This Damning NFL Draft Stat Speaks Volumes About State of Packers

The Pro Bowl isn’t the end-all and be-all of measuring sticks, but it’s better than a poke in the eye with a sharp stick.

Tony Holzman-Escareno, a senior researcher for NFL.com, posted an incredible stat – and damning stat – about the Green Bay Packers’ recent draft history under general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Which teams have drafted the most Pro Bowlers still on their roster?

The Philadelphia Eagles, who bullied the Packers in the playoffs a couple years ago on their way to a Super Bowl title, have the most with eight.

The Detroit Lions, who won NFC North championships in 2023 and 2024, have seven.

The Packers? Well, they have none.

Zip.

Zero.

Nada.

Most Pro Bowlers on current roster drafted by that team...



8 - Eagles

7 - Ravens, Lions

6 - Texans, Broncos, Chargers

5 - Chiefs, Cowboys, Bills, Falcons

4 - Rams, 49ers, Jaguars, Browns, Bucs

3 - Seahawks, Bengals, Colts, Commanders

2 - Titans, Steelers, Jets, Giants, Saints,… — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) April 17, 2026

In 2018, Gutekunst’s first draft pick as GM netted two-time Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander. In 2019, he selected two-time Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins, who was released this offseason, and one-time Pro Bowler Rashan Gary.

He hasn’t drafted one since. He’s 0-for-61 in the last six drafts.

Put another way, using Holzman-Escareno’s numbers, there are 114 Pro Bowlers drafted by a team still on that team. That’s an average of 3.56 per team. The Packers are the only team with zero. Only two teams have one, showing just how badly they’ve missed the boat.

Of course, some of that can be explained away.

Stars and Snubs

Quarterback Jordan Love had a strong third year as a starter last season but lost out to Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold and Dak Prescott for Pro Bowl honors. Jared Goff and Jalen Hurts were alternates. Love finished fifth in the NFL in passer rating, and second behind only Stafford in the NFC.

Tight end Tucker Kraft was having an outstanding season until he suffered a torn ACL. Among tight ends, he finished first in the NFL in yards per target and second in receiving yards per game. With six touchdowns in his first seven games, he was on pace for 14.6 touchdowns; the NFL lead at the position was 11.

Right tackle Zach Tom, who finished third in All-Pro voting among right tackles in 2024, played less than 58 percent of the snaps in 2025 because of a myriad of injuries.

That’s three snubs, if you want to call them that. Even if they had been selected to the Pro Bowl, the Packers would have fallen short of the league average, though. Moreover, just about every team can pick a player or two that should have been in the Pro Bowl.

So, facts are facts. While Gutekunst has done a good job of creating a roster filled with solid players that formed the nucleus of a team that has qualified for the playoffs three consecutive seasons, he has done a poor job of drafting field-tilting players.

It’s notable that the team’s only Pro Bowlers were outside additions, with the blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons, which cost the team two first-round picks, along with safety Xavier McKinney and running back Josh Jacobs in free agency.

Drafting good players but not great players generally means building a good team but not a great team. Overall, Gutekunst’s drafts have been more hits and misses. But those hits have been singles and doubles and not triples and home runs.

After a couple of dismal drafts – Love is the only player on the roster from the 2020 and 2021 drafts and only nine of the 18 picks were on any roster last season – Gutekunst has found his groove.

From the 2022 draft, Quay Walker, Sean Rhyan, Romeo Doubs and Zach Tom received significant second contracts, and Devonte Wyatt and Christian Watson will be next.

“Certainly, we would like Christian around,” Gutekunst told reporters at the owners meetings last month. “He did an amazing job with his rehab process and just a true pro. He’s a unique individual, as well, and did a lot of really good things for us the second half of the season. That’ll be something [a contract extension] that would be good for both of us if we could do that.”

The 2023 draft wasn’t quite as strong. Only Kraft is a lock to get a big second contract, though Lukas Van Ness and Jayden Reed could put themselves in position this season.

The 2024 draft will have four Week 1 starters with Jordan Morgan, Edgerrin Cooper, Javon Bullard and Evan Williams. While Cooper, Bullard and Williams are strong starters, Morgan will finally be getting his chance at left tackle.

“Excited for his opportunity,” Gutekunst said. “Quite frankly, his first couple years in the league, we’ve had to move him around and do what’s best for the team – probably not what was best for him but it was what was best for the football team – and I appreciate him in that regard.

“I thought last year in camp, he did a really, really nice job. Obviously, as we got to the season with some injuries and stuff, we had to move some guys around. I’m excited for him to maybe stay in one place, we’ll see if that transpires but I’m excited for that for him.”

It’s far too soon to render any sort of judgment on last year’s draft, though at least the first two picks, Matthew Golden and Anthony Belton, seem poised to be starters.

Looking Ahead to 2026 Draft, Season

The Packers are the only team in the NFL without a Pro Bowler that it drafted. For some context, here’s a look at the teams on the 2026 schedule.

Division: Detroit (seven), Minnesota (two), Chicago (one).

Home: Houston (six), Atlanta (five), Dallas (five), Buffalo (five), Carolina (two), Miami (one).

Road: Tampa Bay (four), Los Angeles Rams (four), New Orleans (two), New England (two), New York Jets (two),

Interestingly, 10 teams drafted at least five Pro Bowlers that are still on their rosters. The Packers will play six games against those teams. A total of 15 teams drafted at least four Pro Bowlers that are still on their rosters. The Packers will play eight games against those teams.

Without a first-round pick, drafting a player this year to break that streak won’t be easy, as you might expect. There were 160 first-round picks over the last five drafts. From that group, 38 have been selected to at least one Pro Bowl, or 23.8 percent.

The second through seventh rounds have produced 34 Pro Bowlers. A total of 1,064 players were selected, meaning a Pro Bowl rate of merely 3.2 percent.

The nine teams ahead of the Packers in the latest Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook have a combined 43 Pro Bowlers on their rosters that they drafted. That’s an average of 4.78.

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