.

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