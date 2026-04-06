Packers Seven-Round Mock Draft 6.0: Expect Unexpected, Like in 2020

The NFL Draft is an inexact science. Sometimes what we perceive as needs outside of the building are not seen as priorities inside the building.

For example, following the 2019 NFL season, Brian Gutekunst and the Green Bay Packers were on the doorstep of the Super Bowl after losing in the NFC Championship Game. They had what were perceived to be clear needs at receiver and defensive tackle to try and push Aaron Rodgers back to the Super Bowl in the twilight of his career.

It looked like Gutekunst was going to make his move up the board for a bold selection to try and push the Packers over the top when he traded from Pick 30 to Pick 26.

Instead, he shocked the world and took quarterback Jordan Love.

Their second- and third-round picks were not at perceived positions of need, either, as they took running back AJ Dillon and tight end/H-back Josiah Deguara.

In fact, Gutekunst went through the entire draft without selecting a receiver or defensive tackle.

The moral of the story is that sometimes strange things happen. That’s the theme of this week’s mock draft. What if Gutekunst does what everyone is not expecting?

Selections were made using the PFSN Mock Draft Simulator.

First Round: Traded

This pick was traded for defensive end Micah Parsons.

Second Round, Pick 52: Chris Brazzell, WR, Tennessee

Never say never, but it seems incredibly unlikely that Gutekunst would use his highest draft choice in this class on a quarterback, like he did in 2020. So, what would be the most shocking position for the Packers to take in this year’s draft?

How about receiver? The Packers used two picks in the top 100 last year at the position, including a first-round pick on Matthew Golden, whom they expect to take a bigger role in 2026.

Gutekunst will often point out that the draft requires you to look at things from a long-term lens. Receiver is a position that could use some reinforcements in the event that the Packers are expecting attrition after the 2026 season. Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Christian Watson and Skyy Moore are all playing on expiring deals.

The Packers may want to keep Reed, Watson or both, but with the receiver market continuing to explode, Green Bay could get priced out of those markets.

Brazzell has the desired size in Green Bay for its receivers at 6-foot-4 and 198 pounds. He has plenty of speed, running the 40-yard-dash in 4.37 seconds.

If the Packers were to choose to move on from any of the aforementioned receivers, Brazzell could wait in the wings for a season before being fully unleashed in 2026 along with Golden, Savion Williams and whoever else is remaining in the receiving corps.

Third Round, Pick 84: Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas

Would Gutekunst really take a running back in the top 100 of the draft with Josh Jacobs under contract and clear needs on other parts of the roster?

Yes, absolutely, as evidenced by the aforementioned AJ Dillon pick in 2020, when Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams were under contract.

Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr. turns the corner at the Senior Bowl. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The Packers reportedly are going to have Washington in for a predraft visit , which has been an indicator of strong interest in the recent past. Their backfield could use some speed, and Washington has plenty of speed to burn.

Washington could represent some insurance for Marshawn Lloyd as a rookie as a change-of-pace back to Jacobs before potentially taking over for Jacobs as the full-time starter if the Packers move on from Jacobs at the end of the 2026 season.

Fourth Round, Pick 120: Sam Roush, TE, Stanford

To finish off what would certainly be a bizarre first three picks, we go back to the well of a tight end. The Packers need some help at the position. While Tucker Kraft is likely to be extended, the rest of the room could turn over entirely after the 2026 season.

Roush has experience as a blocker in Stanford’s traditionally run-heavy offense, and was a special teams player for the Cardinal early in his career.

Rough’s blocking ability is something that could help him see the field as a rookie. Luke Musgrave has not improved on his blocking ability since his rookie season, and Josh Whyle bounced in and out of the lineup a season ago.

Tight end is not Green Bay’s biggest need, but it is a position that Matt LaFleur has valued in his offense, which could cause Gutekunst to pull the trigger.

Fifth Round, Pick 158: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

Better late than never in the case of adding a cornerback, and the Packers were fortunate to be able to land someone like Daylen Everette in the fifth round of this simulation.

Everette had plenty of production with three interceptions as a junior to go with one interception but 11 pass breakups as a senior. If that’s not enough, he allowed a 55.9 completion percentage, according to PFF.

Everette would be the rare instance of a player picked on Day 3 who could have a chance to contribute immediately as a rookie. That’s the state of Green Bay’s cornerback room. They have needs in the present and the future.

Sixth Round, Pick 201: Thaddeus Dixon, CB, North Carolina

The Packers love to double dip at certain positions on the third day of the draft when they are trying to add depth to a position.

Dixon, in this case, has the ability to play on the boundary at 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds. Dixon did not run at the Scouting Combine but did show off his athleticism with a 39.5-inch vertical jump and 10-foot, 5-inch broad jump.

Dixon also played 170 special teams snaps during his career.

Gutekunst talked earlier this offseason about needing to improve the depth of the cornerback room as opposed to making wholesale changes. Adding two cornerbacks on the third day of the draft would do just that.

Seventh Round, Pick 236: Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson throws a pass at the Senior Bowl. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Taking a quarterback in the seventh round could be something the Packers look to do since they have not added another option as a quarterback this offseason.

Robertson has plenty of experience with 24 starts across three seasons. He threw for 3,681 yards and 31 touchdowns in his final season.

Robertson could potentially play his way into being the top option as the backup quarterback in Green Bay with a strong camp and preseason. Desmond Ridder would be the backup quarterback if the season started tomorrow. He did not appear in a game in Green Bay last year and was only signed when Jordan Love missed time with a concussion late in the season.

Kyle McCord, a sixth-round pick by the Eagles last season, was signed after the season and would not have a leg up from an experience standpoint.

Seventh Round, Pick 255: Cameron Robertson, edge, SMU

This is not a double dip at a position, but a double dip with a person’s name. The Packers, if this simulation played out, would select someone with the surname Robertson with back-to-back picks.

Cameron Robertson was a team captain in 2025 as a senior, when he tallied career highs of five sacks and 10 tackles for losses. He forced two fumbles, had three pass breakups and recovered a fumble. Robertson would have a chance to crack the back end of Green Bay’s edge rushing room.

What I Liked

On the surface, this draft could be a lot of fun. Brazzell and Washington could score a lot of touchdowns in Green Bay and add some firepower to an offense that has had its battles with inconsistency.

Brazzell has the potential to be a top-flight receiver in the NFL, and Washington has a speed element the offense is missing out of the backfield with some room to grow.

The double-dip at cornerback in the middle rounds is something that almost became a necessity, thanks to the path the Packers went in the first three rounds of this simulation, but they were fortunate to find both Everette and Dixon, who could be asked to contribute as soon as 2026.

Outside of that, it’s truly hard to see how the Packers would have gotten better for 2026 if this is the route they chose to take.

Then again, that hasn’t stopped them before.

What I Didn’t Like

Flash is fun, but flash doesn’t win championships. The Seattle Seahawks, for example, were boring in the first round last year when they selected an offensive lineman. Their defense was one of the best in football, but they were “boring” in that sense.

Brazzell and Washington in the first two rounds might excite fantasy football players, but the reality is the Packers did not lose in the playoffs a season ago because of issues at the skill positions on offense.

The Packers need help on the line of scrimmage but did not add any in this simulation. There were no offensive or defensive linemen taken, which would rely almost entirely on growth from within and undrafted free agency to fix two of the biggest issues on the roster from a season ago.

Not adding an edge rusher until the seventh round is also not the most ideal situation, but could be forgivable if the earlier picks in the draft addressed needs in a better fashion.