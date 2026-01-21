Time Could Be Right for Wisconsin Legend Jim Leonhard, Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – This could be the time for Jim Leonhard.

The Green Bay Packers need a defensive coordinator and Leonhard almost certainly will emerge as a candidate next week when his current employer, the Denver Broncos, are either eliminated from the playoffs or going to the Super Bowl.

The pride of Tony, Wis. – population of 105, according to the 2020 census – has been a success at everything he’s done. He was a three-sport star in high school, an all-American and record-setting defensive back at Wisconsin, a 10-year NFL veteran at safety, an elite defensive coordinator at Wisconsin and a highly regarded NFL assistant coach.

Leonhard was a top contender for the defensive coordinator job in 2021 that Packers coach Matt LaFleur ultimately gave to Joe Barry. LaFleur is looking for a coordinator again after Jeff Hafley was named coach of the Dolphins this week.

Leonhard is off-limits for now as he helps the Broncos get ready for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Patriots. LaFleur will be able to talk to him next week, though.

It would be a shock if that conversation didn’t happen because of Leonhard’s excellence and LaFleur’s respect for his football acumen and people skills.

Consistent Excellence for Jim Leonhard

As defensive coordinator for the Badgers from 2017 through 2022, when he finished the season as interim coach, the Badgers among Power-5 conference teams ranked first in yards allowed per game, first downs allowed per game and third-down percentage. Wisconsin also finished third in takeaways and touchdowns allowed and fifth in points allowed per game.

When Wisconsin opted to hire Luke Fickell as its full-time coach in 2023, Leonhard went to rival Illinois, where he served as an analyst for one season. In 2024, Broncos coach Sean Payton hired Leonhard as defensive passing-game coordinator and defensive backs coach. In 2025, he was elevated to defensive passing-game coordinator and assistant head coach.

During those two seasons, the Broncos are first in points allowed and fourth in opponent passer rating.

“I think that he’s extremely bright,” Payton said after hiring Leonhard. “He was as a player. He solved all the problems as a player. He was in Buffalo, the Jets, Baltimore, Denver. He played 10 years and I think he’s got one of these high ceilings that we see with some young coaches. I think a lot of him.”

If Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph lands one of the head-coach vacancies, Leonhard presumably would be a top candidate to replace him. The pull to return to Wisconsin would be strong, though.

“If I’m Matt LaFleur, I go get the best coach I could get, and that’s Jimmy Leonhard,” legendary former Wisconsin coach Barry Alvarez said on ESPN Madison. “I think everybody’s recognized his ability, they respect what he’s accomplished, his knowledge. If you can get Jimmy Leonhard, they need to go get him. End of story.”

“If I’m Matt LaFleur, I’m going out and getting the best coach I can get… and THAT’S Jimmy Leonhard.”



— ESPN Madison (@ESPNMadison) January 21, 2026

Despite a superlative career at Wisconsin that included an NCAA-leading 11 interceptions in 2002, Leonhard went undrafted in 2005. Standing just 5-foot-8, Leonhard beat the odds. Not only did he make it in the NFL, he thrived. In 10 NFL seasons, Leonhard played in 142 games with 73 starts. He intercepted 14 passes.

Ties With Rex Ryan

“Jim Leonhard is special,” then-Jets coach Rex Ryan said upon signing Leonhard to a three-year contract in 2009. “No. 1, he looks like the guy delivering papers. He really is a smart player. He has a lot of poise. He’s very sure of himself.

“For some reason, he gets saddled because he’s short, but this guy’s an outstanding athlete. He won two slam-dunk contests at the University of Wisconsin. He’s an outstanding punt returner. I’ve always said he could catch a punt in a hurricane. He’s a smart, tough, passionate guy. You try to build your team with those kinds of players.”

Leonhard is a disciple of the blitz-happy Ryan style. The Broncos with the aggressive Joseph had the third-highest blitz rate in the NFL in 2025. The Packers with Hafley had the sixth-lowest.

“Being around different coaches and different systems, obviously, the system that he has is proven and the players love it,” Leonhard said while with the Jets. “There is not one guy who’s played in that system that doesn’t love it and love the freedom and the ability he gives you to make plays in that system.”

Leonhard’s last NFL season was 2014. In 2016, he joined the Badgers’ coaching staff.

“I’ve always loved teaching the game,” Leonhard told UW Alumni . “I always felt my role (as a player) was to be that mentor to young guys, to help guys learn. So, the transition to the coaching side has been pretty natural for me.”

Not all standout players become standout coaches. Leonard, though, was instantly good because of the same approach that made him such a good player.

“He looked at the game in a lot deeper way than almost any player I had,” Ryan told UWBadgers.com . “Without question, I knew that, if he chose to get into coaching, he wasn’t going to be a good coach. He was going to be a great coach.”

Packers Defensive Coordinator Search

