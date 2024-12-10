Packers-Seahawks Matchups: Who Has Advantage?
During the mid-2010s, the Green Bay Packers developed a healthy hatred of this week’s opponent.
The Seattle Seahawks drafted Russell Wilson in 2012, and the rest, as they say, is history.
The misfortune for the Packers started with the infamous Fail Mary Game in 2012, when replacement officials ruled that Golden Tate caught a pass that should have been ruled an interception by former Packers safety MD Jennings.
Of course, perhaps the most devastating loss in the Mike McCarthy/Aaron Rodgers era came in the 2014 NFC Championship Game at Seattle.
The Packers were mere minutes from the Super Bowl before a historic collapse saw them blow a 19-7 lead and lose in overtime to a team they outplayed for most of the day.
When Rodgers and Wilson squared off, one trend emerged. If the game was in Seattle, the Seahawks won. If it was at Lambeau, the Packers won.
None of the familiar faces from those matchups will be on the field on Sunday night.
Both teams have changed coaches, quarterbacks and styles.
Here is a look at the matchups for what could be a preview of a wild-card matchup.
Pass Offense
This might be the biggest mismatch.
The Seahawks’ offensive line has struggled this season, resulting in Geno Smith being sacked 40 times.
While Smith was not sacked last week against Arizona, he had been taken down 19 times the previous four games.
If this game had taken place in August, the Packers would have been viewed as having a dramatic advantage on the line of scrimmage.
However, Green Bay’s pass rush, which looked to be the strength of its defense coming into the year, has not materialized.
Rashan Gary had the only sack in Thursday’s 34-31 loss to Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions.
They better be ready this week, because Green Bay’s situation in the secondary could get dicey.
Jaire Alexander has not played since aggravating a knee injury on Nov. 17 against the Chicago Bears.
He was a limited participant at all three practices last week but was inactive for the game. Plus, safety Evan Williams suffered a concussion and nickel Javon Bullard sustained an ankle injury.
Bless Zayne Anderson for doing yeoman’s work, including a key third-down stop on Detroit’s final possession, but he’s a career special teams player.
Eric Stokes has had a tough season but Carrington Valentine has been unable to take over the full-time role. Keisean Nixon is their best cover corner, and he was brought to Green Bay as a special teamer.
What’s on the other side?
Maybe the best wide receiver trio in football.
DK Metcalf is a matchup nightmare capable of making a big play at any moment. He’s on his way to his fourth 1,000-yard season in six years.
Tyler Lockett has been a productive receiver through his 10 seasons with the Seahawks.
Their leading receiver is Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a first-round pick in 2023 who was mocked to Green Bay throughout the draft process.
With 75 receptions for 911 yards and five touchdowns, he is on track to have a 1,000-yard season. He does a lot of work from the slot, which has been a bugaboo for Green Bay’s defense. That issue might be even more pronounced with the injuries to the defensive backfield.
Throwing them the ball is Smith, whose career has been reborn in Seattle, but he does have the tendency to put the ball in harm’s way. He has 14 touchdowns to 12 interceptions this season but has thrown only two interceptions during their four-game winning streak.
The Packers did get a takeaway from Goff when Nixon picked him off to set up a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter. However, Goff completed his final 13 passes and mostly had plenty of time in the pocket.
Simply put, Jeff Hafley and the pass rush have their work cut out for them to slow down this dynamic passing attack.
Advantage: Seahawks.
Rush Offense
This part of the game is interesting. Kenneth Walker is one of the better backs in football, but he is hobbled by a calf injury that caused him to miss Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.
In his place, Zach Charbonnet had a great game, totaling 192 yards from scrimmage, including 22 carries for 131 yards (6.1 average) and two touchdowns.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Walker had a good chance to play against Green Bay.
If he does, it will present another challenge to Green Bay’s run defense, which has played very well over the last month.
They stifled the 49ers’ Christian McCaffery and the Dolphins’ De’Von Achane, and they slowed down the Lions’ elite tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, as well.
The Packers, who were notoriously awful at stopping the run under coach Matt LaFleur, are ninth in rushing yards allowed per game and seventh in yards allowed per carry.
Seattle, who used to run through Marshawn Lynch when these two teams locked horns on seemingly a yearly basis, now runs through its passing game. They are 27th with 95.4 rushing yards per game and 24th with 4.09 yards per carry.
Perhaps Jeff Hafley will try to defend the run with some lighter boxes due to Green Bay’s injury situation at defensive back.
Either way, this is a distinct advantage for Green Bay.
Advantage: Packers
Pass Defense
Jordan Love and Co. had arguably their worst half of the season at Detroit. They found their groove in the second half, though, when they were sparked by a 59-yard completion to Christian Watson.
Watson went over the century mark for the second time since the bye, and the Packers could be getting some reinforcements back in their passing game.
Romeo Doubs practiced last week, but has not cleared the concussion protocol. If he clears this week, the Packers will have their full stable of receivers against Seattle’s defense.
Their defense is run by coach Mike Macdonald, who was the architect of the Baltimore Ravens’ defense the last two years.
Their defense does not boast the “Legion of Boom” of yesteryear, but they do have some capable players, especially in the secondary.
Riq Woolen finished third in Defensive Rookie off the Year voting in 2022, when he led the NFL with six interceptions. Devon Witherspoon was the fifth pick of last year’s draft. This year, Woolen has allowed five touchdowns and intercepted two passes, according to Pro Football Focus. Witherspoon has allowed just 9.2 yards per catch and has not allowed a touchdown.
Against the Cardinals, safety Coby Bryant had his team-high third interception. Seattle has 11 this season, which is tied for 10th in the league. It’s 11th in opponent passer rating, including third the last three games.
The pass rush is mediocre, ranking 15th with 32 sacks. Defensive end Leonard Williams has seven, and outside linebackers Derick Hall and Boye Mafe have six and five, respectively. Former Packers defensive tackle Jarran Reed is third with 11 quarterback hits.
This is an average defense facing a passing offense that could be finding its footing. That should favor the Packers.
Advantage: Packers
Rush Defense
If the biggest mismatch of the game is not Green Bay’s defensive backs against Seattle’s receivers, it’s Seattle’s defense against Green Bay’s run game.
Josh Jacobs had his second three-touchdown game since the bye week in Thursday’s loss to Detroit.
The Packers’ rush offense is one of the best in football, led by their prized free agent addition.
Seattle’s rush defense is in the bottom half of the NFL. They are 21st with 126.5 rushing yards allowed per game and 25th with 4.71 yards allowed per carry.
Arizona’s James Conner gained 90 yards on 18 carries (5.0 average) last week.
There are opportunities for the Packers to get some gash plays in the run game if they’re willing to stick with it. Evidence from most of the season shows that they will be.
The one big key will be blocking Leonard Williams, who leads the team with 10 tackles for losses on the season. The Seahawks are 24th with 58 as a team.
Negative plays were an issue in getting Green Bay behind the sticks against Detroit, but that should not be as big of an issue this time around.
Advantage: Packers
Special Teams
Brandon McManus has been a lifesaver for Green Bay, as he’s stabilized a kicking game that had been disastrous since the departure of Mason Crosby following the 2022 season.
McManus made all of his kicks again last week, including a 32-yard, game-tying field goal. He’s made two game-winners since arriving in Green Bay. He’s missed one kick in general.
With the unpredictable weather on the West Coast, perhaps Keisean Nixon will get more opportunities. The Seahawks have allowed 32 kickoff returns this season, with a 27.3-yard average and one touchdown, making for an intriguing matchup.
Jaelon Darden handles both phases of returns. He’s got a career average off 21.1 yards on kickoff returns and 9.8 yards on punt returns.
Seattle’s kicker, two-time Pro Bowler, Jason Myers is 20-of-23 on field goals, including 7-of-9 from 50-plus yards, but he’s missed three extra points.
That slight edge in the kicking game can be the difference, as the Packers know all too well.
Advantage: Packers
