Packers Update Tucker Kraft’s Status for Game at Browns After Knee Injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft’s status for Sunday’s game at the Cleveland Browns is in doubt following a knee injury sustained at Thursday’s practice.
“It’s unfortunate,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice. “It is what it is. I don’t think it’ll be long term. So, that’s a positive. But he will not be out there today.”
LaFleur didn’t believe Kraft would have to go on injured reserve.
“Little scare but all good,” a source told Packers On SI on Thursday. He called it a “tweak,” and said it was too soon to say whether Kraft would be available for Sunday.
LaFleur would not say what happened to Kraft on Thursday, only that “he was practicing.”
The big question is whether Kraft, who is the team’s leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and was voted one of seven permanent captains, will be available to face the Browns.
“I couldn’t tell you,” LaFleur said. “Just like we do with all these guys, we’ll give him up to gametime. But he’s got to, more than anything, he’s got to feel confident and be cleared at the same time.”
Kraft (knee) and receiver Jayden Reed (collarbone/foot) were the only players who did not go out for practice on Friday. Right tackle Zach Tom (oblique), left guard Aaron Banks (groin) and cornerback Bo Melton (shoulder), all of whom were injured against the Lions and inactive against the Commanders, capped 3-for-3 practice weeks.
Banks stated on Wednesday that he’d play on Sunday while Tom’s status is more unsettled.
Kraft is off to a strong start to the season with eight catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Among all tight ends entering Week 3, he ranked 12th in catches, third in yards and tied for first in touchdowns. He was second with 75 yards after the catch. Among tight ends with more than three catches, his 17.5-yard average ranked second and his 3.04 yards per route was first.
“The proof’s in the pudding, right?” tight ends coach John Dunn said. “When the ball’s in the air, he’s done a great job of having aggressive hands, making the play. And he has such an aggressive mindset.”
It was more of the same after ranking first among tight ends with 9.3 yards after the catch per catch, tied for first with 15 forced missed tackles, second with 14.1 yards per catch and tied for fourth with seven touchdowns last season.
“I love what he’s doing,” quarterback Jordan Love said on Wednesday. “He’s playing really fast, he’s making big-time plays. He’s always been a reliable guy. He’s got sure hands, he makes plays when the ball’s in his area and he’s always trying to get that extra YAC. I think it’s just the confidence.”
It’s not just that Kraft is a threat in the passing game. He’s also a vital cog in the running game, with the Packers averaging 0.39 yards more per carry when he’s on the field.
“Production isn’t just catching the ball,” Dunn said. “Production is in the running game. It’s in protection. It’s in all the different areas that we’ll continue to improve in.”
The Packers already will be without their best receiver following Jayden Reed’s broken collarbone last week. That’s the team’s two best passing-game playmakers in a game against what is statistically the best defense in the NFL.
“I don’t think you replace players like that in this league. They’re great players for a reason,” passing game coordinator Jason Vrable said on Thursday.
The timing of the injury is a challenge. With the team coming off a Thursday game, it had extended time to prepare for the Browns. Obviously, Kraft would be at the forefront of those plans. Now, the team will have to adjust on the fly.
“It’s always a challenge but these things happen in-game, as well, so you’ve got to make adjustments,” LaFleur said. “At least you got some time to make some necessary adjustments, if need be. But I also feel really good about that room. You’ve just got to adapt and adjust.”
Even if Kraft plays, it presumably would be with some limitations. That would mean more snaps for Luke Musgrave. Not only did Kraft have a big game against the Commanders, Musgrave caught two passes for 32 yards, including a 23-yarder that was his longest since his rookie season.
There also will be more opportunities for John FitzPatrick, who has played only two fewer snaps than Musgrave, and Ben Sims, who was a healthy scratch the first two games.
The addition of Kraft to the injury report was the only change for Green Bay on Thursday. Here are thoe reports.
Packers Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: WR Jayden Reed (foot, shoulder).
Limited: LG Aaron Banks (groin), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (ankle), TE Tucker Kraft (knee), CB Bo Melton (shoulder), RT Zach Tom (oblique).
Full: S Zayne Anderson (knee), QB Jordan Love (left thumb).
Browns Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: LG Joel Bitonio (back), DT Mike Hall (knee).
Limited: P Corey Bojorquez (ankle), WR/Ret DeAndre Carter (concussion), RT Jack Conklin (elbow).
Full: DT Maliek Collins (rest), S Grant Delpit (back), CB Denzel Ward (shoulder/cramping).