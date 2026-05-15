Predicting Every Packers Game Score Even Though It’s Way Too Early

The Green Bay Packers will play a schedule filled with primetime home games . You know the matchups . Here’s who will win.

Week 1: Packers at Vikings

Green Bay’s first game of the season will be on the road as they head to Minnesota to take on Kyler Murray and the Vikings.

Despite having the trio of J.J. McCarthy, Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer lead the Vikings at quarterback, they still found a way to win nine games last season.

Now, they have Murray under center, who is inconsistent but better than anyone who played quarterback for them last year. Combine slightly better quarterback play with Minnesota’s complex defense lifted up by a loud crowd at U.S. Bank Stadium, and the Packers’ season will start on a sour note.

Prediction: Vikings 24, Packers 21

Week 2: Packers at Jets

Could the Packers get off to an 0-2 start after starting 2-0 last year? No, thanks to a date in the Meadowlands with the Jets. The Jets were one of the worst teams in football a season ago and are still in rebuilding mode under coach Aaron Glenn.

The Packers should be able to move the ball on a Jets defense that did not intercept a pass last year, while their secondary should have plenty of opportunities to catch passes from Geno Smith.

Prediction: Packers 31, Jets 14

Week 3: Falcons at Packers

The Packers’ home opener will come on Thursday Night Football against Bijan Robinson and the Falcons. The Falcons are in transition after firing Raheem Morris in favor of Kevin Stefanski this offseason.

They could have Michael Penix under center, or it could be former Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa. Atlanta’s offense has plenty of talent with Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts leading their skill-position group. This will be a good test for new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

In the end, it will be the Lambeau crowd, who has not seen its team since late December, that will help power the Packers to a 2-1 start.

Prediction: Packers 21, Falcons 17

Week 4: Packers at Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) greets quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) following the game at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

A game at Tampa Bay early in the season will mean the temperatures will be something to contend with for the Packers. Something else they’ll have to contend with is talented receiver Emeka Egbuka catching passes from Baker Mayfield.

The last time Mayfield played the Packers, he tore them apart at Lambeau Field for four touchdown passes and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

Green Bay should be able to score against Tampa’s defense but will succumb to the heat late in the game against Mayfield, who will be one play better than Jordan Love.

Prediction: Buccaneers 31, Packers 28

Week 5: Bears at Packers

There are few predictions that can feel like a guarantee, but this one certainly does: The Lambeau Field crowd will be at its loudest on this October afternoon against the Bears.

The Bears have won three of their last four matchups against Green Bay – and had plenty to say about it in the aftermath. Furthermore, the Packers should be getting a boost by the time this game rolls around with the return of star edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Last year, the crowd popped significantly when Parsons took the field for the first time as a Packer, and seemingly anytime he did anything of substance. This time, he’ll be viewed as a savior for a defense that looked like it could help power the Packers to the Super Bowl before he went down for the year with an ACL injury.

Meanwhile, Chicago will want to prove its two wins against Green Bay were no fluke but rather a changing of the guard. The Packers will want to prove last year was a mirage, and they will in the first truly big game of the season.

Prediction: Packers 24, Bears 21

Week 6: Cowboys at Packers

The Packers will be under the lights on Sunday Night Football to take on Micah Parsons’ former team.

Last year, they played to a draw in overtime with both kickers trading field goals, with the Packers being saved with 1 second remaining on the clock after completely botching the final series of the game.

This time, the Packers will learn from their mistakes as Jordan Love makes one more play than Dak Prescott in a Sunday night thriller.

Prediction: Packers 31, Cowboys 28

Week 7: Packers at Lions

Green Bay Packers defenders Micah Parsons and Warren Brinson (91) celebrate after a play against the Detroit Lions last year. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Ford Field has been a tough place to play for Green Bay, but it has won two of the last three games in Detroit. The Lions should be out for revenge as they were swept by the Packers last season. That went a long way toward the Lions staying at home when the postseason began.

With the bill coming due for some of their stars who are playing on rookie contracts, urgency should be at an all-time high in Detroit. That urgency – and a huge scheduling advantage – will show up as the Lions hold serve on their home field.

Prediction: Lions 27, Packers 24

Week 8: Panthers at Packers

This is the second of two Thursday night home games against an NFC South foe. The Panthers stung the Packers at Lambeau last season but lost one of their best players from that game when Rico Dowdle signed with the Steelers in free agency.

Thursday night games typically have favored the home team, and the Packers are more talented than a Panthers team who made the playoffs a year ago with an 8-9 record but could be in line for a regression this season.

Prediction: Packers 23, Panthers 20

Week 9: Packers at Patriots

A trip to Foxborough against the defending AFC champions will be a bit of a litmus test for where this Packers team stands in the middle of the year. Mike Vrabel’s team will be well coached, and Drake Maye can make plenty of plays at quarterback.

The Patriots were fortunate last season with a softer schedule, which to their credit they took advantage of. This time, the Packers will steal a win on the road thanks to a big game from Micah Parsons, who should have a good matchup against a Patriots offensive line that struggled to end last season.

Prediction: Packers 24 Patriots 20

Week 10: Vikings at Packers

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) makes a catch against Green Bay Packers cornerback Carrington Valentine. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After getting bit by the Vikings in the first game of the season, the Packers will return the favor in one of the rare non-primetime games at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay’s defense should be rounding into form under Jonathan Gannon, and with the game taking place in November, temperatures should drop, which could affect the erratic Kyler Murray.

Prediction: Packers 20 Vikings 17

Week 11: Bye

The Packers will enter their abbreviated bye week with a 7-3 record.

Week 12: Packers at Rams

If there is a game that could be a statement game on the back half of the schedule, it’s a date on the road against a team that was just one possession away from winning the NFC Championship in Seattle last year.

While it’s a road game, it likely will resemble a game at Lambeau Field, with Packers fans traveling to the West Coast to see their team play on a Wednesday for the first time since the 1930s.

While Sean McVay has never beaten Matt LaFleur since the two became head coaches, this is a game in which his team has more talent. The matchup of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams against Green Bay’s cornerbacks could be a nightmare for the Packers’ defense.

Prediction: Rams 34, Packers 27

Week 13: Packers at Saints

This game was dangerously close to moving to Paris, but instead remained in New Orleans, which may have been a break for the Packers.

While New Orleans has had an excellent homefield advantage, the Packers have had rotten luck on foreign soil in both of their trips to other countries. Jordan Love hurt his knee two years ago in Brazil, and Aaron Rodgers broke his thumb on the final play against the New York Giants in London in 2022.

This time, they’ll play in New Orleans against a Saints team in the midst of a rebuild. Road games are never easy, but the Packers should cruise before the final stretch of the season that will take place primarily at Lambeau Field.

Prediction: Packers 27, Saints 13

Week 14: Bills at Packers

Bills quarterback Josh Allen makes an off-balance throw as he is pressured by Packers linebacker Quay Walker. | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK

Josh Allen returns to Lambeau Field for the first time since 2018, when the Packers blanked the Bills. This time, the teams look very different, and so does Allen.

Allen was a young, erratic quarterback when he played in Green Bay the first time. Now, he’s at the peak of his powers and one year removed from winning league MVP honors. If he’s not the best quarterback in football, he’s second behind only Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes.

The Packers and Bills were in similar spots after last season ended as teams that underachieved compared to the expectations. Unlike the Packers, the Bills moved on from their head coach, Sean McDermott, and promoted Joe Brady.

Time will tell how that changes their fortunes but, in this case, give me Alen to make one more play against Green Bay’s defense than Jordan Love can against Buffalo.

Prediction: Bills 31, Packers 27

Week 15: Dolphins at Packers

Green Bay South returns to Lambeau Field as Jeff Hafley, Malik Willis and Jon-Eric Sullivan will have a really good idea about how their first season in Miami is going by the time they step onto the Frozen Tundra.

The Dolphins are in good hands with Hafley and Sullivan but are still one year away. They’re attempting to get younger and cheaper, therefore lacking established talent they’ve had in the recent past. That will give the Packers enough of a boost in a game with plenty of intrigue.

Prediction: Packers 27, Dolphins 20.

Week 16: Packers at Bears

The Bears and Packers playing on Christmas is fitting considering the Packers were in a giving mood against their rivals to the south a season ago. They blew double-digit leads against Chicago in their last two matchups of the year, including a 21-3 halftime advantage in the playoffs.

The rivalry is back and better than ever with the bad blood that exists between the two head coaches. In this case, Chicago has enough playmakers on offense to give Green Bay fits. This matchup should be incredibly entertaining, with Caleb Williams giving the Bears some late magic once again to foil Green Bay’s hopes at sweeping their most hated rival.

Prediction: Bears 34, Packers 31

Week 17: Texans at Packers

There’s always one game every year, right? A game that feels like the Packers should win but inevitably play well below their standard and fall short against a team that you feel like they had a lot of advantages against.

A cold game against a dome team while fighting for their playoff lives certainly feels like one the Packers should win.

So, why won’t they? There are a lot of questions on the offensive line coming into the season, and assuming relative health on Green Bay’s offensive line against Houston’s defensive front, the matchup is mightily in favor of the visiting team.

We’ve seen really good defensive lines be equalizers against superior teams before. This would be a case of the Packers losing that matchup drastically enough to lose the game.

Prediction: Texans 17, Packers 14.

Week 18: Lions at Packers

Whether this game matters or not at the end of the season, we’ve seen both approaches play out in real time. Last year, the Packers sat almost anyone of substance in a meaningless regular-season game. The Lions played their starters in a game that did not matter to them and knocked off the Bears to close their regular season.

In this case, the Lions could take that approach again, while the Packers could be looking forward to the first week of the playoffs, or a date on a beach in Cancun. The Lions would certainly relish a chance to knock the Packers out of the playoffs and presumably boost their own chances in the process.

Prediction: Lions 27, Packers 23

Final Record: 9-8

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur challenges a call against the Bears last season. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Packers certainly have plenty of talent. They were 9-3-1 after a 28-21 victory against the Bears to begin a month of December that ultimately torpedoed their season.

As things sit right now, there are simply too many questions that are unanswered.

How good is the offensive line? Will it really be better? Will Aaron Banks play better? What about Anthony Belton? Is Jordan Morgan a true upgrade to Rasheed Walker? Will Sean Rhyan settle in at center? Will Zach Tom be healthy? You get the point.

On defense, did the Packers do enough to upgrade their cornerback group, which was a sore spot to finish last season? Asking Brandon Cisse or Benjamin St. Juste to save their bacon might be asking a lot at this point in their careers.

Perhaps I’m giving too much weight to a five-game losing streak that ended the season, and what felt like the best time for a change at the top being ignored, but I cannot shake the feeling that the Packers missed their chance to start fresh.

Matt LaFleur has certainly proven people wrong, as he was not celebrated as a hire for the twilight of Aaron Rodgers’ career. However, his teams have given plenty of reason to doubt them since Jordan Love took over as the starter. Sure, there is plenty of talent on the roster. Will they play to that expectation? They haven’t for each of the last two years.

Until the Packers prove they are more than just a talented team who has numbers and metrics that don’t match the scoreboard, I’ll be taking them for what they’ve been each of the last two years: a team that is fighting for the last seed in the NFC playoffs and potentially missing the dance altogether.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER