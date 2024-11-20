Packers-49ers Injury Report: Updates for Jaire Alexander, MarShawn Lloyd
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Cornerback Jaire Alexander didn’t practice on Wednesday as the Green Bay Packers practiced for the first time this week before Sunday’s big NFC game against the rival San Francisco 49ers.
“We’ll see,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Alexander’s status. “We’ll give them through the week, like we always do, and we’ll see where he’s at.”
The only other player on the 53-man roster who did not practice was rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd following last week’s appendicitis. He will be placed on the non-football injury list, LaFleur said.
Alexander tried to play through a knee injury against the Bears but lasted only 10 snaps.
Alexander sustained the injury on the last defensive snap of the victory at Jacksonville in Week 8. He was inactive against Detroit in Week 9 and got to rest through the Week 10 bye. He started against Chicago and was on a “pitch count,” as LaFleur put it, but was out of the game by the end of the first half because “he didn’t feel like he could play.”
“You’re talking about an elite player at his position,” LaFleur said. “So, it definitely is tough when he’s not out there, but that’s the case for a lot of teams in this league, missing players, and you’ve got to have the next guy step up, be ready to go, and can never let that standard slip.”
Nine players were limited participation, including left guard Elgton Jenkins, center Josh Myers and left tackle Rasheed Walker. They all went the distance against the Bears, including Myers, who played with an extensive wrap to protect his injured left wrist.
Quarterback Jordan Love, who looked like himself against the Bears following the groin injury sustained at Jacksonville, says he’s feeling his best since the Week 1 knee injury against the Eagles.
“I think we’re a really good offense, regardless, but I think obviously just being able to move around and make plays outside of the on-schedule plays is definitely a big part of our offense,” Love said. “I think when we can do that, we have more explosive plays that we’re capable of. But I think we’re a good offense regardless.”
As for Lloyd, the Packers activated him from injured reserve on Monday because his 21-day practice window was about to close. The choices for the team were to add him to the 53-man roster or keep him on injured reserve, which would have ended his season.
The Packers hope to activate him from NFI so he can play at the end of the season.
Like last week with Chicago, the 49ers’ injury report will be the one to watch this week.
Last week against Seattle, star defensive end Nick Bosa was limited to 26 snaps. A day after the game, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Bosa would be evaluated throughout the week but could play.
“He definitely could be good for Sunday, and he definitely could not be good for Sunday, so that's why I don't think about it yet,” Shanahan told reporters before practice on Wednesday.
Bosa had 1.5 sacks against Seattle. He has seven sacks this season and ranks second among edge defenders in pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
“He’s a game wrecker and he can definitely impact the game,” LaFleur said.
Quarterback Brock Purdy would be limited participation, Shanahan said.
“Not much right now,” Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday when asked if he was concerned. “We'll see how this week goes, but he's limited today, so I think that's good news.”
The Packers have no doubt who will play quarterback.
“I would fully expect him to play. I think he’s a damn good quarterback,” LaFleur said.
What about tight end George Kittle, who was inactive vs. Seattle due to a hamstring?
Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who had two interceptions in the playoff win vs. Green Bay but suffered a torn Achilles in the Super Bowl, remains on the physically unable to perform list for at least one more week, Shanahan said.
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Will be updated once it is official.
Did not participate: CB Jaire Alexander (knee).
Limited: DT Kenny Clark (toe), LB Edgerrin Cooper, RB Josh Jacobs, LG Elgton Jenkins, C Josh Myers, LT Rasheed Walker, S Evan Williams (hamstring), DT Colby Wooden (shoulder).
49ers Wednesday Injury Report
TBA.
