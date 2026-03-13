The Most Underrated Move Made in Free Agency by Packers

What is the most underrated signing the Green Bay Packers have made in free agency?

First, it’s a short list of players to consider. They’ve signed only three unrestricted free agents: defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, cornerback Benjamin St-Juste and receiver Skyy Moore.

The Packers are 26th in free-agent spending, according to Spotrac . That number isn’t precise – it doesn’t include the signing of Moore and doesn’t reflect the pre-free-agent signing of Sean Rhyan – but it is indicative of how cautiously Green Bay has attacked this offseason.

The under-the-radar signing was a re-signing, running back Chris Brooks.

Packers Make Clear Choice With Chris Brooks

Green Bay’s top backups behind Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson and Brooks, entered the offseason as restricted free agents. The Packers chose Brooks over Wilson for one simple reason: Brooks’ ability as a blocker is harder to find than Wilson’s ability as a runner. Capable running backs are a dime-a-dozen. Capable blitz-pickup artists are worth their weight in gold.

Brooks is one of the best in the business. He’s a big man, which helps, but he also has the mindset.

“I'd probably have to go with attitude,” he said of the key to picking up a blitz. “It has to be an attitude and you have to want to do it and then fundamentals and technique.”

Brooks was at his best in last year’s win against the Giants. The Packers were in trouble, trailing 20-19 with about 6 minutes remaining when they faced third-and-10 from their 47. A dominating and determined blitz pickup by Brooks gave Love the eternity necessary to fire a downfield shot to Savion Williams, which he gained for 33 yards to set up the decisive touchdown.

“It was awesome,” Love said a few days later. “I think as a running back, being able to step up and take on a linebacker coming at you full speed is big time, but it’s something that practice throughout training camp when these guys are doing one-on-one pass pro, it’s something … he prides his game on is to be able to come into those situations.

This is why RB Chris Brooks will never be stuck for an NFL roster spot.



Incredible rep. pic.twitter.com/CsQjQ5x32Q — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) November 16, 2025

“Obviously, he wants to be able to run the ball and catch the ball, but when you do stuff like that, put it on tape, I think it gives everybody more confidence to keep giving you the rock and give you some more opportunities.”

Brooks rose to the occasion in 2024, as well, when he was on the field for the game-winning drive against Houston and stuffed three consecutive blitzes.

“I think it all comes down to the preparation and practice throughout the week,” Brooks said after the game . “We work the heck out of pass pro during practice, and I think it’s the attention to detail and the ability to just keep finding those little things to get better at in pass pro.”

Brooks hasn’t had a lot of opportunities with the ball. In three seasons – the Dolphins in 2023 and the Packers the last two seasons – he has a combined 106 rushes and receptions in 41 games. When he’s gotten the ball, he’s taken advantage. The same power he shows in pass protection shows up when he’s got the rock, with 3.15 yards after contact per carry in 2025 and 3.79 for his career.

While there’s probably untapped potential as a ball-carrier, the Packers kept him to keep Love on his feet and out of harm’s way.

Doing the Dirty Work

According to Sharp Football , the Vikings blitzed more than any other team with a blitz rate of 48.0 percent. The Bears were ninth. That’s four critical games right there.

“You just have so much faith when he’s in the game and when he’s in practice because you know you’re going to get everything he has,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said going into this past season.

Brooks is on Sirmans’ pass-protecting teach tape.

“I give them praise and say that the importance, ‘Hey, if you strain like this, look what it can create.’ So, you kind of reinforce it that way. But it’s an exciting deal whenever we’re able to do something like that.”

It’s a vital component for Green Bay.

Love is a completely different player when pressured vs. when he has a clean pocket. According to Pro Football Focus, 33 quarterbacks were pressured at least 100 times. When pressured, Love was 29th in completion percentage and 31st in passer rating. When given time, Love was first in completion percentage and rating.

“Chris is a guy that’s whatever it takes,” Love said after the Giants game. “He’s earned his way in here and done some great things for us, but that was a really big-time rep by him and, obviously, led to a big-time play down the field. That’s just the mindset he has – whatever it takes – that he’ll go out there and do it.”

On Thursday, Wilson signed with Seattle. The Packers no doubt will add another running back before training camp, whether it’s digging into what’s left in free agency or diving into the draft.

For now, though, with the decision to move on from Wilson and with MarShawn Lloyd’s perpetual injuries, Brooks is the No. 2 back on the roster behind Jacobs.

Said Jacobs last season : “Chris is a dawg. I don’t think that he gets enough appreciation and credit for who he is to this team, honestly, whether it’s special teams or whether it’s something in our room. Hopefully, his role keeps expanding a little bit.”