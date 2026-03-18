Plenty of Pass Rushers for Packers In Post-Free Agency Mock Drafts

It’s been a busy free agency for the Green Bay Packers, who traded two starters on defense and added three players on defense but probably aren’t any better on that side of the ball.

That reality is reflected in the latest batch of mock drafts following the opening waves of free agency.

On SI: Defensive Tackle

Starting with the home team . NFL Draft On SI’s Justin Melo selected Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller with the second-round pick at No. 52 overall.

“The Green Bay Packers require more depth at defensive tackle despite bringing in Javon Hargrave, who is a short-term solution,” Melo explained “Christen Miller is still scratching the surface of his potential, but he's an ascending prospect. Miller has an NFL-ready frame with quick movement skills.”

Miller fell out of the post-Scouting Combine top-50 list by NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah but is No. 37 for Dane Brugler of The Athletic as well as at Pro Football Focus .

If this were the pick, he’d be the latest in the Georgia-to-Green Bay pipeline and rejoin current Packers defensive tackles Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse. During his final three seasons, he had four sacks and 11.5 tackles for losses.

The 6-foot-4, 321-pounder ranks fourth among the defensive tackles, according to Lance Zierlein of NFL.com .

“Miller is an even-front nose tackle who can rattle pads and gain early advantages at the point of attack,” reads the intro of his scouting report. “He has good stack-and-shed against single blocks but lacks the prototypical mass of a space-eater.”

CBS: Offensive Line, Cornerback

In a three-round mock draft, CBS’s Josh Edwards went with Iowa offensive tackle Gennings Dunker in the second round. Dunker is No. 57 at PFF and No. 84 at The Athletic.

Dunker was a superb, three-year starting right tackle for the Hawkeyes. He allowed two sacks during each of his final two seasons and is a superb run blocker. He’s probably destined to play guard in the NFL, though the Packers are pretty well set at that position.

“Dunker plays with brute strength and old-school toughness,” reads the start of Brugler’s scouting report.

He was the choice over Iowa State’s massive defensive tackle, Domonique Orange.

In the third round, Texas cornerback Malik Muhammad was selected over Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Muhammad is No. 90 for Brugler and No. 105 for PFF.

Muhammad allowed a 50.0 percent catch rate in 2024 and 60.0 percent in 2025, though those 21 completions yielded only 168 yards, according to PFF. He gave up one touchdown and intercepted two passes during his final season.

PFF: Cornerback, Edge

In a three-round mock at Pro Football Focus , Gordon McGuinness selected Indiana cornerback D’Angelo Ponds in the second round and Alabama edge LT Overton in the third round.

Ponds is Brugler’s No. 40 prospect but he’s only 5-foot-9, so this possibility can be discounted automatically, even though he had an eye-popping 43.5-inch vertical.

Overton is PFF’s No. 91 prospect. At 6-foot-3 and 274 pounds, he absolutely fits what the Packers are looking for from a physicality perspective, but his 4.87 in the 40 means he might not have the chase-down speed to get the quarterback. After meager production at Texas A&M to start his career, he had four sacks and six tackles for losses as a senior.

The Draft Network: Edge

In Mason Johnstone’s mock , which includes the first round and the teams that don’t have a second-rounder, the choice was Michigan edge Derrick Moore.

“Green Bay needs help opposite of Micah Parsons, and what better change-of-pace than power-rusher Derrick Moore,” he explained. “Moore has fantastic strength and heavy hands, and took a step in his play in 2025. He's a high-floor prospect with plug-and-play ability.”

Moore is No. 52 for Brugler and No. 66 at PFF. He finished his career at Michigan with a bang with 10 sacks, 10.5 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles. He had an elite pass-rush win rate of 19.5 percent, according to PFF.

USA Today: Edge

In a two-round mock , USA Today’s Nate Davis and Ayrton Ostly selected Missouri edge Zion Young.

“Green Bay could use more help on the offensive line after losing some pieces in free agency, but the value isn’t there on the board at this point,” they wrote. “At 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds, Young could step in for departed OLB Rashan Gary here.”

After two seasons at Michigan State, Young finished with two seasons at Mizzou. He had a big final year with 6.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles.

He is No. 41 for Jeremiah and No. 39 for Brugler.

“Young is a big, powerful rusher with excellent length and competitiveness,” Jeremiah said in his opening analysis. “He’s a little bit of a herky-jerky mover, but he has heavy hands to jolt blockers and create knock-back pop. He destroys tight ends assigned to block him.”

His pass-rush win rate was an excellent 17.4 percent, according to PFF.

Pro Football Network: Edge, Offensive Tackle

In a three-round mock , Reese Decker went with Oklahoma edge R. Mason Thomas in the second round and Northwestern offensive lineman Caleb Tiernan in the third round.

Thomas is No. 35 for Brugler, No. 46 for Jeremiah and No. 47 for PFF.

“Thomas is an instinctive and physical edge defender. He lacks ideal height/length/bulk for the position, but he is a difference-maker,” Jeremiah wrote.

Indeed, he’s 6-foot-1 and 249 pounds, which is far too short for a Packers edge rusher, but he had 15.5 sacks, 22 tackles for losses and four forced fumbles during his final two seasons. His pass-rush win rate was an electric 20.3 percent.

Tiernan was Brugler’s No. 63 prospect. He was a three-year starter at left tackle, a position without a backup as the Packers move forward with Jordan Morgan in place of Rasheed Walker.