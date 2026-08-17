GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have 15 rookies on their roster. It’s easy to see five of the draft picks being major contributors throughout their debut seasons, led by their first and last draft picks, cornerback Brandon Cisse and kicker Trey Smack.

Here’s how all 15 are doing through about three weeks of training camp, including how they’re trending since our first edition .

Second Round – CB Brandon Cisse

Sunday’s practice was the 12th of training camp. Brandon Cisse has taken just about every first-team rep since veteran starter Carrington Valentine injured a hamstring in the fourth.

There will be growing pains for any rookie starter, and that’s especially true at cornerback. That was on full display on Sunday. Cisse gave up a few big plays but also made a spectacular interception. The talent is there, and so is the mentality.

“He’s very mature for his age,” position coach Daniel Bullocks said on Friday. “I know he just had his daughter; that helps out quite a bit. He’s 21 years old. He’s probably a little bit more mature than I was at 21. He kind of has that old soul, you know?

“And the thing about him is that he’s all ball. Some guys come into the league young. They love ball, but they love to party, too, as well. And with Cisse, he’s not a party guy. He’s an all-ball guy. Like, he texts me early in the mornings, late at nights, always talking ball, sending me clips of other corners around the league who play this game at a high level. He’s always trying to get feedback on how he can improve as a player. He’s a pro. He keeps the main thing the main thing, and that’s football and his family.”

Trending: Mostly up. Likely Week 1 starter and potential star.

Third Round – DT Chris McClellan

It seems like every practice that Chris McClellan is in the backfield two or three times to cause havoc, whether it’s penetrating to blow up a running play or to pressure the passer.

What’s working against him is the depth at the position. The second-year jump of Nazir Stackhouse, the return of Jonathan Ford and the down-the-road comeback of Jordon Riley could conspire to eat into his playing time. But, as a rookie, he also has the most upside, so he needs to be on the field.

“We’ve still got two more preseason games,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Sunday. “Obviously, we’ve got the joint practice, and we’re going to have a few more padded days that we’ll get a good look at him and have a better evaluation at the end of this thing.”

Trending: Slowly up. Potential starter, perhaps in Week 1 or by midseason.

Fourth Round – Edge Dani Dennis-Sutton

Dani Dennis-Sutton hadn’t challenged Barryn Sorrell for the starting job opposite Lukas Van Ness but might have been a consideration until missing the last handful of days – including the preseason game – due to illness.

“I’ve taken a big step since OTAs as far as learning the scheme, going out there and playing fast,” he said recently. “That’s what training camp is for – continue to grow and really it’s an open competition in our room. I’m just here to compete and see who gets out on the field.”

Trending: Holding pattern. Likely will open season paired with Brenton Cox as the No. 2 tandem.

Fifth Round – G/G Jager Burton

Veteran Aaron Banks, who signed a behemoth contract in free agency last offseason, hasn’t taken part in a single 11-on-11 rep since the final week of OTAs as he battles a knee issue. Sounding annoyed, coach Matt LaFleur said the door was open for Jager Burton to win the starting job.

Burton hasn’t been great; he gave up a couple pressures against the Steelers and perhaps a couple sacks at Sunday’s practice. Growing pains should be expected from any rookie, though, and the arrow is pointed up. The more reps, the better.

#packers Burton does the little things really well - for anyone not just a rookie. Not surprised he is getting some 1st team consideration. — Michael Wahle (@MikeWahle68) August 17, 2026

Trending: Up. Potential Week 1 starter, with a worst-case scenario being the top backup.

Sixth Round – CB Domani Jackson

After missing the offseason practices following core-muscle surgery, Jackson was limited to individual drills at the start of training camp. He was out on Family Night, though, and a few other practices before returning this week. He still hasn’t taken part in team drills.

While it’s not true that you can’t make the club in the tub, it’s getting late in a hurry. Maybe his upside will win him the 53rd roster spot.

Trending: Down.

Sixth Round – K Trey Smack

We’ll see if Trey Smack’s recent hot streak is a sign of things to come or merely a couple good days for a talented but inconsistent kicker.

Arguably no player was under a greater microscope on Family Night than Smack, and he delivered. That set the stage for a perfect preseason game at Pittsburgh and a perfect day at practice on Sunday.

Trending: It’s up, and it’s good.

Undrafted Free Agents

With the recent releases of quarterback Kyron Drones, cornerback Marlon Jones, tight end Drew Biber and the addition of receiver Chris Hilton III, the Packers have nine undrafted rookies vying for roster spots. Here they are, in alphabetical order.

C/G Dylan Barrett: Barrett, who played guard at Iowa State, has been locked in as the No. 3 center dating back to OTAs. He’s probably an extreme long shot at this point. Trending: Down, based on getting only six snaps against Pittsburgh.

G Josh Gesky: Gesky played more than 1,900 snaps at left guard at Illinois but has been the No. 3 right guard during training camp. He played well against the Steelers. Trending: Up, with the practice squad a worthy goal.

WR Chris Hilton III: Hilton was claimed off waivers from the Commanders last week and was on the field against Pittsburgh a couple days later – although for only two plays. “I would say my IQ, football intelligence” is the strength of his game, he said . “Obviously, everybody would say my speed. But I think the underrated part of my game would be how smart I am.” Trending: Nowhere because time’s not on his side.

Edge Nyjalik Kelly: The Packers lost two players this offseason (Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare) and added two (Dennis-Sutton and Kelly, the team’s highest-paid undrafted signing). He had been having a nondescript training camp until Sunday . Trending: Up, finally.

S Murvin Kenion III: Kenion might be Green Bay’s best bet to extend its undrafted streak to 22 years with at least one making the opening roster. He is battling Mark Perry for what probably will be the fifth and final spot at safety. He led the team in tackles at Pittsburgh. Trending: Slowly up; he needs to make a big play to continue his push toward a roster spot.

RB Jaden Nixon: Nixon carried four times for 1 yard against the Steelers. That’s hardly his fault. He had 8 yards after contact, meaning he was met 7 yards in the backfield. Trending: Equal to his running room, which is to say nowhere.

LB TJ Quinn: Quinn had two tackles in 30 snaps against the Steelers. Trending: Nowhere in what might be the team’s best position group from top to bottom. He could land on the practice squad.

WR J. Michael Sturdivant: Sturdivant caught two passes for 22 yards against the Steelers, including a third-and-6 conversion in which he found the hole in the defense, picked up the first down and broke a tackle. He also had two tackles on special teams. Sturdivant was tremendous on Sunday . Trending: Up, but can he keep it going to win a roster spot?

G Dillon Wade: Wade played a lot of left tackle at Tulsa and Auburn before settling in at left guard as a fifth-year senior. Due to Aaron Banks’ prolonged absence, Wade has been getting a lot of second-team reps at left guard while also playing on the third unit. So, he played 24 snaps against the Steelers, more than Gesky (16) and Barrett (six) combined. He gave up one pressure. Trending: Slowly up, based on getting the extra reps. The practice squad seems like a likely destination.

What happened today at Packers training camp?



Even Schneidman agreed it was a lot.



Here is everything you need to know, including a big injury update, key plays, skirmishes, lineup notes and much more. ⬇️https://t.co/XLhocUObj4 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 16, 2026

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