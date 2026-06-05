100 Days Until Kickoff; 100 Facts, Predictions About 2026 Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Exactly 100 days from today, on Sunday, Sept. 13, the Green Bay Packers will start their 108th season with a rivalry matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

From 1 to 100, here are 100 facts (and a few bold predictions) to get you ready for kickoff.

1: The Packers traded for Micah Parsons last season. He’s been pretty good.

Most seasons with 10+ sacks and 20+ QB hits since 2021 (last 5 seasons)...



1. Myles Garrett - 5

1. Micah Parsons - 5

3. Danielle Hunter - 4

4. Maxx Crosby - 3

4. T.J. Watt - 3

4. Nick Bosa - 3

4. Trey Hendrickson - 3 — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) June 3, 2026

Most QB pressures over the last 2 seasons, per @NextGenStats…



1. Myles Garrett - 161

2. Micah Parsons - 158

2. Danielle Hunter - 158

4. Josh Hines-Allen - 147

5. Jared Verse - 143

5. Will Anderson Jr. - 143

7. Nik Bonitto - 134

8. Zach Allen - 126#RamsHouse | #DawgPound — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) June 1, 2026

The superstar in the No. 1 jersey won’t be on the field for Week 1 but he is looking forward to running onto the field for the first time. It’s something he’s talked about with teammates.

“That’s what good friends are for,” he said on Wednesday . “They get you out of that funk. Barryn (Sorrell) and Collin (Oliver) and even just being here with D-Wy (Devonte Wyatt), we’ve talked about all of us being back together on the field again.

“That’s like the beauty part, finally getting through those dark-tunnel stages and being back on the field and they’re all talking about throwing up the ‘1’ and how we all going to do it together and that emotional moment. So, that’s like the magic. That’s what I look at when I’m working out, like how can I get back with my friends and my brothers and just all that. So, there is that beautiful side of that.”

2: Brandon Cisse was drafted in Round 2, is wearing jersey No. 2 and had two interceptions in college. Like Keisean Nixon, he went to college at South Carolina.

“I knew him a lot,” Nixon said. “I used to talk to him while he was in college. Gave him little tips here and there. Played way better in college than I did (so) not too many tips I had to give him in college, but he soaks it up like a sponge. He loves football. Some guys when they young, you don't really know how they respond to the NFL. Some guys don't really love football – they love what come with it – but he actually loves football, so I enjoy helping him out.”

3: Since Matt LaFleur took over as coach in 2019, the Packers are tied for third with 76 regular-season wins.

4: When working from the slot, Christian Watson’s passer rating when targeted of 150.8 ranked first out of the 68 receivers who were targeted at least 19 times from the slot (Watson’s number). Incredibly, even though he played in only 10 games and slot is not his natural position, only three receivers (Amon-Ra St. Brown, Drake London and Chris Olave) had more slot touchdowns than Watson’s four.

5: Jordan Love finished fifth in the NFL with a 101.2 passer rating last season. He was seventh in touchdown percentage, fifth in interception percentage and seventh in yards per attempt. Matthew Stafford and Love were the only quarterbacks in the top eight in each of those figures.

6: New backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who is wearing No. 6, was Aaron Rodgers’ backup with the Jets.

“It was awesome,” Taylor said on Wednesday. “Aaron is a great person. Obviously, a wonderful football mind and a great talent. I only spent a year with him but had a lot of fun that year. We didn’t get what we wanted to accomplish that year done but, at the same time, we were able to build a friendship for a lifetime. That goes a long way. I have a lot of respect for him. I had a lot of respect for him going into that opportunity, but I got a lot from it, too.”

7: Javon Bullard switched from No. 20 to No. 7 , which had been worn previously by Quay Walker.

“I always wanted a single digit, man,” he said. “When I found out my boy Quay was leaving, that kind of hurt my heart. But I called him and asked him, was he really leaving? And he said, yes. I was like, yeah, let me get that off him.”

8: Since signing with the Packers in 2024, Josh Jacobs (No. 8) is eighth in the NFL with 2,258 rushing yards and tied for fourth with 28 rushing touchdowns.

9: Christian Watson (No. 9) rewarded his quarterbacks with a 122.6 passer rating when targeted. Of 76 receivers who were targeted at least 50 times, that ranked fourth. No wonder the Packers signed him to a contract extension .

10: Jordan Love (No. 10, in case you were unaware) is entering Year 4 as the starter. Of 37 quarterbacks with at least 500 passing attempts during that span, Love is 11th in passer rating, eighth in passing yards and sixth in touchdown passes.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes the ball during practice at OTAs. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

11: Jayden Reed (No. 11) is No. 1 in the NFL in passer rating when targeted during his three seasons. He’s caught 15 touchdown passes and only one targeted throw was intercepted, equating to a rating of 126.8. No wonder the Packers signed him to a contract extension.

12: The Packers ranked 12th in total defense with 311.8 yards allowed per game. They were 11th with 21.2 points allowed per game.

13: The Packers have won an NFL-high 13 league championships.

14: Their failure to win a 14th championship stretches to 2010, a streak of 15 seasons and counting.

15: The Packers ranked 15th in total offense with 332.6 yards gained per game, though that mediocre number is skewed by the team’s unofficial Week 18 bye.

16: Tyrod Taylor is entering his 16th season. Javon Hargrave (11th) is the only other player on the roster 10-plus seasons. The Packers have the fourth-youngest roster in the league, according to Spotrac.

17: Christian Watson has averaged 17.0 yards per catch in his career. Of the 176 receivers who were targeted at least 50 times during that four-year span, only the Colts’ Alec Pierce (18.7) has a higher average.

18: Kyle McCord (No. 18), who is in the mix to be the No. 3 quarterback, led the nation with 4,326 passing yards as a senior at Syracuse.

19: Daniel Whelan (No. 19) became the first punter in Packers history to lead the NFL in punting with his 51.7-yard average. He was fourth in the league with a franchise-record 43.9-yard net average.

20: Christian Watson is fourth in the draft class with 20 touchdown catches, just behind Drake London (22), George Pickens (21) and former teammate Romeo Doubs (21).

Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson scores a touchdown during the playoff game at the Bears. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

21: The Packers signed cornerback Benjamin St-Juste and gave him jersey No. 21. Last season, 100 cornerbacks played at least 235 coverage snaps. St-Juste ranked 10th with a completion rate allowed of 50.0 percent.

22: Tucker Kraft finished 22nd among all tight ends and receivers with 347 yards after the catch. Kraft played in only eight games and ranked 111th with 32 receptions.

23: Skyy Moore (No. 23), who was signed in free agency, finished sixth with a 27.5-yard average on kickoff returns and ninth with an 11.6-yard on punt returns last year with the 49ers. Only two other returners finished in the top 10 in both phases.

Said 49ers star Christian McCaffrey: “Every time the ball is in his hands, he’s playing with no hesitation, he’s fast, and he’s physical, and he runs really hard. …He’s been doing a hell of a job putting us in a great position. Any time he gets the ball, I just love the way he hits it. He’s built for this team.”

24: Why did the Packers sign Benjamin St-Juste and draft Brandon Cisse and Domani Jackson? Carrington Valentine (No. 24) finished 84th out of 100 corners who played 235 coverage snaps with a passer rating allowed of 109.4. He will be a free agent after the season.

25: Keisean Nixon also will be a free agent at the end of the season. He finished 76th with a passer rating allowed of 105.2. He was penalized 12 times, tied for the most among corners.

26: The Packers finished 26 with 14 takeaways. That’s got to change.

“You got to seek the ball, man,” Javon Bullard said. “It’s so important, they named the game after it,” he said. “So, you really got to seek the football. Your mind got to be on the football at all times. You got to dream about it. You got to sleep with it. You got to smell it. It’s all types of stuff. Like the ball got to be on your mind all the time.”

27: The Packers were 8-0-1 last season when scoring at least 27 points; they lost their playoff game at Chicago 31-27.

28: The Packers tied for 28th in fourth-quarter scoring defense with 133 points allowed. They were first with 26 points allowed in the first quarter.

29: Xavier McKinney (No. 29) went from eight interceptions to two but had 102 tackles and 10 passes defensed to earn second-team All-Pro. He’s one of only seven players with 10-plus passes defensed in four of the past five seasons.

30: If Josh Jacobs is kept off the field due to his legal issues, the No. 1 back could be Chris Brooks (No. 30). In three seasons, he’s rushed for 395 yards.

“Chris is one of those guys, whether it’s offensively or wherever we need him on special teams, he fills a lot of roles for us,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “What I love about Chris is his mentality. He’s not afraid to work. He comes in every day with a great attitude, and he always is giving his best effort.”

31: In seven games before suffering a torn pectoral at Pittsburgh, Nick Niemann (No. 31) recorded 11 tackles on special teams. That put him on pace to finish with 27, which would have been the most by a Packers player in 40 years.

32: MarShawn Lloyd carried six times for 15 yards and caught one pass for 3 yards in the only game of his two-year career.

“Feeling good. Really good. Really good. Really, really good,” Lloyd said at OTAs. “Running well. Doing everything that I need to do. Listening to everything they’re saying. I have a routine that I have to stay on and stick to. … That’s the biggest thing, just staying on my routine, knowing what I need as a player myself and what my body takes, being an explosive player and being able to move, I just have to treat my body the way I need it to be treated.”

33: Evan Williams (No. 33) led the team with three interceptions. He was one of two players in the NFL to record at least 85 tackles, four tackles for losses, three interceptions and a fumble recovery, and he was the first Packers defender to hit those marks since LB A.J. Hawk in 2010.

Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33) runs through a drill during OTAs. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

34: No corresponding number, so a bold prediction: If Micah Parsons misses the first four games, which might be the minimum, the Packers could easily start 1-3. That would put them in grave danger of starting 1-6, with Game 5 against Chicago, Game 6 against Dallas and Game 7 at Detroit. No, the Packers won’t start 1-6 but they’d be fortunate to be 3-4.

35: Lucas Havrisik is the “other kicker” on the roster. He booted a franchise-record 61-yard field goal before halftime at Arizona, sparking a come-from-behind win that might have been the difference between the Packers making and missing the playoffs.

36: Josh Jacobs finished second on the team with 36 receptions last season, the lowest figure for a team’s No. 2 pass-catcher.

37: The Packers’ 37 playoff wins trail only New England and San Francisco (40 apiece).

38: The Packers have qualified for the playoffs 38 times, the most for any team in NFL history.

39: Sorry, this one just misses the number-based theme. The Packers tied for third with 38 passing plays of at least 25 yards. Only the Rams (41) and Cowboys (40) had more.

40: Tucker Kraft was targeted 40 times last season, which ranked 38th among tight ends. He was 36th with 32 receptions, 22nd with 489 yards, eighth with 347 yards after the catch and tied for eighth with six touchdowns.

41: The Packers had won 41 consecutive games when they scored 40-plus points before tying 40-40 at Dallas last year. The Packers will host the Cowboys in Week 6.

42: The Packers haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Davante Adams in 2021. Last year, leading receiver Romeo Doubs ranked 42nd with 724 yards.

43: No homefield advantage at Lambeau Field? Well, not so fast. In regular-season home games, Matt LaFleur is 43-15. The .741 winning percentage ranks second.

44: Zaire Franklin (No. 44) was acquired in a trade to replace Quay Walker. He had a colossal 2024 season, when he was second-team All-Pro with a league-leading 173 tackles along with five forced fumbles and two interceptions for a total of seven turnover plays. After a pick-six in the 2023 opener, Walker didn’t have a single forced fumble or interception.

Franklin had only 125 tackles, one forced fumble and zero interceptions last year, though.

“Still got a lot left in the tank,” Franklin said. “Like last year, my career lows are some guys’ career highs. So, I don’t understand what that really means but, at the same time, this is a year-by-year league, it’s a week-by-week league. I got to go out there and earn it every single year, and every single week, so I’m looking forward to going out there and earning it.”

45: Collin Oliver (No. 45) played in only one game last season due to a hamstring injury sustained at the Scouting Combine. The injury required surgery, and he aggravated it a few times during his comeback. He has not practiced during OTAs. With the uncertain pass rush, the Packers need him.

46: Marlon Jones (No. 46) will be the feel-good story of training camp.

Marlon Jones Jr. wasn’t supposed to have signed with the Packers. His oncologist said as much after he was diagnosed with stage-3 lymphoma.



“I don’t believe in coincidence,” his mom said. “And somehow, some way, this team had one (roster) spot left.”https://t.co/aWjVfBw6u0 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) May 22, 2026

47: Emanuel Wilson ranked 47th in the NFL with just one carry of 15-plus yards out of his 125 attempts. Wilson signed with Seattle in free agency.

48: Undrafted rookie tight end R.J. Maryland wears No. 48. His father, Russell Maryland, wore No. 67 when he concluded his NFL career with the Packers in 2000. He was the first overall pick of the 1991 draft and won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys.

49: The Packers finished second in the NFL last season with a third-down conversion rate of 49 percent. Well, it was 48.8 percent. Close enough.

50: How important is right tackle Zach Tom (No. 50)? When he played at least 30 snaps last season, the Packers were 8-2. When he did not (including playoffs), they went 1-6-1. While it’s true the Packers lost the final five games following Micah Parsons’ knee injury, Tom’s season ended at Denver, as well.

Green Bay Packers right tackle Zach Tom (50) blocks Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. | Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

51: The Packers used their fourth-round pick on Dani Dennis-Sutton, who had 17 sacks during his final two seasons at Penn State. The Packers gave him No. 51.

“Obviously, we didn’t have a crazy relationship, because I was gone before he got there (to Penn State),” Micah Parsons said. “Just seeing him just this week, I think we’ve got a really, really good football player. I knew he was good at Penn State. But I think specifically in this 3-4 system, he’s going to have a lot of success, just with his length, his speed, his violence that he plays with. He’s going to be a really good football player for us.”

52: The Packers gave Rashan Gary’s No. 52 to center/guard Jager Burton, who got first-team reps at OTAs this week.

“Jager is one of the most athletic interior offensive linemen in the entire draft class,” Shrine Bowl executive director Eric Galko told Packers On SI. “I was expecting him to go over two rounds earlier. So, I think for Green Bay, just a tremendous value who fits what they want. He’s played over 500 snaps at both guards and center. So, plug-and-play guy, athletic, long enough to play there in the NFL. Super-smart, super-impressive.”

Also, the shareholders meeting will be held on Monday, July 27. That’s 52 days from now.

53: No corresponding number, so a bold prediction: With the addition of new coordinator Cam Achord and returner Skyy Moore, Green Bay’s special teams will no longer be terrible. In fact, those units might be pretty good.

54: The Packers’ opponents for 2026 won 54 percent of their games in 2025 (rounded from 53.8 percent). By that measuring stick, they’ll play the third-toughest schedule .

55: The Packers used their third-round pick on defensive tackle Chris McClellan. No. 55 got some first-team reps at OTAs this week.

“Being able to play from the zero (nose tackle) all the way out to the 4i, the kid can play in a three-down, or a four-down front,” one of his college position coaches told Packers On SI . “And that versatility allows coordinators to be creative with how they’re going to use him.”

56: Edgerrin Cooper (No. 56) led all rookies and all off-the-ball linebackers in tackles for losses in 2024. He wasn’t as splashy in 2025, but he was still effective. According to TruMedia, Cooper ranked seventh in the NFL in fewest yards gained (4.67) per tackle among players with at least 100 tackles.

57: Who’s going to rush the passer when Micah Parsons is out? In the first six games following the 2024 trade of Preston Smith, Brenton Cox (No. 57) had four sacks.

58: On offense, the Packers finished a mediocre 14th in red-zone efficiency in 2025 (rounded up from 57.6 percent). Since an NFL-best and all-time great 80.0 percent touchdown rate in 2020, the Packers have failed to hit 60 percent in any season.

59: On defense, the Packers finished a disappointing 21st in the red zone with a touchdown rate of 59.6 percent (close enough for 59 to stick with the theme).

60: Jordan Love threw his 60th career touchdown pass in Week 2 of last season. Love joined Aaron Rodgers, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Carson Wentz as the only quarterbacks with 60-plus touchdown passes and less than 25 interceptions in his first 35 starts.

61: How much trouble could the pass rush be in without Micah Parsons to start the season? In three seasons, Lukas Van Ness has 61 pressures. That would have ranked 15th among edge players last season.

62: Tyrod Taylor, the new backup quarterback, has completed 62 percent of his passes (rounded up from 61.8) for his career. Last year’s backup, Malik Willis, completed 85.7 percent.

63: Family Night is in 63 days.

It's Friday, Friday

Gotta get down on Friday



Packers Family Night, presented by @uwhealth, will take place on Friday, Aug. 7! — Green Bay Packers (@packers) June 4, 2026

64: The Packers have had only one player with more than 60 catches in a season since Davante Adams caught 123 passes in 2021. That’s Jayden Reed, who had 64 receptions as a rookie in 2023.

65: Micah Parsons has 65 sacks since entering the NFL in 2021. That ranks fifth among players in their first five seasons behind Reggie White (81), J.J. Watt (74.5), T.J. Watt (72) and Derrick Thomas (66). He is the only player in NFL history to start his career with five consecutive 12-sack seasons.

66: The Packers have won 66.1 percent of their games against conference foes during the Matt LaFleur era, which ranks first in the NFC and third in the NFL.

67: All-time, the Packers have won 67 percent of their games (rounded up from 66.7) at Lambeau Field, including playoffs, since the stadium opened in 1957.

68: Tucker Kraft caught 32 passes in eight games. Project that over 17 games, he would have finished with 68 receptions for 1,039 yards and 13 touchdowns. The 13 touchdowns would have tied for third in NFL history among tight ends.

69: The Packers will be playing their 69th season inside of historic Lambeau Field. It’s the oldest stadium in the NFL and trails only Boston’s Fenway Park (1912) and Chicago’s Wrigley Field (1914) among American professional sports stadiums.

70: Over the last four seasons, the Packers have only one offensive touchdown of 70-plus yards – Jordan Love’s 70-yard touchdown pass to Jayden Reed against the Eagles in Brazil. The Packers are one of nine teams with one (seven teams) or zero (two teams). The Packers also have given up only one (an 84-yard touchdown catch by Jalen Waddle against Miami on Christmas 2022).

71: No corresponding number, so a bold prediction: With a slimmed-down receiver corps, the Packers won’t just have their first 1,000-yard receiver since Davante Adams in 2021, they’ll have two with Tucker Kraft and Christian Watson.

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft (85) scores a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

72: No corresponding number, so a bold prediction: MarShawn Lloyd will lead the Packers in rushing.

73: It’s not 73 but 173. That’s how many tackles Zaire Franklin had in 2024. That led the league and ranks 30th since tackle numbers became official 40 years ago.

74: Josh Jacobs has 74 career rushing touchdowns, which ranks third among active players. All of Green Bay’s other running backs have combined for one (Chris Brooks in 2024).

75: Sean Rhyan (No. 75) signed a three-year contract worth $33 million just before the start of free agency. He has seven career starts at center but ranks seventh at the position in annual pay.

“Man, if you told me that I would be here with a second contract about a year ago, or even, you know, eight months, I would have said, yeah, you must have some crystal ball that I don't know about,” he said this week.

76: Career wins by Matt LaFleur, which trails only George Seifert (86) for most wins in NFL history by a coach through seven seasons.

77: The new starting left tackle, No. 77 Jordan Morgan, was a first-round pick in 2024. All 51 career snaps at the position came in Week 18 of last season.

“It feels good. It feels really good,” he said this week. “I finally get the spot that I like, that they know I’m good at and that they drafted me at. They drafted me as a tackle, so I get to line up outside out there. And so I’m doing really good right now.”

78: The Packers will play at the Jets in Week 2. Jets receiver Garrett Wilson leads the 2022 draft class with 78.75 receiving yards per game.

79: Micah Parsons had 79 pressures last season, which ranked seventh in the NFL despite missing the final three-plus games, according to PFF. Of players on the current roster, the next four Packers combined had 82, led by Karl Brooks with 25.

80: In last year’s playoff loss, Matthew Golden joined Davante Adams as the only Packers rookies with 80-plus receiving yards and one touchdown in a playoff game.

Golden had zero touchdowns in the regular season last year; 20 rookie receivers had at least one. However, he was the only rookie receiver with a touchdown in the playoffs.

He will have a much larger role in the team’s remodeled receiver corps.

“I definitely did” finish strong, he said on Tuesday . “It happened how it was supposed to where I ended up scoring. We didn’t get the win. That’s obviously something we wanted, but to build off last year, that was everything I was looking forward to. I’m looking forward to this year, and I got the mindset to attack everything as it comes.”

81: The Packers scored a touchdown on 81 percent of their goal-to-go possessions last season (rounded up from 80.8 percent). That ranked eighth in the league.

82: At Florida, Trey Smack made 82.8 percent of his field-goal attempts. Last year, 30 NFL kickers attempted at least 20 field goals. The league median was 85.7 percent and Smack’s mark would have ranked 22nd. He’ll have to get better, which typically happens in the NFL.

83: Jordan Love has thrown 83 career touchdown passes, which ranks sixth in Packers history. Tobin Rote is fifth with 89. He’ll need a couple years to catch Lynn Dickey, who is fourth with 133. Love and Rote are tied for fifth with 11,535 passing yards.

84: No corresponding number, so a bold prediction: Christian Watson will stay healthy and his big contract extension will look like a bargain by the end of the season when he tops 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

85: Among all tight ends with at least 12 catches, Tucker Kraft (No. 85) was first in YAC per catch by a wide margin – 10.8 for him and 7.5 for Julian Hill. He was No. 1 with a 157.2 passer rating when targeted; the max passer rating is 158.3.

86: The Packers (and the other 31 teams) must cut their rosters to the 53-player limit by 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30. That’s 86 days.

87: The Packers will host the Falcons in their home opener in Week 3. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson averaged 87 rushing yards per game last season (rounded up from 86.9). His 2,298 yards from scrimmage was the 12th-best in NFL history.

88: In 2024, the Packers led the NFL with 288 yards on interception returns. In 2025, they were last with 0.

Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney (29) picks off a pass thrown by Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

89: Receiver Brenden Rice is wearing No. 89, not his legendary father Jerry’s No. 80. Yes, his dad has admitted to the infamous non-fumble in the 1998 playoffs, Brenden said with a laugh this week.

90: Lukas Van Ness, who will be Green Bay’s No. 1 edge rusher without Micah Parsons, has 8.5 sacks in three seasons. Said Parsons this week: “I think Luke is someone that people sleep on the most, and I don’t know why. I think by the end of this season, if Luke stays healthy, I think he’ll probably be the favorite. That’s how much confidence I have in him.”

The favorite? Over Parsons?

“I’m already a favorite,” he said to laughter. “But I definitely think I’m going to my hands full with Luke on who’s going to be the best. I believe in him. I think sometimes he looks into y’all and that gets to him, but I think he can be as great as he wants to be.”

91: The Packers finished 18th with an opponent passer rating of 91.0 last year. In Week 1, they’ll play Justin Jefferson and the Vikings. Jefferson ranks second in NFL history with almost 91 receiving yards per game.

The Packers will play at the Lions in Week 7. The past four seasons, Jared Goff has thrown a league-best 91 more touchdown passes than interceptions.

92: The greatest No. 92 in NFL history is Reggie White. White holds the record with 24 games of two-plus sacks in his first five seasons. Micah Parsons is fourth with 18.

93: Since the ’93 season, the Packers have qualified for the playoffs a league-high 25 times.

94: To go with this number, here’s a bold prediction: The Packers in 1994 finished outside of first place in the NFC North for the 12th consecutive year, a streak that ended in 1995. The Packers’ current streak of four consecutive non-first-place finishes is their longest since then, and it will extend to five this year as the Lions recapture the North.

95: The Packers will play at the Buccaneers in Week 4. Baker Mayfield has thrown 95 touchdown passes in his three seasons with Tampa Bay, which trails only the 101 by Detroit’s Jared Goff.

96: The Packers will host the soon-to-be Hammond Bears in Week 5. Green Bay had dominated the rivalry for most of the last three-plus decades and leads the series 108-96-6. The 96 losses are the most for Green Bay against any team.

97: No corresponding number, so a bold prediction: With uncertainty at running back and the pass rush given the uncertainty over Micah Parsons’ return, the Packers will miss the playoffs with a 9-8 record. That will be tied with Minnesota for third place/last place.

98: The Packers haven’t had 10-plus losses in a season since 2008. From 2009 through 2025, Green Bay’s 98 losses are the second-fewest; only New England (95) has more.

99: Barryn Sorrell (No. 99) is in line to be a starter while Micah Parsons is out. In last year’s finale at Minnesota, Sorrell became the first Packers rookie dating to 2000 to record eight-plus tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery in a game.

100: It’s 100 days until Week 1, when the Packers will kick off the season at U.S. Bank Stadium against the rival Minnesota Vikings. When the teams closed last season in Minneapolis, the quarterback matchup was Clayton Tune vs. J.J. McCarthy. In this game, it probably will be Jordan Love vs. Kyler Murray.

For one final bold prediction, Love will have the best season of his career, and his slimmed-down group of playmakers will flourish, but the lack of a pass rush during Micah Parsons’ absence and the lack of depth at the playmaking positions on offense will be too much to overcome. Therefore, the Packers not only will not be playing in the Super Bowl in 254 days but they won’t even reach the playoffs.

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