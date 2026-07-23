Packers Training Camp Preview: OL Depth Chart, Big Battle, Doomsday Scenario

Last season, Jordan Love was pressured on 38.6 percent of his dropbacks, slightly above the league median, and the rushing average plunged by about 0.60 yards per attempt.

In that context, any conversation about improvement on offense must start with improvement by the offensive line. After tackling the tight ends , running backs and quarterbacks , Part 4 of our Packers training camp previews focuses on the blockers.

Packers Offensive Line Depth Chart

The Starting Five

LT Jordan Morgan: Finally, it’s Morgan’s time. The first-round pick in 2024 was drafted to play left tackle. His only game experience came in Week 18 of last season. He is coming off a strong offseason in which his shorter-than-preferred arms and relative inexperience were never a problem. “ I’m excited for him ,” Jordan Love said.

LG Aaron Banks: The Packers signed Banks to a huge contract in free agency in 2024. It was a surprising contract at the time, and nothing has changed following an inconsistent season in which he battled through injuries. “There were a lot of frustrating moments,” he said of being banged up .

C Sean Rhyan: The Packers never were fully willing to commit to Rhyan at guard but they’re all-in on him now as a center after getting thrown into the fire last year. Money talks, and Rhyan’s three-year contract ranks eighth at the position in annual pay.

RG Anthony Belton: The second-year jump is a critical component in building a winning roster. The Packers need Belton to take a huge jump. A college left tackle, Belton essentially learned guard play on the fly when he replaced Morgan at midseason. The results were mixed .

RT Zach Tom: Green Bay’s best offensive lineman was limited to barely more than 50 percent playing time due to an oblique injury sustained in Week 1 and a knee injury that ended his season in Week 15 and required postseason surgery. He did not allow a sack .

The Second Five

LT Brant Banks: An undrafted free agent in 2025, Banks took most of the No. 2 reps throughout the offseason. It’s been an interesting path for Banks, who didn’t even play left tackle in college.

LG Jager Burton: This year’s fifth-round pick impressed everyone during the offseason. He played a lot of snaps at all three interior positions while at Kentucky and could be the universal interior backup at a rookie.

C Jacob Monk: A fifth-round pick in 2024, Monk got his first real playing time when he started (and played well) at Minnesota in Week 18.

RG Travis Glover: A sixth-round pick in 2024, coach Matt LaFleur called Glover an “ascending player” after he went on injured reserve in training camp last year due to a shoulder injury.

RT Darian Kinnard: Kinnard had barely played in three seasons in the league before the Packers acquired him from the Eagles toward the end of training camp last year. He was a big asset in place of Tom at right tackle as well as serving as a blocking tight end.

The Green Bay Packers offensive line this year will look a lot different than the group that played last year. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Next Men Up

Written (mostly) in alphabetical order:

G/T Karsen Barnhart was a versatile starter at Michigan who played right guard and right tackle during the offseason. G/C Dylan Barrett is an undrafted rookie from Iowa State (via Wisconsin). He played guard in college but got some work at center during OTAs and minicamp. T Dalton Cooper went undrafted last year. He was the No. 2 left tackle for the final day of minicamp.

G Donovan Jennings went undrafted in 2024 and spent last year on the 53. He played six snaps on offense. G Josh Gesky and G Dillon Wade are high-priced undrafted rookies with a lot of experience and excellent testing numbers. G/C John Williams, a college left tackle, was a seventh-round pick last year who spent the entire season on injured reserve.

Biggest Roster Battle for Packers at Offensive Line

Barring an injury, the starting five seems set in stone. That means the backup battles will take center stage.

Who will be the backup to Jordan Morgan at left tackle? Will Anthony Belton have to shift out from right guard to left tackle, a position he played at North Carolina State? Or will Banks or Cooper provide a true player-for-player backup?

Meanwhile, there are high hopes for Jager Burton to be the backup at guard and/or center. He impressed during the offseason practices, though OTA football has little in common with real football.

There are other options, including Jacob Monk, who played guard and center at Duke.

The Big Question at Offensive Line for the Packers

Green Bay Packers lineman Jordan Morgan (77) clears the way for running back Josh Jacobs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The pre-draft projections about Jordan Morgan’s ability to survive – and even thrive – at left tackle were mixed. After two seasons of struggling in his utilityman role, Morgan has replaced Rasheed Walker as the left tackle.

The coaches believe he’s ready.

As offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich recalled: “He went and played in preseason against some pretty good defensive lineman from the Colts last year, and I saw him play, and I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s ready.’”

Ready or not, it’s Morgan’s time to sink or swim. If he sinks as Jordan Love’s blindside protector, the offense might go down with him.

The Doomsday Scenario for Packers at Offensive Line

Green Bay’s offensive line was not good enough last season. Jordan Love faced an increased pressure rate and each of the running backs saw their averages decrease considerably.

Can the line be better without veteran starters Rasheed Walker and Elgton Jenkins?

Really, it doesn’t take much projection to say yes. Morgan could be better than Walker – and maybe even much better. Aaron Banks should be better if he stays healthy and is able to stack week after week, as was the case down the stretch last season. Rhyan, having learned many of the nuances of the position, should be better in Year 2 at center. Belton should be better in Year 2, in general, and Year 2 at right guard, specifically. Tom makes the entire offense better.

However, none of that is guaranteed.

Morgan’s short arms could be an issue against the league’s premier pass rushers. Banks came to Green Bay with injury concerns, so there’s no guarantee he’ll stay healthy this year. Belton was pretty horrendous in pass protection and didn’t get appreciably better as last season progressed. Tom is coming off a rather significant knee injury.

Walker and Jenkins were starters last year. They were replaced from within, meaning the depth has taken a hit. Had Walker been injured at left tackle, Morgan would have stepped into the lineup. There is no clear-cut backup at left tackle this year. When Jenkins suffered a season-ending injury, Rhyan was available to move into the lineup. Rhyan had about 1,600 snaps of experience at the time; Jager Burton has zero.

An offense goes as its offensive line goes. The Packers’ offense could be doomed if the line isn’t across-the-board better this year.

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