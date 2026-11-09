Three Words Perfectly Summarize Packers’ WRs Christian Watson, Matthew Golden

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Josh Jacobs said it perfectly when asked about Green Bay Packers receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden after Sunday’s blowout win over the Patriots.

“Oh, my goodness.”

That about sums it up.

During the Packers’ destruction of the Patriots on Sunday:

Watson caught 7-of-8 targets for 171 yards and one touchdown. It was the seventh-most receiving yards by a player this season.

Entering Monday’s game, there have been 197 instances of a receiver being targeted at least eight times in a game this season. Watson’s 21.4 yards per target against New England was the highest figure of the year. Watson now holds four of the top five spots this season.

Golden caught all 10 targets for 164 yards and one touchdown. It was the ninth-most receiving yards by a player this season.

Among receivers who have been targeted at least 10 times in a game this season, Golden is the only player with a 100 percent catch rate. He finished with the most receiving yards by a player who caught all 10-plus targets in a game since the Steelers’ Antonio Brown in 2017. Over the past 40 years, Golden is just the third receiver with a 100 percent catch rate, 10-plus targets and 16 yards per target.

Combined, they caught 17-of-18 targets for 335 yards and two touchdowns.

“It’s crazy. The plays, I mean, it’s elite. That’s the only way you can really describe it,” Jacobs said.

According to the league, they became the fifth pair of teammates in NFL history with at least seven receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown apiece in the same game. The last were the Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in 2022.

It was one of the most dominant dynamic-duo performances in Packers history.

Christian Watson and Matthew Golden are the first Packers teammates with 150+ receiving yards and 1+ receiving TD since Don Hutson and Andy Uram in 1942.#GoPackGo | @packers — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) November 8, 2026

And they did it with coach Matt LaFleur not calling a passing play during the fourth quarter.

The 335 combined receiving yards between Christian Watson and Matthew Golden are the most by a Packer duo since Nov. 1, 1942, when Don Hutson (207 yds) and Andy Uram (174 yds) totaled 381 yards in a 55-24 rout of the Chicago Cardinals. — Packers History (@HistoricPackers) November 9, 2026

“We talk about it all the time. We feed off each other,” Golden said. “Whenever he gets going, I get going. It goes back and forth. I think when we’re on the same side of the ball, it makes it even better. You got to pick one. I know me and him, we talked about it all offseason – we were going to come in, do this thing and take off with it. It’s just about continuing to keep going and keep winning games.”

“We Did What We Expected”

Watson and Golden are the only duo to have a combined 300 receiving yards in a game this season. Moreover, there have been only 19 games this season in which a quarterback threw for at least 335 yards in a game, let alone all those yards going to two players.

“Not to sound cocky or anything, but I think we did what we expected us to do,” Watson said. “And I say it every week, we’ve got one of the best receiving corps in the league just because of the playmakers that we got. Obviously, me and MG doing our thing, Tuck and the tight end room, I mean we’ve got it all.

“Our goal every single game is to make plays when our number is called, and we did just that.”

Watson and Golden have combined for 1,662 receiving yards in nine games. That’s more than 200 yards ahead of the next pairing, Dallas’ CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Christian Watson, Matthew Golden And NFL History

Watson and Golden are on pace for 3,139 receiving yards. Only four receiver duos in NFL history have reached 3,000 yards, with Detroit’s Herman Moore and Brett Perriman holding the record of 3,174 yards. That is within reach, though Moore and Perriman did it over the course of a 16-game season.

Regardless, what they are doing together is staggering. Every defense knows the Packers are going to throw the football with Jordan Love. Every defense knows Love’s two preferred targets.

On Sunday against New England – one of the best defenses in the NFL with one of the best cornerback tandems in the league – they were unstoppable. They combined for 90.1 percent of Love’s passing yards.

For the season, they are up to 63.5 percent of the team’s passing yards and more than half of the team’s total yards.

What Matthew Golden and Christian Watson are doing right now has not been done over a full season in the past two decades 🧀 pic.twitter.com/D0tD6D9F3X — SūmerSports (@SumerSports) November 9, 2026

“It just speaks about the confidence the coaches got in us, especially with Jordan,” Golden said. “It wasn’t just built now. It happened over time. We had to put the work in to get where we are now. If we continue to do that, it’s going to keep happening.”

The Packers haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since Davante Adams. Well, Watson and Golden might get to 1,500 yards this season.

Watson is third in the NFL with 879 yards. He’s on pace for 1,660 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. In NFL history, there have been only 10 seasons of at least 1,600 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Golden is fourth in the NFL with 783 receiving yards. He’s on pace for 1,479 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

“We’ve got to keep building,” Love said. “There’s still more out there for us. I talk about this all the time, but just the connection we’ve been having and making plays downfield, and I think tonight was just kind of the epitome of everything we’ve been putting work in for. But I think there’s still more out there . But these guys, those two, they’re just making play after play. So, it really makes it easy for me. Just keep going to them.”

Leading off this week's Packers Overreactions, it's the three words from Jordan Love that should have the rest of the league shaking in their boots. ⬇️https://t.co/rjFzWqiy06 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) November 9, 2026

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