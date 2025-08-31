Packers Rookie Progress Report Entering NFL Regular Season
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers drafted eight players in April. Only a few of those players might be on the gameday roster when the season kicks off next Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
The instant-impact player, of course, will be first-round receiver Matthew Golden. He caught two passes for 46 yards in two preseason games, including an impressive 39-yarder against Seattle on Saturday.
“When you go out and you watch him, the speed at which he plays, I think he’s very decisive in what he’s doing,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday.
“There’s been some things that’s come up over the last couple days that we hadn’t been doing quite as much during camp that I’m glad we’re going through right now to work some of those kinks out. But, by and large, I think he’s got a really good grasp. And I think as we pare it down and really get specific into game week, it should be that much easier for him.”
Golden will be on the field immediately, and he might be a huge factor with so many injuries at receiver coming out of training camp.
“He’s done some really good things,” quarterback Jordan Love said last week. “I think he’s came in, he’s made a name for himself and he’s making some good plays every day. It’s one of those things you got to keep building the consistency. Obviously, it’s going to be a long season. Just got to have that mindset to keep getting better every day, keep dominating, but he’s done some great things.”
Everybody else will start toward the bottom of the depth chart or on the sideline.
Second-round pick Anthony Belton will be the No. 4 tackle behind Rasheed Walker, Zach Tom and Jordan Morgan.
Belton, who played both tackle spots during camp but only played right tackle during the preseason, was guilty of eight penalties in the exhibition games; nobody else was flagged more than four times.
“It’s more about being under control, so under control, good body position, so that’s the biggest thing,” he said last week. “Being physical is never a problem. It’s the approach, just being under control. That’s my biggest thing, especially run game. Bending at the waist, stomping my feet and leaning on people, that’s something you can’t do at this level. I was able to get away with it in college, but it ain’t going to work here, so I just got to be under control, keep fighting and have good body position.”
Third-round pick Savion Williams missed all three preseason games and probably will start at the bottom at receiver. He did not practice this week.
“He’s been pretty limited in the practice settings,” LaFleur said. “I would say he’s done a great job being engaged, and then when he’s been out there, we really like what we see, but it’s been very limited. So, I think you’d feel a lot more comfortable if he had a full week of practice with a game plan and seeing how that looks before you’re going to just unleash him.”
Four-round pick Barryn Sorrell suffered a knee injury early in the second preseason game and missed the rest of training camp. He did not practice this week.
Before the injury, he had been in the mix to be the fourth end after Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness and Kingsley Enagbare. Now, with the injury and the addition of Micah Parsons, he could start the season as a gameday inactive. At least he avoided a season-opening stay on injured reserve, but he’s going to have to fight his way into a role unless there’s another trade.
Fifth-round pick Collin Oliver hasn’t practiced since the rookie camp. He missed all of training camp with a hamstring injury and is opening the season on the physically unable to perform list. That means he can’t begin practicing until after Week 4.
“He’s unique because of his athleticism and speed,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Wednesday. “He played multiple roles, not only on defense but in special teams, as well. So, I think there’s a way that, getting him into practice, that he could come out there and help us, whether that’s situationally, special teams or even on defense, as well.”
Sixth-round pick Warren Brinson was a beneficiary of the Parsons trade, which sent Kenny Clark to the Cowboys. He will join Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden and his former college teammate, fellow rookie Nazir Stackhouse, on the five-player depth chart. He might have to play key snaps from the start of the season.
“I feel like I’m getting better every day and that’s the goal is to keep getting better,” he said. “I’m trying to help this team be a contender. I’m trying to play. I’m not coming here to ride the bench.”
Seventh-round pick Micah Robinson, who surprisingly beat out last year’s seventh-round pick, Kalen King, for a spot on the initial 53-man roster, was released on Wednesday and re-signed to the practice squad on Thursday.
“I’m a competitor. I’m a very fierce competitor,” he said. “Hate to lose. When you have other people in the room and you have a defense that plays like that, it makes you want to be a competitor.”
Seventh-round pick John Williams, the last of the team’s draft picks, missed all the offseason practices as well as training camp following back surgery. He’ll join Oliver on PUP.
Of course, it’s not where you start. It’s how you progress. The Packers will be counting on those players to build into roles as the season progresses.
“Every snap that you have is valuable to learn something from, whether it’s good or bad, and I think particularly when you haven’t seen things,” Gutekunst said recently. “This is the first time you’re seeing things, you’re going to grow from it. Some players grow faster than others. It’s just the way it goes, but I think it’s always about trying to see things for the first time, learn from it and try to get into a comfort zone, so you’re not thinking and once you get into that comfort zone, usually their true talents kind of come out.”