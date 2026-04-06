Packers Take Way-Too-Small Cornerback in Latest Mock Drafts

The Green Bay Packers need a cornerback.

They won’t draft this cornerback.

In a three-round NFL mock draft at The Athletic , Nick Baumgardner selected Indiana cornerback D’Angelo Ponds with Green Bay’s second-round pick.

There is exactly a 0 percent chance of that happening. Ponds is 5-foot-8 5/8. The Packers don’t draft cornerbacks who are shorter than 5-foot-10, let alone shorter than 5-foot-9. Moreover, while his lack of height can be partially offset with an elite 43 1/2-inch vertical jump, Ponds also lacks length with 29 3/8-inch arms.

Ponds is a big-time player. In three seasons – one at James Madison and two at Indiana – he intercepted seven passes and broke up another 33. PFF charged him with a 55.4 passer rating in 2025 in playing a key role for the national champions.

South Carolina’s Brandon Cisse, Ohio State’s Davison Igbinosun and San Diego State’s Chris Johnson were cornerbacks who went in the next 10 picks and would have been far better fits.

In Round 3, the choice was Texas Tech edge Romello Height. Height is scheduled to have a predraft visit with the Packers .

Pro Football Network: Seven Rounds

T.J Randall of Pro Football Network also took D’Angelo Ponds with Green Bay’s second-round pick.

“I’ve liked Texas Tech’s (Lee) Hunter here; I’d be paying close attention to him should he be available here,” Randall wrote.

The Packers need help at defensive tackle, which Hunter would provide. Randall eventually got to that position. After selecting Auburn edge Keyron Crawford in the third round, he grabbed Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart in the fourth round.

Capehart measured 6-foot-4 7/8 and 313 pounds, and he aced the Scouting Combine with a 4.85 in the 40 and elite numbers in every drill for a Relative Athletic Score of 9.96 . The production wasn’t elite, though; he had three sacks and 13.5 tackles for losses in his six-year career.

“He’s a game-changer, game-wrecker, whatever you want to call it," fellow Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods said in 2024. “He has something that you really just can't teach, the heavy handedness of a defensive lineman that everybody desires.”

The last four picks included two offensive linemen, a linebacker and a receiver, Oregon’s Malik Benson. Benson measured 5-foot-11 3/4 and 189 pounds with a 4.37 in the 40. He used that speed to catch 59 passes for 719 yards (16.7 average) and six touchdowns.

CBS Sports: Seven Rounds

Gennings Dunker (68) of Iowa works against defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton (33) at the Senior Bowl. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

At CBSSports.com, Josh Edwards did a seven-round mock draft . Green Bay’s first pick was used Dani Dennis-Sutton, who would give the Packers a pair of Penn State stars rushing off the edge once Micah Parsons is healthy.

Dennis-Sutton had 23.5 sacks in four seasons, including 8.5 sacks, 13 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles in 2024 and 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for losses and three forced fumbles in 2025.

As he said at pro day : “I do things that not everybody can do, especially in this class, not really anybody. Obviously, physically ... I have the size and the speed, but I feel like I have the ability to play the run, chase plays down on backside. And, obviously, my speed and power, that's what I feel like is one of my specialties.

“And then a thing that nobody does in the class – no matter what position – is play special teams. As far as being a defensive guy but also being out there for all four downs: first and second, to stop the run; third down to get after the quarterback; and then fourth down, being able to block punts and make plays on special teams give me an opportunity to get out on the field, no matter what.”

Iowa State defensive tackle Domonique Orange, Central Florida pass rusher Malachi Lawrence, Michigan edge Derrick Moore and Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun were among the players on the board.

The third- and fourth-round picks bolstered the offensive line with Texas A&M’s Trey Zuhn III and Penn State’s Drew Shelton.

Zuhn started at left tackle for the Aggies for three seasons but also played 128 snaps at center in 2025. Shelton started at left tackle for the Nittany Lions for two seasons and allowed only one sack in 2025.

Among the final four picks was Baylor quarterback Sawyer Robertson in the sixth round. He led the Big 12 in completions, attempts, passing yards, passing touchdowns and yards per game in 2025.

“If you want a dude that's going to come out of nowhere, it's [Robertson],” a scout told ESPN’s Matt Miller. “He's what everyone wants [Penn State's] Drew Allar to be. Big, big arm, and he can move.”

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