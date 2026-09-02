Packers Sign Long Snapper With Career Defined By Unbelievable Perseverance

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed long snapper Scott Daly to the practice squad on Wednesday. He will serve as insurance in case veteran Matt Orzech isn’t healthy for the regular season.

The uncertainty is definitely nothing new for Daly. His career has practically been defined by it.

Daly was the long snapper at Notre Dame from 2013 through 2016 – Packers coach Matt LaFleur was quarterbacks coach there in 2014 – and went undrafted in 2017. It took him four seasons to finally win an NFL job.

What kept him going? What made him think some team would say “yes” when all he heard was “no”?

“My faith, really,” he said after practice. “I think my faith is my biggest thing that I’ve been able to lean on during that time. Also understanding that timing is everything in this league, especially at the specialist position. Teams only carry one guy per team, so it’s really to be at the right place at the right time.

“So, for me, it was really just having trust, having faith in God and knowing that if it was his plan to be able for me to play in this league, then it was going to happen. And I just kept on staying hungry, kept on chipping away and, whatever opportunities came my way, just trying to make sure I was able to take advantage of it. And God opened the door for me to start my career in ‘21 after four years waiting.”

After going undrafted, Daly tried out at his home-state Bears’ rookie minicamp in 2017 but was not signed. In 2018, he competed for the Cowboys in training camp but didn’t win the job.

Even opportunities to hone his craft and get on NFL radars went sideways.

In 2018, he joined the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football, but the league went belly up. In 2020, he signed with the New York Guardians of the XFL, but that season got shut down by COVID.

“I had a couple workouts, stayed in shape but didn’t think anything was going to happen,” he said. “I made a promise to myself and my wife throughout the whole process that if I didn’t hear a call from a team within one full calendar year from my last signing or workout, that I would take that as a sign from God that it’s time to hang it up and He would use me for something else.”

About 11 months later, about a week after the 2021 draft, he got a life-changing phone call from the Lions’ new special teams coordinator, Dave Fipp. He was looking for a challenger for longtime snapper Don Muhlbach.

Finally, after four years of not even landing a spot on a practice squad, Daly won the job.

“It’s been a blessing,” he said.

With one door after another closed, Daly said “of course” he considered giving up on his dream.

“It definitely flashed my mind, but I think just seeing that everyone’s journey is different," he said. “Very few guys have ever been drafted by a team, signed by a team, endured that place from that point on. But just knowing that, again, timing’s everything and I just needed one shot, one opportunity to be able to prove myself. And I was able to get that opportunity and make the most of it.

“It’s allowed me to have five-plus years in the league now, years that I never thought was even possible. Just a testament that God’s blessed me more than I deserve.”

Daly snapped for the Lions from 2021 through 2023, then returned to Chicago for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

This offseason, he signed with the Buccaneers in free agency but didn’t make the team.

“I really enjoyed my time down there,” he said. “Things obviously didn’t work out, but that’s just the name of the game sometimes. I just kind of hung out in Tampa a little bit with my wife and family and just waited for a call. Thank God that I was able to get a call here, to be able to come here and just see what happens.”

He said he’s had friends and family members give him a hard time about trying to play for every team in the NFC North. It’s been “cool” to reunite with LaFleur and practice alongside his good friend Orzech.

“It’s such an honor and privilege to be able to play for such a great organization,” he said. “It reminds me a lot of Notre Dame, just the history, the tradition here, and just a great franchise that I’ve always respected.”

How long Daly will remain with the Packers is anyone’s guess. Orzech missed all of training camp with a calf injury and was activated from the PUP list on Sunday. Orzech on Wednesday said he was feeling “pretty great” but noted calves can be “difficult little muscles for some reason.”

Daly could be here for the long haul. Or, with a five-year track record, he could be signed to another team’s roster.

Whatever happens, Daly is going to embrace his time in Green Bay. That means he, his wife and their 20-month-old son will watch Sunday’s Wisconsin-Notre Dame game at Lambeau Field.

“It’s one of those things where I was just told to come here and stay ready and whatever opportunity presents itself,” Daly said. “I’ve known Matt (Orzech) for many years. We played each other every year, twice a year, being in the same division for a while, and had a lot of respect and cross paths a lot.

“Our families know each other very well and we get together during the offseason once a year. So, Matt’s great. It’s definitely a cool situation to be in, to be able to be here and help out in any way I can.”

Only one player didn't practice today (Warren Brinson). Here's the story and some video from today, the final practice before Vikings Week begins next week. ⬇️https://t.co/0F2CiYgWQC — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 2, 2026

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER