The Trade Deadline Is Here, And Packers’ Mission Is Clear After Statement Win

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers entered Sunday’s game at the New England Patriots at a bit of a crossroads in terms of their season and the direction they should take at the NFL trade deadline.

They were 5-3 but hadn’t really beaten anyone. During their early-season struggles, the wins came against the Jets, who are among the worst teams in the league, and the Buccaneers, who had an undrafted rookie quarterback making his first start.

They followed the win at Tampa Bay with a blowout victory over the rival Bears, who were without star quarterback Caleb Williams, and a win over the Cowboys, the chronic underachievers who haven’t beaten anyone of note this season.

Their three-game winning streak died at Detroit, where they were guilty of too many self-inflicted mistakes, but they rebounded to beat the Panthers, the worst first-place team in the history of mankind.

That set the stage for the game against the Patriots. The defending AFC champions had won four of their last five games and were undefeated at home. They are a very good team with a very good quarterback and a very good coach.

Because of the overwhelming power of the NFC North, the Packers’ season could have tipped in either direction. Nevermind the standings, though. They needed to beat a good team to prove that they are a good team and not just one of the mediocre teams lingering on the fringe of the playoff race.

Mission accomplished. The Packers destroyed the Patriots 45-27. It really wasn’t even that close. Jordan Love played like an MVP-level quarterback. The defense dominated. The special teams held their own.

So, the Packers left Foxborough with more than their sixth win of the season. They left having proven they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders.

Now, it’s general manager Brian Gutekunst’s turn.

The team he built has some obvious flaws. It also had just pummeled one of the top teams in the NFL. A year after going 0-5 down the stretch without Micah Parsons, they improved to 6-3 with Parsons only having just returned to practice.

NFC Playoff Race

When Gutekunst takes the 10,000-foot view of everything, he’ll see that his team has some warts. But then he’ll look at the other teams and also see warts. Here’s the lay of the land in the NFC.

1. San Francisco 49ers, 7-1. The 49ers are relying on the oldest roster in the league. Brock Purdy is playing at an MVP level and the defense is really good, but they’ve also fattened up on one of the softest schedules in the league.

2. Chicago Bears, 7-2. The Bears are really good, with back-to-back wins over last year’s Super Bowl teams before surviving a mistake-plagued game against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

3. New York Giants, 5-2-1. It’s hard to take any team led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy seriously. They’ve played by far the easiest of any team in the league.

4. Carolina Panthers, 3-5. It’s impossible to take the Panthers seriously. They’ve lost three consecutive games but are still in first place in the NFC South.

5. Detroit Lions, 6-2. The Lions have won four in a row, with narrow wins over the Packers and Vikings at home and an ugly win at Miami on Sunday. Their high-powered offense isn’t nearly as good away from Ford Field.

6. Minnesota Vikings, 6-2. The Vikings might have the best defense in the NFL; they also might have the worst offense. It will be interesting to see if they can find a season-saving quarterback at the trade deadline.

7. Green Bay Packers, 6-3. The Packers had to tread water until the return of Micah Parsons. With six wins, they’ve done much more than that. Whatever happens at the trade deadline, no team will acquire a player with as much game-wrecking potential as Parsons.

8. Seattle Seahawks, 5-4. The Seahawks aren’t quite in the same boat as the Vikings, but the defending Super Bowl champions’ one-man offense is on a four-game streak of scoring 20 or fewer points.

9. Los Angeles Rams, 5-4. The Rams were the obvious pick to win the Super Bowl after a huge offseason. After a slow start, they’ve won three in a row, but Matthew Stafford is 18th in passer rating.

So, why not Green Bay? The Packers are good enough to beat all of those teams. They’re also capable of losing to all those teams. That’s the way it is in the wide-open NFC, where every team should see an opportunity to do something big.

Time to Make a Move

Making a move at the trade deadline isn’t the Green Bay way. The Packers haven’t acquired a player at the deadline since 2010, an irrelevant trade for safety Anthony Smith.

There’s reason to believe this year could be different. General manager Brian Gutekunst pulled off the blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons, so he’s shown a willingness to do the big, bold moves needed to accomplish big things. The Packers, usually the youngest team in the NFL, have quickly advanced to middle age. With a five-alarm fire on the offensive line, he did the unthinkable by acquiring not one, not two but three veterans. Sure, the line is still a weakness, but signing 36- and 34-year-old guards is out of character for a draft-and-develop team.

Gutekunst has the draft capital to get something done. While they don’t have a first-round pick, there is the potential of having two third-round picks and three fourth-round picks.

The finances might be the biggest challenge. The Packers don’t have the salary-cap space to acquire a star player with a big salary.

Green Bay Packers Salary Cap Update: 11/08/2026



🚨Trade Deadline Edition!!🚨



Salary Cap:

💰Current: $6.03m

💵Effective: $4.31m



Roster: 83

🏈Active: 53/53

📋Practice: 16/17

🩹Injured: 12

🩼PUP: 2



Meaningful Restructures Available:

🔄Jordan Love: $3.44m

-end of list- pic.twitter.com/jQAsawPqXL — Ken - Packers Cap (@KenIngalls) November 8, 2026

That doesn’t mean a trade can’t be made. Or shouldn’t be made.

For years, Aaron Rodgers dragged the team into championship contention, only for the general manager – Ted Thompson or Gutekunst – to basically say, “You’re on your own, buddy.” This year, Love is playing at an elite level. What’s got to be encouraging for Gutekunst is how the team’s young veterans have taken the next step.

Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Evan Williams are young stars. The draft class, led by cornerback Brandon Cisse, has provided sudden impact and is getting better every week.

After the blowout win at New England, SI.com’s Albert Breer said the Packers are “ starting to have the look the Seahawks did a year ago.” That team’s young players became “among the very best at their positions.” The same thing is happening for the Packers.

The Seahawks have been active at past trade deadlines with defensive tackle Leonard Williams in 2023 and receiver/returner Rashid Shaheen in 2025. They were key players in their run to the Super Bowl championship last year.

The Seahawks struck again this year with guard Quenton Nelson. The 49ers responded with defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and the Bears made a blockbuster trade for defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons. The NFC arms race started early.

The Packers can’t be left in the dust.

The Packers proved they are a good team by routing the Patriots, but they’re probably not good enough to make a Super Bowl run without adding a difference-making player at the deadline.

The Packers haven’t gotten to the Super Bowl since 2010. They’ve been routinely good but never good enough due in part to their do-nothing approaches at the trade deadline.

It’s time for a new approach. This year’s team has an opportunity to do something big. Now, whether it’s addressing the trenches or giving the offense one more playmaker, it’s time for Gutekunst to give his team one final push to greatness.

Leading off this week's Packers Overreactions, it's the three words from Jordan Love that should have the rest of the league shaking in their boots. ⬇️https://t.co/rjFzWqiy06 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 9, 2026

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