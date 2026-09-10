Packers Thursday Update From Practice Field: Jacobs Case Ends; RB Questions Remain

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The criminal case against Josh Jacobs has been closed, with the Green Bay Packers running back pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property at the Brown County Courthouse on Thursday.

Jacobs had to pay a $1,000 fine plus court costs on the battery charge, stemming from a Memorial Day weekend incident. The property charge will be dismissed in 12 months if Jacobs completes the five terms of the plea agreement: No further criminal acts; no contact with the victim; supervision; counseling, which Jacobs has started; and pay restitution to the victim, the amount of which is unknown.

“With this agreement, Josh has accepted responsibility for his conduct and resolved this matter,” Jacobs’ legal team said in a statement said to Packers On SI and other media outlets.

Jacobs said the same thing in court.

“I fully understand the seriousness of the situation, and I take full responsibility,” he said.

Now, the question is what the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell will do on the matter. There is precedent for a six-game suspension, though Jacobs remains on the exempt list.

“We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter which remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” the league said in a statement. “There is no change to his status as he remains on the Commissioner’s Exempt list.”

If, for example, Jacobs remains on the exempt list until next week and then is suspended for six games, the game missed against Minnesota would count among the six.

Coach Matt LaFleur before Thursday’s practice said he had not received any clarity on the situation from the league.

With Jacobs almost certainly out of the lineup for Week 1 and the team’s most experienced running back, practice-squad player Pierre Strong, missing a second consecutive day with a hamstring injury, the Packers will play at the Vikings on Sunday with MarShawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson as the backs.

Lloyd has played in one game in his NFL career – and that was Week 2 of the 2024 season. Brooks has 10-plus carries only once in his three seasons. Johnson was acquired from the Steelers on Aug. 30.

“He played these guys a year ago in Pittsburgh, so, yeah, absolutely,” LaFleur said when asked if Johnson can contribute against the Vikings. “I think he’s come in and picked up our stuff really well. Ben [Sirmans, the running backs coach has] spent a lot of time with him. It’s just a matter of him going out there and getting those reps.”

Packers Injury Updates

As was the case on Wednesday, defensive tackle Warren Brinson (calf) and linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper (Achilles) did not practice on Thursday. Considering Brinson missed the final two preseason games, he almost certainly will be out against the Vikings.

Three-fifths of the No. 1 offensive line is dealing with injuries with Zach Bako-Bewele (knee), left guard and Aaron Banks (knee) and left tackle Jordan Morgan (knee). The knee injuries had limited Bako-Bewele and Banks for most of training camp.

Asked about Morgan, LaFleur said: “I think there’s always concern when there’s a guy on the injury report. But as far as his availability, we’re trying to build him up to get him in a spot where we feel like he’s ready to go.”

All three practiced on Thursday.

The Vikings, meanwhile, are a picture of health and could get a boost if safety Harrison Smith is available after returning to the team last week rather than retiring.

He’s not sure if he will play against the Packers, though, after missing training camp.

“I’m in good shape,” he told reporters on Wednesday . “I've been working out, but there's nothing like playing football. It's just the reality of it. Heart rate, outside factors, thinking a lot while you're moving. It's hard to simulate that. I kind of do it the best I can (while away).”

He added: “There's something about being on the grass and thinking while you're moving. You can feel a little stuck sometimes and just getting the fluidity back. That's kind of what I've been able to do the last few years – be very fluid out there while I'm thinking.”

Packers-Vikings Injury Report

In case you missed it, here’s the injury report from Wednesday. For Green Bay, six players listed as starters on the unofficial injury report were limited participation or did not practice. Minnesota had zero.

Did not participate: DT Warren Brinson (calf), LB Ty’Ron Hopper (Achilles).

Limited participation: RT Zach Bako-Bewele (knee), LG Aaron Banks (knee), DT Javon Hargrave (knee), LT Jordan Morgan (knee), edge Barryn Sorrell (foot), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Full participation: None.

Vikings Injury Report

Did not participate: S Jakobe Thomas (illness).

Limited participation: S Jacob Thomas (ankle), T Caleb Tiernan (ankle).

Full participation: None.

ICYMI, here are 6⃣ reasons why this season will be a dumpster fire: ⬇️https://t.co/Oo1D4y9oc0



And 5⃣ reasons why they'll win the Super Bowl: ⬇️https://t.co/rv3WdnVR4B — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 9, 2026

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