GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are 6-4 at the bye and will face a make-or-break seven-game dash either toward the playoffs or over a cliff.

To reach the postseason, the Packers must become much more efficient on offense. They rank a modest 13th with 22.6 points per game due in large part to ranking 32nd in rushing, 19th on third down and 21st in the red zone.

Here’s a bye-week report card on offense.

Quarterbacks

Jordan Love has had to carry the offense to a greater extent than Aaron Rodgers was ever asked to during his legendary career. The Packers’ 67.0 rushing yards per game is just a half-yard better than the Chargers’ all-time worst of 66.4 rushing yards per game in 2000.

The offensive line has been bad. The running backs have been ineffective. And the receivers have treated his passes like the balls are made of a combination of molten lava and radioactive waste.

Of 31 quarterbacks to have thrown 140 passes, Love has been plagued by the most drops (25) and the second-highest drop rate (9.7 percent), according to Pro Football Focus.

What a completely different game Love has had to play compared to his peers. Brock Purdy, the quarterback of the NFC-leading 49ers, has had five passes dropped. Jared Goff, the quarterback of the NFC North-leading Lions, has had six passes dropped. Caleb Williams, the quarterback of the Bears, has had seven passes dropped. That’s a combined 18 passes dropped – nowhere near what Love has endured.

And yet the Packers are 6-4 despite the two-fold pressure of what defenses have thrown at him and what he’s had to do to keep the whole thing from sinking.

About the only knock on him is he needs to get better at taking some of the layups that defenses are giving him.

Grade: A-minus.

Running Backs

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Jacobs missed the first six games on the exempt list and then most of one game and all of another with a broken finger. Of the team’s 10 games, he’s played less than 100 snaps.

Jacobs has carried 36 times for 80 yards, or a meager 2.2-yard average. It’s obviously a small sample size, but Jacobs in 2024 rushed for 1,329 yards, averaged 4.4 yards per carry, had a success rate of 52.2 percent and averaged 2.4 yards after contact, according to Stathead.

Jacobs’ rushing average is exactly half of what he gained in 2024, his success rate has crashed to 38.9 percent and he’s averaging 1.0 yards after contact. He is sixth on the team with 11 catches, which is rather remarkable given his limited playing time.

Kaleb Johnson spent about half the season in the doghouse after a couple fumbles but has a team-high 214 rushing yards with a 4.1-yard average. MarShawn Lloyd, who the Packers waited on following two injury-ruined seasons, has 162 rushing yards with a 2.7-yard average. Chris Brooks returned from injured reserve last week. He has 71 rushing yards and a 4.2 average.

Ultimately, good running backs get what’s blocked and then get more. Added together, according to Stathead, the Packers are 30th with 1.4 yards after contact per carry. They’re a middle-of-the-pack 21.9 rushing attempts per missed tackle, which shows just how awful the blocking has been in that there’s been no reward for making defenders miss.

Of the 74 backs with at least 25 carries, Johnson is fifth in yards after contact per carry. The others? Pierre Strong is 68th, Jacobs is 71st and Lloyd is 72nd.

Grade: D.

Receivers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) makes a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Watson is third with 916 receiving yards and Matthew Golden is fifth with 853 receiving yards. Their 1,769 receiving yards are No. 1 among duos, just ahead of the 1,702 yards by Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins They have combined for 62.3 percent of the team passing yards, behind only the combined 63.5 percent by Seattle’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp.

Watson has been tremendous. The Packers haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2021; he’s on pace to blow past 1,500 yards.

Watson has dropped three passes and is 14-of-21 in contested-catch situations. Of 47 receivers who have been targeted at least 40 times, he is third in yards per route (2.80), 24th in drop percentage (5.5) and tied for eighth in contested-catch percentage (66.7). Plus, he is third with 10 receptions on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield.

Golden’s numbers are great, too, but a lot of that is a byproduct of volume. He is third in the league with 101 targets. Of the 47 receivers who have been targeted at least 40 times, he is 42nd in catch percentage (58.6), 12th in yards per route (2.42), last in drop percentage (15.9) and 38th in contested-catch percentage (38.9). His 11 drops, using PFF’s numbers, are five more than any other receiver.

While he is fifth in deep receptions with nine, his 27 deep targets are six more than any other player.

In five games since coming off injured reserve, Savion Williams has caught 13-of-15 passes for 136 yards. Aside from J. Michael Sturdivant’s touchdown vs. Minnesota, nobody else has made a play that’s mattered.

Grade: B-minus.

Tight Ends

In eight games last season, Tucker Kraft caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns. In 10 games in his comeback season, Kraft has caught 37 passes for 370 yards (10.0 average) and three touchdowns.

Using PFF’s numbers, his yards per target are down from 11.1 to 6.6, his YAC per catch has been cut almost in half from 10.8 to 5.5 and his yards per route has been sliced from 2.22 to 1.29. Of 33 tight ends who have been targeted at least 28 times, Kraft is 23rd in yards per route, 13th in YAC per catch and 31st in drop percentage (9.8).

“I don’t want to answer any more questions about numbers,” he said after several questions following a one-catch game against New England, which he followed up with a one-catch game against Minnesota. “I want you guys to know I don’t care about any of that. So, that’s always been my standard. I put the team first every time. I don’t want to talk about stats anymore or fantasy or anything like that.”

ACL injuries are a challenge to come back from, and the challenge has been ratcheted up by the poor play of the offensive line.

Mark Redman has been a considerable contributor as a run blocker. Jonnu Smith hasn’t been given hardly any opportunities in the passing game, Josh Whyle is on injured reserve and Luke Musgrave hasn’t played.

Grade: C-minus.

Offensive Line

Chicago Bears linebacker Devin Bush (12) fights through a block by Packers center Sean Rhyan while pursuing MarShawn Lloyd. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This unit, of course, has been the root of most of the team’s problems.

Including right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during the second game of the season, they’ve had 10 players play at least 71 snaps. There have been six starting combinations. There have been four starting left guards and three starting right guards. Laken Tomlinson went from Dallas’ practice squad to starting four games at left guard, two games at right guard and then one more back at left guard. Travis Glover went from injured to starting to injured to starting. The team’s No. 3 center, John Williams, has started three games. That’s as many starts as the team’s $77 million left guard, Aaron Banks, who was benched for the Minnesota game.

“I think the biggest thing is just we’ve just got to keep coaching them,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “We’ve just got to keep believing in each other and we’ve just got to keep fighting. There’s going to be setbacks, but the one thing is you can’t let the setback make you worse after that. It’s got to make you better. We’ve got to take a step forward from here.

“As far as who’s in, who’s playing, again, the injury situation, we still don’t know that. We’ve just got to roll with the punches and figure it out, and just keep doing what we’ve been trying to do with putting the best five out there that we feel is going to give us a chance to win the game. That’s going to be one thing we’ve got to do when we evaluate this as the week unfolds.”

Using PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency metric, which takes sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-blocking snap, there have been 62 guards who have played at least 200 pass-blocking snaps. Jordan Morgan is 30th and Anthony Belton is 33rd. Out of 59 guards, Tomlinson is 41st and Glover is 54th. Out of 32 centers, Rhyan is 28th (and Williams would be last with enough snaps). Literally none of the guards and centers who’ve played would rank in the top half of their positions.

The Packers are 31st in rushing yards before contact in the run game and Jordan Love has faced the 10th-highest pressure rate in the pass game. According to ESPN, they are 32nd in pass-block win rate and 23rd in run-block win rate.

Otherwise, how was the play, Mrs. Lincoln?

Grade: F.

Grand Theft Auto VI?



How about Grand Theft Contracts. Here are the six worst for the Packers during the GTA era. ⬇️https://t.co/ZugLZoAayL — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 19, 2026

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