Packers at Seahawks: TV, Odds, History, Recent Meetings, Trends
The Green Bay Packers will play their third consecutive primetime game when they visit the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.
Here is how to watch along with the latest trends and a six-pack of notes to get you ready for what might be a preview of a playoff matchup.
What Channel for Packers-Seahawks?
TV: The game will be broadcasted on NBC with play-by-play man Mike Tirico joined by analyst Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark reporting from the sideline.
Is the game on TV where you live?: Yes, this is a national broadcast. No streaming needed!
Radio: Here’s the list of Packers Radio Network stations, featuring Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call. You can also listen on Sirius (Channels 81 and 226).
Westwood One will have the national broadcast, featuring Ryan Radtke (play-by-play) and Mike Golic (analyst).
Packers-Seahawks: What You Need to Know
Records: The Packers are 9-4 and the Seahawks are 8-5.
Where: Lumen Field.
Date and time: Sunday at 7:20 p.m.
Coaches: Green Bay – Matt LaFleur (65-31, sixth season). Seattle – Mike Macdonald (8-5-0, first season).
Weather: Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 47 and a low of 40, according to Weather.com. There is a 40 percent chance of showers on Sunday night. The wind will be light and variable.
Tickets: Let SI Tickets get you into the game without any fees. As of Wednesday morning, a pair of 300 Level tickets will set you back $272 apiece.
The line: The Packers are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with an over/under of 46.
Power rankings: In Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power Rankings, the Packers come in at seventh this week and the Seahawks are tied for 10th with the Washington Commanders.
Packers-Seahawks: Six-Pack of Notes
One: This Sunday night will mark the 25th meeting between the Packers and the Seahawks.
The Packers lead the all-time series 15-9 and have had the upper hand recently, winning the last two matchups. The most recent showdown came in 2021, when Green Bay beat Seattle 17-0 at Lambeau Field. It’s the only shutout of the Matt LaFleur era.
The Packers have lost four in a row in Seattle, including the Fail Mary Game in 2012 and the NFC Championship Game in 2014. They have not won in Seattle since 2008.
Just like last week against the Lions, the Seahawks represent a potential playoff matchup for the Packers. Seattle (8-5) leads the tight race in the NFC West and is No. 3 in the NFC standings. If the playoffs started today, the Packers (9-4, sixth place in the NFC) would face the Seahawks in the opening round.
Two: Last week, the Packers faced a tough divisional battle against the Lions and came up just short, falling 34-31. The game came down to the wire, with Detroit clinching the win on a game-winning field goal as time expired.
Jordan Love threw for 206 yards and a touchdown, while Josh Jacobs carried the load on the ground with 18 rushes for 66 yards and three touchdowns. Keisean Nixon made a key defensive play, snagging an interception.
The Packers struggled to find their rhythm early, starting slow and falling behind in the first half. However, they showed resilience after halftime, turning up the intensity and even taking the lead. Detroit, however, pulled out a victory because of quarterback Jared Goff (10-for-10 in the fourth quarter) and the aggressive coaching of Dan Campbell.
Three: The Seahawks also faced a divisional opponent last week, taking on the Arizona Cardinals in a rematch of their meeting just two weeks prior. Much like their previous matchup, the result was the same, with Seattle coming out on top 30-18 to sweep the regular-season series.
Geno Smith passed for 233 yards and a touchdown. The ground game was powered by Zach Charbonnet, who delivered an impressive performance in place of injured Kenneth Walker with 22 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Charbonnet also contributed as a receiver, hauling in seven passes for 59 yards.
On defense, the Seahawks capitalized on mistakes by Kyler Murray, intercepting him twice. Ernest Jones and Coby Bryant each came up with a pick, helping Seattle secure a huge divisional victory.
Four: The Packers’ league-leading 97 points off turnovers could be a deciding factor against the Seahawks, whose 19 giveaways are tied for eighth-most in the NFL.
Green Bay’s ability to create turnovers (third with 24 takeaways) and turn them into points has been a cornerstone of their success this season.
Against Seattle, the Packers' defense will need to bring the pressure on Geno Smith and force the Seahawks into mistakes. Seattle has allowed the ninth-most sacks and Smith has thrown the third-most interceptions.
Five: Mike Macdonald is in his first season as the Seahawks' ninth head coach, bringing an impressive track record to Seattle.
Before taking the helm, he spent nine seasons with the Baltimore Ravens (2014-20, 2022-23), where he held various roles, including defensive assistant, defensive backs coach, linebackers coach and, most recently, defensive coordinator in his final two seasons.
His standout performance as Baltimore’s defensive coordinator earned him Pro Football Writers of America’s Assistant Coach of the Year honors in 2023, after leading a historic defense that ranked No. 1 in points allowed (16.5 per game), sacks (60) and takeaways (31).
Macdonald also made an impact at the college level, serving as Michigan’s defensive coordinator in 2021. During his lone season with the Wolverines, his defense ranked No. 8 nationally in scoring defense (17.4 points per game), No. 20 in total defense (330.9 yards per game) and No. 11 in red-zone defense (45.7 percent).
Now leading the Seahawks, Macdonald brings a wealth of experience and a proven ability to develop elite defenses. Seattle ranks 13th in total defense and 11th in points allowed per game. However, during its four-game winning streak, it’s giving up only 15.5 points per game.
Six: With Seattle having won four in a row following its bye, the Packers are set to face their third consecutive opponent entering the game on a winning streak of three or more games. It’s a rare occurrence, with the last instance dating to 1975, when Green Bay faced Dallas, Pittsburgh and Minnesota in consecutive weeks.
Sunday’s matchup also marks Green Bay’s final regular-season game against the NFC West, a division it’s controlled this year with a perfect 3-0 record. Only Buffalo and Detroit have matched that feat this season. Historically, the Packers have completed a 4-0 sweep of the NFC West twice since 2002, achieving it in 2009 and 2021.
Coach Matt LaFleur is 10-1 against the NFC West in regular-season play with 10 consecutive wins. That’s the team’s longest winning streak against a division since winning 12 consecutive games against the NFC North from 2010 through 2012.
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Seahawks matchups | Packers mock drafts | Here’s how Packers can clinch playoff berth | Consensus NFL Power Rankings | Packers can’t ignore Jayden Reed | Air Jordan? Packers sign lineman | Contenders or frauds? | Latest Packers playoff probabilities, possibilities | The good news is the Packers just won the Super Bowl