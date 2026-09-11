Three Days Until Week 1: Three Pivotal Matchups Packers Must Win at Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers hit the road and beat the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 of the 2020 season. They parlayed that win into the best record in the NFC and the No. 1 seed. In 2022, the Vikings beat the Packers in Week 1 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota won the NFC North and Green Bay missed the playoffs.

Sunday’s season-opening game at U.S. Bank Stadium could be just as important given the top-to-bottom power of the NFC North.

For the Packers to win, they must win these three matchups.

Offense: Line of Scrimmage

Green Bay’s Jordan Love has become one of the top quarterbacks in the league at the line of scrimmage. Minnesota’s Brian Flores is one of the best and most aggressive defensive coordinators in the league.

The numbers are absurd. According to Sumer Reports, the Vikings blitzed on 47.7 percent of opponent passing plays last season. The Falcons were a distant second at 34.5 percent. Minnesota sent five-plus rushers on 251 passing plays. Combined, the Packers under Jeff Hafley (and now Jonathan Gannon) and the Cardinals (under Gannon) blitzed 287 times.

Most games are won and lost at the line of scrimmage because of the 300-pound monsters charged with creating holes for the running game or sacking the quarterback. This game will be won or lost at the line of scrimmage, too, but the mental side and communication will be of utmost importance for Green Bay.

“No. 1,” center Sean Rhyan said of the importance of communication. “That’s literally the No. 1 thing, because as long as we’re all on the same page, we can get going. But if we’re not on the same page, then bad news.”

Rhyan’s first start at center last year came at home against the Vikings. Love dropped back to pass 24 times; Flores blitzed him on 20. Now, Rhyan will be making his ninth start at the position (including playoffs).

“It’s exciting just because, I don’t know, it’s kind of like full circle in a way,” Rhyan said. “But then again, it’s also just Game 1 and it’s a North opponent. When I first started against them, head was spinning just because they are so extravagant. But now coming into it, facing them really the third time – second time on the field – I feel that it’s still a lot but it slowed down just a little bit.”

Love said the number of looks presented by Flores will be the biggest challenge.

“You’ll get looks where everybody’s at the line of scrimmage – they’re blitzing, they’re bluffing, guys dropping out,” he said. “It’s … a lot of different pressure packages.”

For Love and Rhyan, it’s not about being 100 percent right on who’s coming and from where. It’s about being in the best position to take care of whatever Flores is throwing at Love.

Rhyan couldn’t talk in specifics – it’s part of the Packers’ special sauce – but did say: “A big part of their defensive scheme is just trying to get you confused. So, we got some things in place to kind of pick up what they’re trying to confuse us with.”

Defense: On the Edge

Green Bay Packers defensive end Barryn Sorrell helps tackle Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In case you missed it, the Packers will start the season without Micah Parsons. As one of the best players in the NFL, regardless of position, he will be sorely missed.

Nobody is expecting Lukas Van Ness, Barryn Sorrell, Brenton Cox and Dani Dennis-Sutton to replicate the two sacks and four pressures provided by Parsons in last year’s win over the Vikings at Lambeau Field. In fact, Green Bay’s four-man edge crew might not record any sacks against elusive quarterback Kyler Murray and premier tackle tandem Christian Darrisaw and Brian O’Neill.

The key for them will be to keep the Vikings’ offense contained. Murray is one of the most elusive quarterbacks in the NFL. Among all players with 500 rushing attempts, Murray ranks fourth in NFL history with 6.0 yards per carry. When Van Ness and Co. rush the passer, they must rush with caution so they don’t give Murray a running lane to get in the secondary.

“Obviously, we know in his history what Kyler can do with his legs,” Gannon said. “It’s part of the challenge for us Week 1. Each opponent is going to provide different challenges. That sticks out to everybody on defense when you watch the tape, and that’s definitely a challenge this week.

“We got to see how the game goes but that’s obviously a point of emphasis because I know firsthand what this guy can do with his legs, and he can trainwreck the game really fast if you’re not coordinated the right way.”

The same goes for playing run defense. Set a firm edge and turn Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason back inside, where Green Bay’s defensive tackles should have the advantage.

Situation: Third Down

In the NFL, third down is called the money down. This will be a clash of the titans, at least based on last season.

On offense, Green Bay ranked second in the NFL with a conversion rate of 48.8 percent. They were below 40 percent in three games; two were losses – one the Week 18 game at Minnesota – and the other was the win over Gannon’s Cardinals.

On defense, Minnesota finished fourth in the NFL with a conversion rate allowed of 34.5 percent. The Vikings were 7-0 when they held their opponent to less than 30 percent and 9-1 when 38.5 percent or less. Incredibly, they gave up a 50-plus percent conversion rate in only two games; one of them was Green Bay’s 23-6 win at Lambeau.

Last season, Love was one of 34 quarterbacks to throw at least 60 passes on third down. He ranked seventh with a passer rating of 99.0, first with 9.2 yards per attempt and fifth with 1,084 passing yards.

“Obviously, third down, that’s the big one,” Love said. “That’s the test, always, is can you convert third downs and stay on the field. For us, it’s stick to our game plan and try to be as explosive as possible.”

One big change and one big question mark on the injury report for the Packers. ⬇️https://t.co/BI8hWN5uV1 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 10, 2026

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