GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will kick off the 2026 regular season at the Minnesota Vikings in 10 days. With training camp complete, roster cuts done and the practice squad (almost) built, here’s how we project the depth chart.

Quarterbacks

Starter: Jordan Love.

Backup: Tyrod Taylor.

Practice squad: Kedon Slovis.

Analysis: There’s never been a doubt that Love would be the starter at Minnesota and Taylor would be the backup, even if reasonable minds could disagree on the fate of Kyle McCord. With general manager Brian Gutekunst opting to trade McCord to Miami, the Packers signed Slovis to the practice squad. He went from being coached by Mike LaFleur to Matt LaFleur, and he’ll still have to go against Jonathan Gannon’s defense at practice .

Running Backs

Starter: MarShawn Lloyd,

Backups: Chris Brooks, Kaleb Johnson.

Practice squad: Pierre Strong.

Exempt list: Josh Jacobs.

MarShawn Lloyd gets the ball at practice pic.twitter.com/XL8QQzJGlp — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 2, 2026

Analysis: Without Jacobs, it’s Lloyd’s time to shine in the backfield. While the popular questions about him surround his ability to stay healthy, he’s answered every challenge during training camp and the preseason from that perspective. Perhaps the more relevant question is what he’s capable of doing in 15 to 20 touches per game.

What can Brooks contribute as a runner? Can Johnson, who was acquired from the Steelers, live up to the hype following his All-American 2024 season at Iowa?

Receivers

Starters: Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden.

Backups: Bo Melton, Skyy Moore, J. Michael Sturdivant.

Injured reserve: Savion Williams.

Practice squad: Isaiah Neyor, Chris Hilton.

Analysis: With Williams dealing with a high-ankle sprain, the Packers kept Sturdivant as their sixth receiver.

“You guys have been out there every day,” Gutekunst said. “He’s one of those guys that made plays every day. It was going to be tough if we had to keep seven. Savion ended up getting hurt, and that certainly allowed for some of that. If we’d had to keep seven, we would have done it, but it would have been hard.

“He’s one of those guys who probably should have been drafted. If you look at his measurables and the kind of athlete he is and the production he had in college, he probably should have been. We kind of felt that way coming out of the draft, kind of felt like we got another draft pick there. And ever since he’s been here, he really has done a nice job. I think he’s got a tremendous future if he keeps working at it.”

Once Williams (and the injured edge players) are healthy, a tough decision might have to be made.

Tight Ends

Starter: Tucker Kraft.

Backups: Josh Whyle, Jonnu Smith, Mark Redman.

PUP: Luke Musgrave.

Practice squad: Drake Dabney.

Analysis: This group got a rapid makeover. With Musgrave out with a neck injury and nobody else taking the bull by the horns, Gutekunst signed productive veteran Smith and sent a seventh-round pick to the Rams for Redman. Just like that, the Packers have another passing-game weapon (Smith) and finally have their rugged blocker (Redman).

Offensive Line

Starters: LT Jordan Morgan, LG Aaron Banks, C Sean Rhyan, RG Jacob Monk, RT Zach Bako-Bewele.

Backups: LT John Williams, LG Donovan Jennings, C Jager Burton, RG Travis Glover, RT Anthony Belton.

Practice squad: T Dalton Cooper, G Dillon Wade, G Josh Gesky.

Analysis: The backups might not be as simple as what’s laid out above. It’s possible Belton would be the next man up at both tackle positions and Burton would be the next man up at all three interior positions. At right guard, Burton and Jennings could be options.

There are practically infinite possibilities with Williams (left tackle, left guard and center during camp), Jennings (all three interior positions), Burton (all three interior positions), Glover (right side) and Belton (both tackle positions and right guard). So, from that perspective, it’s the perfect offensive line.

Edge Defenders

Starters: Lukas Van Ness, Barryn Sorrell.

Backups: Brenton Cox, Dani Dennis Sutton.

Injured reserve: Collin Oliver.

PUP: Micah Parsons.

Practice squad: Arron Mosby, Nyjalik Kelly.

Analysis: The Packers went with only four edge rushers on the initial 53 and haven’t added any. For the start of the season, they’ll get by with Mosby and Kelly as elevations, if necessary. Mosby has been a key player on special teams the last few seasons and Kelly probably was one of the last cuts.

Defensive Tackles

Starters: Devonte Wyatt, Jonathan Ford, Karl Brooks.

Backups: Warren Brinson, Chris McClellan, Javon Hargrave, Anthony Campbell.

Practice squad: Jaden Crumedy.

Analysis: The hallmark of Gannon’s defense is his desire to rotate his defensive tackles in rapid-fire fashion. The depth here will allow him to do that.

In the base 3-4, Wyatt is the one no-doubt-about-it starter. Ford, as the big, powerful nose tackle, probably will be a starter, too. Brooks ran ahead of Hargrave throughout training camp, though that might have been a case of limiting the 33-year-old’s reps so he’ll be rested and ready for a bigger role for the season.

Linebackers

Starters: Edgerrin Cooper, Zaire Franklin.

Backups: Isaiah McDuffie, Ty’Ron Hopper, Nick Niemann.

Practice squad: Kristian Welch.

Analysis: This is a tremendous unit. That’s the analysis.

Cornerbacks

Starters: Keisean Nixon, Brandon Cisse.

Backups: Carrington Valentine, Benjamin St-Juste, Kamal Hadden.

Practice squad: Domani Jackson.

Analysis: Jaire Alexander didn’t start in Week 1 as a rookie. Eric Stokes didn’t start in Week 1 as a rookie. They were first-round picks; Cisse was a second-round pick and he almost certainly will start against Justin Jefferson and the Vikings’ high-flying receivers in the opener. Talk about getting thrown into the fire.

For all the talk about Nixon falling out of the No. 1 defense at times, the reality is he probably took 90 percent of the first-team reps during training camp and he was with the starters for his two preseason appearances.

Safeties

Starters: Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Javon Bullard (slot).

Backup: Kitan Oladapo.

Practice squad: Murvin Kenion III.

Analysis: To keep 10 offensive linemen and seven defensive tackles required one position to get shorted. That was the safety position. That means Kenion is the one practice-squad player in the best position to get pulled up to the roster.

Specialists

Starters: K Trey Smack, P Daniel Whelan, LS Matt Orzech.

Practice squad: LS Scott Daly, K Lenny Krieg (international).

Analysis: The Packers signed Daly – who has a rather incredible background – to provide some insurance for his good friend Orzech, who was activated from PUP this week due to a calf injury that kept him out of training camp. Orzech sounds ready to go, though.

Did the Packers screw up the decision at quarterback? ⬇️ https://t.co/MdDRApJGvj — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 3, 2026

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