How Many Games Will Packers Win? Here’s What Experts Say

The Green Bay Packers have been stuck in a rut. During their three seasons with Jordan Love as the quarterback, they’ve finished as the No. 7 seed every year.

Coming on the heels of a 9-7-1 finish last season, will the Packers jump forward, take a step back or continue spinning their wheels?

Here’s what the national experts are saying. Rather than saving the best for last, we saved the worst for last.

Fox: Big Ten

Fox’s NFL team predicted the records for every team. For the Packers, it’s 10 wins, which would put them in third place in the NFC North.

Ben Arthur pointed to the key question marks – the comebacks of Micah Parsons and Tucker Kraft and Matthew Golden’s ability to replace Romeo Doubs.

Despite the uncertainty: “Green Bay is somewhat fortunate with its game slate,” he wrote. “Outside the division, games against the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins should be wins at home. On the road, the Packers have the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium, which doesn’t provide the best home-field advantage. This should be a double-digit win season for Green Bay.”

ESPN: Mike Clay’s Projections

ESPN’s Mike Clay put out his projections and has the Packers winning 9.5 games, which would rank 13th.

What’s interesting are some of the statistical projections:

Jordan Love, 3,994 passing yards. Love threw for 4,159 yards in 2023 but failed to hit even 3,400 yards the last two seasons.

Josh Jacobs, 1,237 rushing yards. Jacobs rushed for 1,065 yards in 2020, 873 yards in 2021, 1,653 yards in 2022, 805 yards in 2023, 1,329 yards in 2024 and 929 yards in 2025. So, from that history, a 1,000-yard season is a lock.

No 1,000-yard receivers but four players with more than 730 yards.

Micah Parsons, 8.9 sacks.

Skyy Moore was signed to return kicks but Clay’s got Savion Williams and Matthew Golden handling those chores.

Sporting News: Take the Over

The over/under for Green Bay is 10.5 wins . The good news is the Packers will be “right there,” wrote The Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer in taking the over. The bad news is the Bears will be the No. 1 seed, the Lions the No. 7 seed and the Packers will be watching from home.

The Athletic: Playoff-Bound (Probably)

Austin Mock’s projections model at The Athletic has the Packers finishing with 9.9 wins, which would tie for the eight-most in the league and be second in the NFC North. Their playoff chances are 63.4 percent, with a 4.2 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Pro Football Sports Network: Seeding Improvement

The Packers wound up with 9.7 wins by PFSN’s model , which ranks fifth in the NFC. The Packers have a 61.3 percent chance of reaching the playoffs and a 31.3 percent chance of winning the NFC North, with both of those just a bit behind Chicago.

By its projection, the Packers would be the No. 6 seed and play at the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round, which would be a huge matchup and a season rematch of a game that will be played at Lambeau Field in Week 6.

Bleacher Report: Bad Repeat

The Packers won nine games last year and will win nine games again this year, according to Bleacher Report . However, that would be a last-place finish, with the Vikings, Bears and Lions all hitting 10-plus wins.

Maurice Moton is concerned about the play at cornerback, especially with the potential of a “slow ramp-up” for Micah Parsons following last year’s torn ACL.

“Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is a solid replacement for Jeff Hafley … but he may not have Parsons at 100 percent, which could significantly impact a secondary that's vulnerable in pass coverage,” he wrote.

“Head coach Matt LaFleur can still lead the Packers to another winning season with a top-12 scoring offense led by quarterback Jordan Love and running back Josh Jacobs, but the Packers will have to work harder to stay above .500 this year.”

USA Today: Imperfect 10

The Packers “should” be a Super Bowl-contending team, USA Today’s Nick Brinkerhoff wrote , but a “headscratcher or two” has kept them from taking that last step. With no first-round pick and a quiet free agency, the Packers once again will be good but probably not great.

The Packers will finish 10-7, which will be good for third place in the NFC North and perhaps not good enough for the playoffs.

“Green Bay is still a solid team across the board,” he wrote. “With a schedule that profiles as middle-of-the-road on paper, the Packers will stack some wins. It's enough to be a playoff team, but they might run into trouble against a difficult NFC North and that's why they'll fail to win the division once again.”

Packers On SI: Nine Wins

The Packers crashed and burned down the stretch last season and will face a difficult closing stretch to this season. In case you missed it, with questions at cornerback and on the offensive line, our Jacob Westendorf has the Packers going 9-8 .

Sports Illustrated: Woof

Gilberto Manzano has the Packers finishing in last place in the NFC North with an 8-9 record.

“Packers fans haven’t been happy with me this offseason for my low grades on their draft and offseason ,” he wrote. “It’s hard to see where this team has improved, and it doesn’t help that Micah Parsons is rehabbing a torn ACL sustained in December.”

The Parsons trade cost the Packers their first-round pick, which played a role in more talent going than coming. Matthew Golden is going to have to step up following the departures of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks and the team must navigate a tough difficult schedule .

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