Packers Mock Drafts: One Position, One Player Emerges
GREEN BAY, Wis. – While the 2024 Green Bay Packers are in the thick of the playoff race and are Super Bowl contenders, the 2025 NFL Draft, which will be held in Green Bay, is 135 days away.
A common (and predictable) position has emerged for the Packers in the early mock drafts. A common player has emerged, too – albeit at a different position.
Here’s a look at several fresh mock drafts.
Defensive Back
State of the Packers
The Packers’ big weakness is at cornerback, where the team lacks a shutdown player through Jaire Alexander’s frequent injury-related absences.
Former first-round pick Eric Stokes, who has not broken up a pass since his rookie season, will be a free agent at the end of the season.
This is where you’ll find a consensus opinion – though not necessarily with the player.
33rd Team: East Carolina CB Shavon Revel
Kyle Crabbs compared Revel to Richard Sherman, which seems like a good thing. Listed at 6-foot-3, he had two interceptions in the first three games before suffering a torn ACL.
“A talent like Shavon Revel may be in for a bit of a slide due to a season-ending injury, but his talents warrant being long gone by this chapter of the first round. This value would be off the charts for Green Bay and the Packers could address a need with a massive cornerback with budding ball skills.”
Pro Football Focus (3 Rounds): East Carolina CB Shavon Revel
PFF’s Trevor Sikkema went corner, defensive tackle and running back in his three-rounder.
“Revel’s draft stock will largely hinge on how well his knee heals following an ACL tear earlier this season. While his tape reveals some inexperience and inconsistencies that will require development at the next level, his starting-caliber size, speed and ball skills make him a worthwhile first-round prospect.”
The Draft Network: Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston
Daniel Harms also went with a cornerback. Listed at 6-foot-1, Hairston had five interceptions last season. He missed about two months to this season and has one pick in seven games.
“Eric Stokes and Corey Ballentine are pending free agents and the Packers' secondary could use more talent to help out Xavier McKinney and the pass rush. While Maxwell Harrison has missed time with an injury, he's long and instinctual with good movement skills and would be a great addition to Green Bay.”
CBS: Texas CB Jahdae Barron
Ryan Wilson noted that Barron is CBS’s 83rd-ranked prospect. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, he has five interceptions and 14 passes defensed this season and eight picks for his career.
“This may sound rich but, at times, Jahdae Barron flashes in a way that reminds me of Brian Branch; he's one of the smartest players on the field, he's always around the ball, and if you need a play, he consistently shows up. He can line up in the box, in the slot or outside, is an effective blitzer off the edge, and is an asset in the run game.”
Pro Football Network: South Carolina S Nick Emmanwori
Ryan Gosling went with a safety, even though that seems to be a position of strength. Emmanwori is listed at 6-foot-3 and 227 pounds. He’s got 83 tackles and four interceptions this season.
“Nobody seems to care about safeties, but one built like a linebacker who plays the back end like Kyle Hamilton did at Notre Dame should have everyone’s juices flowing. Watch how he impacted the Alabama, Oklahoma, or Missouri games, and there’s nothing that suggests Emmanwori should be considered anywhere outside of the top half of Round 1.
Defensive Line
State of the Packers
At defensive end, the Packers traded Preston Smith. The position isn’t a weakness but it’s not exactly a strength, either, with former first-round picks Rashan Gary (5.5 sacks) and Lukas Van Ness (3.0) leading the team in sacks.
At defensive tackle, TJ Slaton will be an unrestricted free agent.
The Athletic: Arkansas DE Landon Jackson
Jackson had 6.5 sacks last season and has another 6.5 this season, including a four-game streak with at least one.
Wrote Dane Brugler: “The Packers always consider defensive line in the first round, and Jackson has several traits that match up with what they target. At 6-5 1/2 and 271, he isn’t a super fluid mover, but he plays with power in his hands and above-average backfield vision to retrace or find ways to the pocket.
The Ringer: Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams
Williams earned postseason honors each of his first three seasons and probably will again this season. In four years, he’s recorded 11.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for losses.
Danny Kelly noted the Packers’ abundance of first-round defenders.
“Williams isn’t the most alluring pick, but he’s a stout run defender with the quickness and movement skills to be utilized on stunts and twists, where he shows a knack for slicing into the backfield to rush the passer or disrupt rush lanes.”
Sporting News: Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams
Vinnie Iyer added 328 pounds to the middle of Green Bay’s defense.
“The Packers need to go after some more defensive punch for Jeff Hafley, and Williams can be a big-time disruptor and pressure-creator.”
USA Today: Ohio State DT Tyleik Williams
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz also went with Williams.
“While landing a cornerback to man the spot opposite Jaire Alexander might be the ideal outcome for this pick, a potential drop after the top four options at the position leaves Green Bay looking elsewhere. Williams is ultra-reliable against the run and would afford the Packers some added depth and flexibility along its defensive front.”
Mock Draft Database: Mississippi DT Walter Nolen
Putting all the mock drafts together into one consensus mock, the Packers wound up with Nolen.
After two years at Texas A&M, Nolen has 6.5 sacks and 14 tackles for losses for the Rebels in 2024.
