Packers-Vikings Matchups: Who Has Advantage for Week 1 Showdown?

The NFL season is here. The Green Bay Packers are looking to shake off a disappointing finish to the 2025 season by beating up on a division rival for their first game of the 2026 season.

That will be the Minnesota Vikings, who are looking to return to the postseason after missing the dance a season ago. The NFC North rivals will kick off the season at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Packers and Vikings have been a relatively even matchup since Kevin O’Connell was hired in Minnesota. Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 3-5 against O’Connell, which includes a Vikings sweep in 2024 and Minnesota’s victory in an irrelevant season finale last year.

There are plenty of challenges that are waiting for the Packers. The Vikings have a lot of new personnel, especially at quarterback, and the Packers will be missing premier edge rusher Micah Parsons and standout running back Josh Jacobs.

Week 1 in general can lend itself to the unknown, which makes Sunday’s matchup even juicier.

Here’s our look at the matchups, and where the Packers hold the edge.

Vikings Pass Offense vs Packers Pass Defense

Minnesota’s offense got a makeover this offseason when Kyler Murray was signed after being released by the Cardinals. Murray was in a competition during the early portion of training camp with last year’s starting quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, but won the battle, as expected.

Murray is a dual-threat quarterback that the Packers will have to prepare for as a passer and as a runner. In two starts against Green Bay, Murray has never topped 300 passing yards in a game. He’s thrown one touchdown pass, two interceptions and been sacked twice.

“Obviously, dynamic playmaker at every level of ball that he’s played,” linebacker Zaire Franklin said. “Can make the big throw down the field on the sidelines and also extremely explosive with his legs, too. Obviously, he’s the starting quarterback there for a reason. Got to do a good job of preparing and limiting what he does best and giving us a chance to win the game.”

Murray’s first start against Green Bay, a primetime matchup at Arizona on Oct. 28, 2021, was memorable. Green Bay’s offense was ravaged by absences related to COVID-19. The Packers were on the ropes in the final moments as Murray got the Cardinals to the doorstep of the goal line.

Murray dialed up a play to receiver A.J. Green for the potential winning touchdown, but the ball was intercepted by Rasul Douglas to give the Packers an improbable win.

This weekend, Murray won’t be throwing to Green and DeAndre Hopkins, like he was in 2021. Instead, he’ll be throwing to one of the best receivers in football, Justin Jefferson.

Jefferson is coming off his least productive season since 2023, when he only played in 10 games. With the trio of terror that was McCarthy, Max Brosmer and Carson Wentz throwing him the ball, Jefferson still found his way over the 1,000-yard mark for the sixth time in his career but scored only two touchdowns.

He’s had some big moments against Green Bay in his career, including a big opening day in 2022, when he racked up 184 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions. By contrast, Aaron Rodgers had 195 passing yards that day.

Jefferson is a problem that needs to be dealt with, but he’s not alone. Jordan Addison has had some nice moments against Green Bay, as well, and Jauan Jennings, who caught 15 touchdown passes the last two years with the 49ers, was signed in free agency. T.J. Hockenson, who caught 95 passes in 2023, is capable of making contested catches.

Green Bay’s pass defense is in transition but has some things to feel good about. Its safety trio is arguably the best in the NFL. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper looks like he’s in line to have a big season next to his new running-mate, Zaire Franklin.

On the defensive line, the interior should be able to cause some problems, but there are some questions on the edge without Micah Parsons.

Will those questions get answered this week? Will the Packers employ a mush rush to try and keep Murray in the pocket? These are all unknown at the moment with new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon set to make his debut.

Gannon was Murray’s coach during his tenure in Arizona, and that could give him a few advantages as they try to find negative plays in the passing game.

At cornerback is where the Packers have the most questions. Keisean Nixon and rookie Brandon Cisse are the favorites to start. What it looks like from there could be anyone’s guess. Will there be a rotation like there was during camp depending on the situation? Who knows.

What we do know is that, at some point, there could be four different cornerbacks assigned to Jefferson. There’s little doubt that O’Connell wants to find ways to get the ball into Jefferson’s hands, and likely has a big red circle around Green Bay’s inexperienced and ineffective cornerbacks.

Advantage: Vikings.

Vikings Rush Offense vs Packers Run Defense

Green Bay Packers linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (56) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While Minnesota’s passing game got a makeover after last season, their run game did not. Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason are back as the top two backs for the Vikings.

Coming off a career-low 4.2 yards per carry, Jones is not the same player he was for the Packers, but he’s still capable of ripping off a big run, and works well with the punishing style of Mason.

Green Bay’s run defense went through a small change this offseason at middle linebacker. Out is Quay Walker, in is Franklin. Franklin had a down season in 2025, but appears to fit well in Green Bay. He’s more accomplished than the man he’s replacing, Quay Walker, so there is optimism that Green Bay could have upgraded in that spot.

The Packers’ interior defensive line was supposed to be thin coming into training camp, but now is arguably the deepest position on the roster. They kept seven defensive tackles out of training camp. Their eighth, Nazir Stackhouse, was claimed by the Tennessee Titans after he was released.

There is some question as to who may start at nose tackle for the Packers when they’re in their base defense, but they are deep and talented once they get into sub packages with just two down linemen.

Javon Hargrave will be playing against his former team for the first time since the Vikings released him this offseason. Devonte Wyatt will be returning to the lineup after suffering a season-ending ankle injury at Detroit on Thanksgiving.

Green Bay should feel good about its chance of making the Vikings one-dimensional.

Advantage: Packers.

Vikings Pass Defense vs Packers Passing Offense

This feels like the matchup that will decide Sunday’s game. Can the Packers protect Jordan Love long enough to find his trio of fast receivers running through Minnesota’s secondary?

Green Bay’s offensive line remains in flux. LaFleur on Monday would not say whether he’d have left guard Aaron Banks or right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele when the game kicks off, though that might be more gamesmanship than anything with LaFleur under no obligation to talk about injuries so early in the week.

That doesn’t mean rookie center/guard Jager Burton and swing tackle Anthony Belton won’t be thrust into bigger roles in a loud stadium against Brian Flores and his intense pressure packages.

Minnesota’s defense has some key playmakers to defend the passing game. Safety Josh Metellus has been excellent with Flores at the controls. Safety Harrison Smith returns, although how much the 37-year-old will play remains to be seen.

Minnesota’s big loss this offseason came when it traded Jonathan Greenard. He had 12 sacks and 18 tackles for losses in 2024 before a quiet 2025 season that was cut short by injuries. Stepping into his place is former first-round pick Dallas Turner, who the Vikings are hoping is in line for a big year across from Andrew Van Ginkel, who has 18.5 sacks and 29 TFLs in two seasons in Minnesota.

The key for the Packers will be giving Jordan Love time to throw. When Love is not pressured, he is statistically one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. When pressured, Love completed 43.1 percent of his passes, averaged 4.97 yards per attempt and had a 52.5 passer rating, according to Sumer Sports .

If he has time, he’s a machine. If he doesn’t, Green Bay’s offense can sputter. There are advantages with Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed against corners Byron Murphy and Isaiah Rodgers and nickel Jay Ward.

Last year, the Packers handled Flores and his pressure packages relatively well in the game that Love played at Lambeau Field.

The edge here, ever so slightly, goes to the quarterback who LaFleur has called the best he’s ever had at navigating the line of scrimmage.

“Some of these looks are really tough, and you’re not always going to be right,” LaFleur said on Monday. ‘But what’s been so impressive about him is he has a plan. So, if it’s not right, he knows how to get the ball out of his hands.”

Advantage: Packers.

Vikings Rush Defense vs Green Bay’s Rush Offense

Who will provide the rushing yards for the Packers at the Vikings? | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Josh Jacobs has been the man who has spearheaded Green Bay’s rushing attack during the last two seasons, but he will be out of the lineup as he continues to work through the legal process related to an ongoing investigation.

Stepping into his role are complete unknowns. Marshawn Lloyd, Chris Brooks and Kaleb Johnson will be on the roster on gameday. It’s possible Pierre Strong will get a practice squad call-up considering Johnson will have been in Green Bay for less than two weeks by the time the game on Sunday kicks off.

Green Bay’s most experienced ball-carrier is Strong, who spent all of last season on the practice squad and didn’t play in a game. That’s drastically different from the veteran presence and tough running style that Jacobs has given them for two years.

Could Lloyd prove his mettle as a former third-round pick? Sure. Is there any proof of concept that will happen? Not at this point.

Minnesota’s defense is going through a transition in its front with first-round pick Caleb Banks being their big offseason acquisition at defensive tackle, but they have more answers than the Packers.

Advantage: Vikings.

Special Teams

Could it be? Do the Packers have a strength on special teams? It’s too early to say that, but the early returns from the Cam Achord era were encouraging as the Packers were the highest-graded special teams unit during the preseason, according to PFF.

That matched the eye test. Trey Smack looked like a legitimate weapon. Daniel Whelan, who led the league in average last season, is a field-flipping weapon. Skyy Moore will be the primary returner for a unit that looked explosive during the preseason. The Packers made an investment in special teams during the offseason and the early returns have been promising.

Of course, everything they’ve done has come in games that do not count. The rounds are live Sunday, which brings different kinds of pressure to the kicking game.

On Minnesota’s side, they have Will Reichard handling the kicking, and he is a legitimate weapon. He made 11 kicks of more than 50 yards a season ago, including a 62-yard bomb. Myles Price will handle return duties; he averaged almost 26 yards per kickoff return and 10 yards per punt return.

Green Bay’s third phase might be improved, but it needs to be seen on the field before giving them the edge.

Advantage: Push.

With six days until the Packers kick things off at the Vikings, here are six reasons why this could be a dumpster fire of a season.



(I will have reasons for a championship tomorrow.) ⬇️https://t.co/KxQNnYURwM — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 7, 2026

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