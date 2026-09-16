Packers Shake Up Receiver Position on Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made two practice-squad transactions at receiver on Tuesday. They released Chris Hilton Jr. and, according to a source, signed Quincy Skinner Jr.

Skinner played at Vanderbilt. During his final three seasons, he caught 66 passes for 809 yards and eight touchdowns. As a senior in 2024, he caught 29 passes for 367 yards (12.7 average) and three touchdowns.

“Just be a playmaker out there,” he said before his senior season. “When the ball’s in the air, go get it. When it comes to the perimeter, go block it.”

“I just want to be the best me that I can be,” he added. “Go out there and dominate each matchup, dominate each week, consistent.”

Skinner went undrafted in 2025 and spent training camp with the Falcons, with whom he was given a $15,000 signing bonus and $150,000 guaranteed. He caught three passes for 29 yards during the preseason but was released among their final cuts.

This year, he spent training camp with the Jets – who the Packers happen to be playing this week. He caught six passes for 78 yards, including a big-time touchdown against Pittsburgh. The Jets are strong at receiver, though, so he didn't stick.

Former Vanderbilt WR Quincy Skinner scored a 31 yard TD against Steelers.

pic.twitter.com/D2AShrrsZG — Vandy Sixty Two (62) (@vandy_62) August 22, 2026

In between, he was signed by the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts but it does not appear that he played in any games.

Before the 2025 draft, he measured 6-foot-1 1/2 and 204 pounds. He ran his 40 in 4.59 seconds and finished with a Relative Athletic Score of 6.37.

Quincy Skinner is a WR prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored a 6.37 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1384 out of 3815 WR from 1987 to 2025.https://t.co/n97fleMK3k pic.twitter.com/gxTsL4Htzl — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 13, 2025

His father, Quincy Skinner Sr., was a three-year letterman at Florida Atlantic. A defensive back, he finished his career with eight interceptions, two forced fumbles, two blocked kicks.

His finance is Iyana Moore, a starting guard at Notre Dame who opened her career at Vanderbilt and was born in Milwaukee.

Skinner was part of Tuesday’s workout that included two other receivers: former San Jose State star Nick Nash and Youngstown State product Bryce Oliver. Nash was an All-American in 2024 when he caught 104 passes for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The quarterback for the workout was Cam Miller, the former North Dakota State star who was a sixth-round pick by the Raiders in 2025. He spent camp this summer with the Dolphins.

The Packers also signed defensive tackle Eric Johnson , an athletic, experienced player, to fill the void on the practice squad created when Jaden Crumedy was signed to the Texans’ 53-man roster last week. He also was part of the workout.

Here’s what the practice squad looks like. The Packers, who will return to practice on Wednesday to get ready for the Jets, have room to sign one more player. There already are five fresh faces on the practice squad since the end of training camp.

New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Skinner Jr. (39) catches a touchdown pass behind Steelers cornerback D'Shawn Jamison. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offense (9): QB Kedon Slowis, RB Damon Bankston, RB Pierre Strong, OT Dalton Cooper, TE Drake Dabney, G Josh Gesky, G Dillon Wade, WR Isaiah Neyor, WR Quincy Skinner.

Defense (6): DT Eric Johnson, edge Arron Mosby, edge Nyjalik Kelly, LB Kristian Welch, CB Domani Jackson, S Kahlef Hailassie.

Special teams: K Lenny Krieg (international).

Maybe you're still feeling a Week 1 hangover. @JacobWestendorf has an anecdote better than any hair-of-the-dog shot.



It's his Week 2 Packers-Jets matchups. ⬇️https://t.co/sv0BAnhFW4 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 15, 2026

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