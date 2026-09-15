Week 2 Consensus NFL Power Rankings: How Far Did Packers Fall After Loss to Vikings?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The good news for the Green Bay Packers is the one game they lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday is just that. It’s one game.

In the aftermath of a horrific meltdown, the Packers fell just one spot to 17th in the Week 2 Packers On SI Consensus NFL Power Rankings.

What are the Consensus Power Rankings? We take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one incomprehensibly powerful power ranking. The Packers fell in seven of the eight individual power rankings used and have considerably more points in the final tally compared to last week. They just didn’t fall far overall.

There’s a new No. 1 team, with the Seattle Seahawks moving atop our rankings following the Los Angeles Rams’ shocking Week 1 loss. The Buffalo Bills are second, the Baltimore Ravens are third and the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers are tied for fourth.

Here’s where you’ll find the Packers in the latest rankings, with more extensive analysis on the Packers and the full rankings available at the links.

ESPN: 14th

The Packers plummeted from No. 7 in ESPN’s rankings, which are selected by its team beat writers.

This week’s theme is the top newcomer who’s not a quarterback. Rob Demovsky selected kicker Trey Smack. He made a 59-yard field goal but also missed an extra point.

CBS: 14th

The Packers crashed seven spots in Pete Prisco’s rankings, which has Chicago at No. 9, Minnesota at No. 13, Green Bay at No. 14 and Detroit at No. 15.

“That was a choke job in losing to the Vikings,” he wrote. “They had some calls go against them, but leading by 12 in the second half means they have to win that game.”

Sports Illustrated: 16th

Conor Orr only knocked the Packers down one spot .

Orr pointed to the “real-time push” off analytics in coach Matt LaFleur’s game-changing decision to take a field goal off the board, only to get stopped on fourth-and-1.

“I’m not saying I would not have done the same thing,” Orr continued, “but I am saying that it would be harder for me to look Jordan Love in the eyes after he’d been pounded on nearly every snap and tell him that hard earned three points don’t matter.”

NFL.com: 16th

Nick Shook pushed the Packers back four spots in his rankings.

Shook noted the Packers were the “better team” for about three quarters before failing to close the door, thanks to fourth-and-1 and key penalties.

“While the Packers have been excellent in a number of areas, they have routinely failed the mental toughness test. Sunday’s loss was the latest example,” he concluded.

The Athletic: 17th

The Packers held firm in the rankings put together by Josh Kendall Chad Graff.

“The Packers have now blown double-digit leads in the second half of three straight division games,” they wrote. “This one was there for the taking, but the Packers’ defense couldn’t stop Carson Wentz, and the offense was befuddled by Brian Flores’ blitzing onslaught.”

Fox Sports 18th

The Packers fell two spots in Ralph Vacchiano’s rankings.

“Jordan Love threw for a lot of yards, and it looks like he has some good WRs,” he wrote. “But an offense without Josh Jacobs and a defense without Micah Parsons feels like too much for the Pack to overcome.”

Yahoo: 18th

The Packers fell only one spot in Frank Schwab’s ranking.

“Nobody in Wisconsin wants to hear about how many yards Green Bay had or that the Packers outplayed the Vikings for most of the game,” he wrote. “They want to know why the Packers, who lost five straight games last season, including multiple blown second-half leads, keep failing late in games.”

After the Packers gave up the final 29 points, Schwab seized upon this line from LaFleur, who emphasized finishing throughout the offseason and training camp. “I think it’s going to be a topic of conversation for all you guys until we do it. That’s the bottom line.”

Pro Football Talk: 20th

Mike Florio sent the Packers down four spots . That’s last in the NFC North and last in the family; Mike LaFleur’s cardinals soared from 32nd to 18th.

“Matt LaFleur should be very happy he got that extension,” he wrote.

This Week’s Opponent: New York Jets

The Packers will play at the New York Jets on Sunday. The Jets won 23-10 at Tennessee in Week 1 and moved up from No. 29 to No. 27 in our Consensus Power Rankings.

They range from 24th to 28th. Yahoo’s Frank Schwab has them at No. 27.

“We'll likely look back at the Jets' Week 1 win and realize the Titans really are that bad,” Schwab wrote. “However, allowing 195 yards to any NFL team is impressive. The Jets gained 367 yards and generally looked sharp in all ways on offense. Head coach Aaron Glenn needs to show improvement this season and he's off to a great start, even if it was against Tennessee.”

The Packers are 3.5-point favorites.

Latest Packers Odds

Sportsbook odds aren’t part of our rankings but they do provide another way to view the teams. In Packers-related odds At FanDuel Sportsbook :

They were 15th in the Super Bowl odds at this time last week at +2200, though they moved to +2000 by the end of the week. Now, they are +2700. That ranks 17th. In the NFC North, the Lions are +1700, the Bears are +2000 and the Vikings are +3300.

They fell from seventh in the NFC playoff odds (-112) to eighth (+116). They have the longest playoff odds among the NFC North teams. The Lions are -215, the Bears are -134 and the Vikings are +110.

Quarterback Jordan Love remains 13th at +2200 in the NFL MVP odds.

At DraftKings, the Packers have the worst odds to win the NFC North.

Packers On SI’s Consensus Power Rankings

1, Seattle Seahawks (13 points; first place in four); 2, Buffalo Bills (18; first place in two); 3, Baltimore Ravens (30; first place in one); 4, Chicago Bears (47); 4, San Francisco 49ers (47; first place in one); 6, Los Angeles Rams (49); 7, Jacksonville Jaguars (64); 8, Kansas City Chiefs (67);

9, Philadelphia Eagles (73); 10, Cincinnati Bengals (79); 11, Houston Texans (83); 12, Denver Broncos (87); 13, Detroit Lions (94); 14, New England Patriots (109); 15, Minnesota Vikings (129); 16, New York Giants (132);

17, Green Bay Packers (133); 18, Dallas Cowboys (149); 19, Los Angeles Chargers (154); 20, Pittsburgh Steelers (160); 21, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (164); 22, New Orleans Saints (173); 23, Indianapolis Colts (186); 24, Arizona Cardinals (190);

25, Carolina Panthers (196); 26, Washington Commanders (199); 27, New York Jets (211); 28, Las Vegas Raiders (221); 29, Atlanta Falcons (230); 30, Tennessee Titans (242); 31, Cleveland Browns (250); 32, Miami Dolphins (252).

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Week 1 Packers overreactions are up! The season debut features coaching, officiating and the panic button. ⬇️https://t.co/XXoTw4NXjc — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 14, 2026

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